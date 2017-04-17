News

Two-alarm fire damages Los Altos home

Family of four displaced in blaze near Mountain View border

A fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Los Altos home Saturday afternoon, a county fire captain said Monday.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 4 p.m. on Casita Way near the city's border with Mountain View.

Santa Clara County Fire Capt. Bill Murphy said the fire caused about $300,000 to $400,000 in damage to the two-story home.

The blaze destroyed the garage and damaged both floors of the residence, but the home will not need to be demolished, according to Murphy.

No one was injured. Investigators know the fire started in the garage but won't be able to determine what sparked it because the fire caused too much damage there, Murphy said.

Investigators do not suspect the fire was a result of arson.

— Bay City News Service

