Uploaded: Thu, Apr 20, 2017, 1:58 pm

Could city tenants get a rent refund?

Tenant advocates say lawsuit blocked four months of rollback

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Starting next month, rents on thousands of Mountain View apartments are expected to roll back to 2015 rates as part of the city's sweeping Measure V rent control law.

But tenants could soon be making the case that they deserve some compensation for the months that the measure was delayed by an ongoing lawsuit.

Attorneys for the Mountain View Tenants Coalition say they are researching whether a legal case can be made that tenants should be paid back some of their rent going back as far as December. But sorting out this question could take months and possibly more litigation for a matter already being fought in the courts.

"There's a possibility that tenants may be entitled to some recoupment between the effective date of Measure V," said Juliet Brodie, an attorney who co-authored the measure. "The question is: What is the effective date of Measure V?"

This is no small question. With about 15,000 apartments qualifying for the rent rollback, it is likely that millions of dollars are at stake depending on how Measure V's language is interpreted.

After Mountain View voters approved Measure V in November, the new law was set to take effect on Dec. 23. Besides imposing just-cause eviction policies and capping rent increases, Measure V included a provision to rewind apartment rents back to whatever tenants were paying in October 2015.

That effort was abruptly halted Dec. 22, when the California Apartment Association obtained a temporary restraining order as part of its lawsuit against the measure.

The rent control measure remained in limbo until two weeks ago, when Judge William Elfving denied a request to continue blocking Measure V until the lawsuit is concluded. He ordered that the rent control law should take effect immediately.

Based on that direction, city officials said they would implement the law with April 6 as the effective date. For tenants who already paid rent for April, that means the rent rollback won't start until May.

So far, city officials have taken a somewhat hands-off approach to Measure V, looking to tenants and landlords to sort out the specifics among themselves. They say enforcement won't come at least until next month, when the city's Rental Housing Committee is in place and begins implementing the measure's policies.

Now that the measure has been given the green light, tenant advocates say they are poring over the language of Measure V to see if renters can recoup the difference between the rent they paid in October 2015 and their current rents for the four months since January.

Brodie told the Voice that Measure V explicitly states that its effective date is "ten days after the vote is declared by the City Council." That would make it Dec. 23, she said.

With a different read on the measure, California Apartment Association spokesman Joshua Howard said landlords shouldn't have any obligation to repay past rent.

"There is nothing in Measure V that requires the refunding of rents lawfully collected prior to its effective date," he wrote in an email. "We have not identified any legal mandate."

This matter could be resolved by the Rental Housing Committee or possibly through a civil lawsuit, Brodie said.

Asked about this, City Attorney Jannie Quinn said Mountain View officials were not taking any position, for now at least.

"I think it's fair to say there's a number of issues that will need to be determined," she said. "Tenants can decide on their own if they want to pursue that through the court process."

6 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
42 minutes ago

I need a bit of legal analysis here. Doesn't requiring landlords to refund rents that they legally collected make this an "illegal taking" because it's the result of an ex post facto law? Last time I checked, ex post facto laws are banned by the US Constitution.

2 people like this
Posted by Common sense
a resident of Old Mountain View
24 minutes ago

The CAA lawsuit remains unresolved. The judicial order that expired April 5 delayed Measure V's date of effect (that was Juliet Brodie's own comment quoted in the Voice story at the time Web Link ). I understand that the judicial intervention probably irrevocably delayed the measure's date of real effect (that has been the interpretation in past cases) -- i.e., no basis for any "refund" of rents already paid. But whether or not it's ultimately decided that way, another issue lurks in the background: If any renters did somehow succeed in getting rent refunded retroactive to Measure V's originally-written effective date, then by the logic of their own action, they'll have set themselves up for a similarly retroactive claw-back of that refunded rent later, by their landlord, should the CAA's lawsuit ultimately prevail. With failure to return the refund becoming solid grounds for eviction (nonpayment of legal rent).

Oh, and get ready for more very long wordy comments from "The Business Man." (As of when I started writing this, no other comments had yet appeared to this story; but that has been the trend lately.)

Like this comment
Posted by local
a resident of North Whisman
11 minutes ago

Does the rollback apply to people who have leases?

