Los Gatos woman in punching attack later arrested in murder case

A Los Gatos woman was arrested last week on battery charges after she allegedly attacked a woman without provocation, repeatedly punching her in the face before fleeing the area. The same suspect was arrested two days later on suspicion of the murder of a 74-year-old Cupertino woman.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Suzanne Hernandez from Los Gatos, allegedly attacked the battery victim in Mountain View at the Bay Sleep Clinic just north of the Grant Park Plaza on Thursday, June 8, around 3:30 p.m. The victim had a swollen face, and told police she had been attacked for no reason, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The victim declined medical attention.

Hernandez had left the area by the time officers arrived, but she was later found in an In-N-Out Burger parking lot. She allegedly refused to listen to officers and repeatedly tried to get away, Nelson said.

Hernandez was arrested and taken to Santa Clara County jail on charges of battery and resisting an officer.

On Saturday night, June 11, Hernandez was arrested after a search for the suspect in the murder case. The victim, whose body showed signs of injuries, was found dead in her Cupertino home about 12 hours earlier, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said.

Police had made contact with Hernandez on Friday, the day before the body was discovered, for a "mental health care" matter in the same general area of the home, according to Sgt. Rich Glennon of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. She was not arrested or charged with a crime at the time, but she was later identified as a suspect based on what investigators found on the scene as well as Hernandez's own statements, Glennon said.

She was being held without bail at the county jail.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.