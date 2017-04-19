News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 19, 2017, 1:52 pm

Last-minute change to rental committee

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

After months of evaluating candidates, the Mountain View City Council on Tuesday formally appointed members to its Rental Housing Committee, a largely independent panel that will take on the complex job of administering citywide rent control.

Selecting committee members has been a divisive issue for council members, and the April 18 meeting was no different. The appointments squeezed through by a thin 4-3 margin after the council majority made a last-minute change to their committee picks made at a previous meeting.

Councilman Chris Clark said he was open to changing the five committee members, and one extra alternate, to provide more balance.

"I still have some reservations with the makeup and balance, and I just want to register that," he said. "I appreciate the process we went through, but the mix is not ideal."

Specifically, the rental committee was lacking in renters, he said. Coming into the meeting, the council's choices were Tech Museum coordinator Emily Ramos, a renter; attorney Julian Pardo de Zela and former City Council member Tom Means, both homeowners; LinkedIn manager Matthew Grunewald, an apartment owner; and Vanessa Honey, a property manager for MPM Corporation.

Evan Ortiz, a Google account manager who helped lead the successful campaign for the Measure V rent control law, was the committee's alternate member.

At the Tuesday meeting, Clark suggested promoting Ortiz to the full committee and bumping another member. Other council members soon proposed making Pardo de Zela the new alternate.

The late change drew an angry reaction from a trio of council members who opposed Ortiz joining the committee.

"We spent an incredible amount of time going over this ... to change this now on the dais really troubles me," said Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga.

But a thin majority on the council threw their support behind the late change. In a series of 4-3 votes, the council appointed Ramos, Means, Grunewald, Honey and Ortiz to four-year terms on the committee, with Pardo de Zela as the alternate. Means and Ortiz were selected to serve the shorter, two-year terms.

The Rental Housing Committee is expected to convene its first meeting in May, when it will appoint committee officers and begin establishing rules for enforcing the Measure V rent control program.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Spring food-and-drink goings on
By Elena Kadvany | 1 comment | 2,205 views

I Need Your Help Naming my New Book
By Chandrama Anderson | 13 comments | 2,203 views

World’s Most Expensive Foods, or What to Do with All That Extra Cash
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 1,543 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here