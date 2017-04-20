News

Jury trial for driver in fatal accident

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A criminal case is moving forward against Los Altos resident Glenn Kawaguchi, the driver involved in a 2015 accident that killed a woman walking on El Monte Avenue.

The victim, Michelle Montalvo, 54, was crossing the street in a crosswalk at the time.

A May 8 jury trial is scheduled for Kawaguchi, who has been charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter based on police officials' conclusion that he failed to yield to a pedestrian.

According to the police report, Kawaguchi was not intoxicated at the time, and he handed over his cellphone to show he wasn't texting or chatting while driving.

If convicted, he could face a year in jail, as well as fines.

His case was originally scheduled to go to trial in February, but it was delayed due to witness unavailability. The case was again postponed at the request of Kawaguchi's attorney and rescheduled for May 8, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office.

