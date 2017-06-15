News

Updated: Thu, Jun 15, 2017, 2:19 pm
Uploaded: Thu, Jun 15, 2017, 8:19 am

Los Gatos woman in punching attack later arrested in murder case

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A Los Gatos woman was arrested last week on battery charges after she allegedly attacked a woman without provocation, repeatedly punching her in the face before fleeing the area. The same suspect was arrested two days later on suspicion of the murder of a 74-year-old Cupertino woman.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Suzanne Hernandez from Los Gatos, allegedly attacked the battery victim in Mountain View at the Bay Sleep Clinic just north of the Grant Park Plaza on Thursday, June 8, around 3:30 p.m. The victim had a swollen face, and told police she had been attacked for no reason, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson. The victim declined medical attention.

Hernandez had left the area by the time officers arrived, but she was later found in an In-N-Out Burger parking lot. She allegedly refused to listen to officers and repeatedly tried to get away, Nelson said.

Hernandez was arrested and taken to Santa Clara County jail on charges of battery and resisting an officer.

On Saturday night, June 11, Hernandez was arrested after a search for the suspect in the murder case. The victim, whose body showed signs of injuries, was found dead in her Cupertino home about 12 hours earlier, Santa Clara County sheriff's officials said.

Police had made contact with Hernandez on Friday, the day before the body was discovered, for a "mental health care" matter in the same general area of the home, according to Sgt. Rich Glennon of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. She was not arrested or charged with a crime at the time, but she was later identified as a suspect based on what investigators found on the scene as well as Hernandez's own statements, Glennon said.

She was being held without bail at the county jail.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

14 people like this
Posted by The she killed someone
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:09 am

This happened on Thursday. The following Saturday the same woman, Suzanne Hernandez beat to death (allegedly) a 74 year old Cupertino woman without provocation.
Wow. Someone's got some explaining to do.
Web Link

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Sad
a resident of another community
on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:58 pm

She was arrested, released, and then heinously killed a senior citizen of our community for no apparent reason.
Were there no blood tests to see what was in her system during both arrests?
Would she have been released after the Thursday arrest were she a disheveled-looking man?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Longtime Stanford eatery Thai Cafe shutters
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 3,889 views

Time To Get Stoned
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 1,557 views

Nobody can predict the future. You just have to give your all . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 896 views

My Quality of Life on this Father's Day
By Steve Levy | 1 comment | 730 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here