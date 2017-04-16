News

Hard choices await City Council in goal-setting session

Staff members warn only a fraction of 120 goals can go forward

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

In one of the most consequential meetings of 2017, the City Council on Tuesday is set to lay out the grand strategy for Mountain View's priorities for the near future. But the meeting, known as the goal-setting session, could require some tough choices from City Council members.

For elected leaders, this goal-setting session in one of the few times they can push forward their own pet projects to improve the city. But that stack of proposals is piling up. After months of adding items, the wish list now numbers more than 120 proposals.

That includes many relatively simple ideas like promoting the local library and adding more community gardens, but there's also some more herculean goals in the mix, such as trying to solve local homelessness and reviewing 10 giant gatekeeper developments.

City staff have repeatedly warned the council that some projects will need to fall off the list, due to lack of staff resources. They suggest council members should pick only about 30 projects to move forward.

The city will hold its goal-setting session at the end of its meeting scheduled to start at 5 p.m., April 18, at the Council Chambers at 500 Castro St.

The full list of proposed goals can be found on the city's website.

Comments

Posted by More office space
a resident of Slater
20 hours ago

We do not need MORE OFFICE SPACE bringing more employees to Mountain View. But if you want a child to not do something, you might suggest the opposite Child psychology - it was called. So here is my request of these City Council Members: GIVE US MORE OFFICE SPACE AND EMPLOYEES. The sky is the limit. Go up 20 stories - at least.

Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
17 hours ago

@More Office Space

Great idea. Make sure to tell them how much we need 20 story housing complexes and transit infrastructure upgrades as well. You know, because we don't want any of that.

Posted by To: City Council
a resident of Monta Loma
8 hours ago

Take a deep breath. Then STOP with the development. Just stop. Give it a break, try to catch up a bit from the infrastructure needs before allowing any more building. Just.Stop.

Come on, this isn't rocket science. You guys all live here too, aren't you feeling the pain of this over-development? Haven't you gotten stuck in this traffic?

Just.Stop. You can always start again later.

Posted by Transportation
a resident of Cuernavaca
2 hours ago

Disappointing to not see a MUCH meatier transportation list. Transportation and congestion is the #1 (my opinion) detriment to our city, and it will get worse as massive projects in the pipeline come on line. This list misses the boat and dodges real investment in real solutions.

Virtually every item on the linked list involves bikes, pathways, or parking. While that's nice and those items need to be part of infrastructure improvement, only about 5% take bikes.

Those items are dessert. We need a main course. Now.

