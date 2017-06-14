News

Hobee's Restaurant sold to new owners

Longtime employees to take over Mountain View-based local restaurant chain

by Elena Kadvany / Palo Alto Weekly

The family who has owned Peninsula breakfast institution Hobee's Restaurant for 43 years sold the business to a couple of longtime employees, the company announced Tuesday.

Hobee's, which Paul Taber first opened in Mountain View in 1974, will now be run by Camille and Daniel Chijate, each of whom as worked at Hobee's for 28 years. Camille Chijate currently works as vice president and area manager and Daniel Chijate as kitchen manager at Hobee's in Palo Alto.

The Taber family, which now runs five Hobee's locations, including in Palo Alto, described the Chijates as hard-working, dedicated and passionate about service.

"Though it's a bittersweet decision, we are heartened to leave the company in familiar, very capable hands," Paul Taber's children, son Peter Taber, daughter Connie Taber Durant and Edward Fike (Peter's husband) wrote in an announcement. "There is no better choice to carry on the Hobee's legacy."

They said their late father founded Hobee's at a small site in Mountain View â€” a former Dairy Belle franchise â€” with one goal in mind: "to make friends."

"With his sly sense of humor, Paul Taber indeed made many friends," the family wrote. "In the process, he also created one of Silicon Valley's earliest and most enduring success stories."

Paul Taber initially served sandwiches and fast-food items from the Mountain View location, according to a history posted on Hobee's website. He soon expanded to an insurance office next door and built a "modest" dining room with only nine tables.

The original restaurant "consistently lost money, severely testing the Tabers' resolve," the website states. The family sold their van at one point to make payroll. But a healthy eating craze in the mid-1970s and Hobee's community-minded service soon led to widespread success, according to the company. Hobee's now serves sandwiches, salads, tacos, pasta, burgers, smoothies and has a gluten-free menu.

The announcement notes the awards Hobee's has garnered over the years, including "best breakfast" in the Voice's Best Of Mountain View competition.

Hobee's, known for its ample breakfasts and signature hunks of blueberry coffee cake with a dollop of melting butter on top, currently has locations in Belmont, San Jose and Sunnyvale. A location at the Town & Country Village in Palo Alto closed in 2013. A Los Gatos Hobee's also closed that year and a Campbell location followed in 2014. (An outpost in Cupertino is an independently owned franchise.)

In an email, Camille Chijate said she is planning some changes for Hobee's, including continuing a trend toward purchasing locally by featuring local produce, dairy and craft beers. She and her husband will keep "tried and true" menu favorites but also add customer "'wish list' items" like grain bowls, cold brew coffee and organic and natural products when possible.

The Chijates also plan to update the restaurants' dining rooms while still "maintaining our homey, funky vibe," Camille said.

Camille, who is personally interested in the environment, said she aims "to go more green in our operations, with resources, packaging and day to day habits."

The restaurants have always been a "family affair," the Tabers wrote in their announcement. Matriarch Mary Taber "cheerfully" processed Hobee's payroll until she was 82 years old, when she retired and moved to Honolulu -- where she met her husband -- before her death in 2014. Her husband died at the age of 72 in 1998.

Connie Taber Durant focused on customer service and developed a training program for employees while Peter served as the company's "chief architect for expansion" and also developed many Hobee's recipes, including the coffee cake, the family said. Fike, an attorney, took over as CEO from Peter Taber in 2005 and "skillfully navigated the company through the economic ups and downs of the new millennium."

As Hobee's enters a new era of ownership, the Tabers are "thrilled to be keeping Hobee's in the family!" Fike wrote in an email announcing the sale.

Comments

Posted by Betty
a resident of Whisman Station
on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:42 pm

Love Hobee's. Love Ed and Peter. Thanking Ed and Peter for their years of incredible service to the community. Wishing Camille and Daniel Chijate continued success.

Posted by kgirl67
a resident of Rex Manor
on Jun 14, 2017 at 2:47 pm

I absolutely love that long time employees were given the opportunity to buy and continue the business. What a win win!! And our community gets to keep a popular long running business.

Posted by tommygee54
a resident of Rex Manor
on Jun 14, 2017 at 3:23 pm

Yes, this is a win win for everyone. Believe it or not, the only time that I have eaten at the Mountain View Hobee's was way back in 1975!!! The worker was only making $1.15 per hour!!! At any rate, the food I ordered was great. But for some reason I never went back. And I drive by this eatery every day.

Go figure.

Posted by rita
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:07 pm

In the early 70's we lived near the small place that became Hobee's first restaurant near Alma and Rengstroff. We walked over for milkshakes and it was a "hole in the wall." How wonderful they became a success story. Congrats to them. They worked hard.

Posted by ZDee
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:18 pm

I have been eating at Hobee's for 11 years now -- at least 3 times a month :-) HUGE fan of their brunch spread, consistency and friendly service. There is nothing fake or forced in the warm, down to earth service here!

When the Palo Alto location was closed, my hubby and I were gutted. The Palo Alto Town & Country location was also a star attraction for tech founders. As disappointed as I was to lose the lovely staff at Palo Alto, Hobee's Los Altos managed to retain some of them.

I have also introduced friends and visitors to the Bay Area to Hobee's - Cupertino, Burlingame - these guys are so consistent with their quality, menu and flavors!

Thank you Hobee's for my wonderful welcome and stay in the SF Bay Area. Please, please do not change some of the current favorites on your menu which keep me coming back!

Posted by Mt. View Neighbor
a resident of North Whisman
on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:37 pm

I love Hobee's! One nice thing about them is that they HAVEN'T changed their menu constantly... You can always get the BDBIT, and they're one of the few restaurants that truly offers gluten free menu choices. This is a relief since I can no longer eat wheat products. Thank you Hobee's for having good ol' fashioned values! Thank you for not jumping on every bandwagon and for knowing when to change.

Posted by Daniel Hoover
a resident of another community
on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:42 pm

Members of the friendly Taber family would have their computers repaired at Computerware's repair facility near the Palo Alto baylands. They would give me Hobee's meal coupons, so my mate and I would eat there often. Memorable, not so much for the freebies, but for the warmth and light these special individuals brought to the facility.

Posted by Alice H
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:32 am

With my family, I have been a loyal Hobee's customer, and fan, for over 30 years. I ship blueberry coffee cake to my daughter for special occasions, as she misses it so much! Good luck to Camille and Danielle! You are appreciated!

Posted by Jennifer C
a resident of Monta Loma
on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:01 am

It amazes me how many familiar faces I see at the Mountain View Hobee's. Many of their servers have been there ever since I first went with my family in 2008. They must treat their staff well to have such retention.

Love the DeAnza Hashbrowns!

Posted by denise
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:41 pm

Wow, super happy Hobee's is being taken over by local people who know and love Hobee's! Don't change that coffee cake please!!!!! :)

Posted by Max Hauser
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Jun 15, 2017 at 5:02 pm
Max Hauser is a registered user.

It's great to hear that such a regional dining institution as Hobee's plans to keep going!

Have to get back there now, for some of that famous coffee cake. (Never tried it before, but those photos are seductive.)

Posted by lan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
on Jun 17, 2017 at 2:11 pm

Love Hobees and hope they keep the food and culture as is. And their commitment to gluten free options. For those of us with celiac disease, Hobee's is a godsend.

Posted by Steve
a resident of Whisman Station
on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:24 am

Best of luck to the Chijates! Love Hobees and glad to see the legacy continue.

