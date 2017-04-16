Hard choices await City Council in goal-setting session

In one of the most consequential meetings of 2017, the City Council on Tuesday is set to lay out the grand strategy for Mountain View's priorities for the near future. But the meeting, known as the goal-setting session, could require some tough choices from City Council members.

For elected leaders, this goal-setting session in one of the few times they can push forward their own pet projects to improve the city. But that stack of proposals is piling up. After months of adding items, the wish list now numbers more than 120 proposals.

That includes many relatively simple ideas like promoting the local library and adding more community gardens, but there's also some more herculean goals in the mix, such as trying to solve local homelessness and reviewing 10 giant gatekeeper developments.

City staff have repeatedly warned the council that some projects will need to fall off the list, due to lack of staff resources. They suggest council members should pick only about 30 projects to move forward.

The city will hold its goal-setting session at the end of its meeting scheduled to start at 5 p.m., April 18, at the Council Chambers at 500 Castro St.

The full list of proposed goals can be found on the city's website.