News

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 15, 2017, 1:48 pm

Affordable housing for vets breaks ground

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

It may be the most costly affordable housing project ever attempted in Mountain View, but it was still a cause for celebration.

On Monday, Mountain View dignitaries gathered for a groundbreaking for the $33 million Eagle Park Apartments at 1701 El Camino Real. When complete, the project will provide 67 homes for low-income veterans and other households, said Candice Gonzalez, the Palo Alto Housing executive director who spearheaded the project.

"We're beyond thrilled to be here today at this milestone event," she said at the June 12 event. "Just picture our veterans moving in these homes. This is not a dream; this will now happen because of all of you."

Over the last couple years, the apartment project had to overcome a number of obstacles to secure land, grants and tax credits. The project was nearly derailed earlier this year after corporate investors backed away from buying the project's $20 million in government-issued tax credits. This came as a result of the Trump administration's plans to cut corporate tax rates, making the tax credits less valuable.

The project came to fruition thanks to help (and plenty of money) from its many partners, including the city of Mountain View, Santa Clara County, U.S. Bancorp and Google, along with various state housing and veterans agencies.

The Eagle Park Apartments are scheduled to be complete in late 2018. About six months prior to its completion, Palo Alto Housing officials say they will post application materials on the nonprofit's website for those interested in leasing units, which will include a mix of studios and one-bedroom apartments. Residents must earn less than 60 percent of the local area's median income, which would be about $47,000 for a one-person household. Applicants for the housing are expected to number in the "thousands" and the lucky few who receive an apartment will be chosen through a lottery system, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said her nonprofit has other irons in the fire for future affordable housing projects in Mountain View. She told the -- Voice -- they recently closed sale on a Terra Bella Avenue property that could someday host 100 new studio apartments.

More information is online at the Palo Alto Housing website.

Comments

7 people like this
Posted by Sarah1000
a resident of another community
on Jun 15, 2017 at 2:18 pm

Thanks so much to Supervisor Simitian for standing up for all our community members!

Email Town Square Moderator      


5 people like this
Posted by MV Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:38 pm

How many of the 67 units will be reserved for veterans, and not "other households?"

Besides the < 60% median requirement, are there any other requirements for the "other households" to obtain a unit?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Longtime Stanford eatery Thai Cafe shutters
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 3,889 views

Time To Get Stoned
By Laura Stec | 4 comments | 1,557 views

Nobody can predict the future. You just have to give your all . . .
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 896 views

My Quality of Life on this Father's Day
By Steve Levy | 1 comment | 730 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here