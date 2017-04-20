Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Mountain View Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a Crittenden Middle School student who has been missing since yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon.

Myra Renteria, 13, was last seen leaving Crittenden in the afternoon on April 19 and did not return home, according to an email sent out to Crittenden parents.

Myra is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch in height, weighing 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and jeans.

She may have taken public transportation out of the area, according to the email.

The Mountain View Police Department did an "active" search in the city for Myra last night, and detectives are continuing to search for her today, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Anyone who has seen her or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 650-903-6395.