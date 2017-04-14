News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 14, 2017, 3:17 pm

Judge defers ruling on Trump sanctuary city order

$1.7 billion county receives annually in federal funds could be jeopardized

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Lawyers for Santa Clara County and the city of San Francisco asked a federal judge Friday to block an executive order by President Donald Trump that threatens to deny federal funding to sanctuary cities and counties.

John Kaker, representing Santa Clara County, argued to U.S. District Judge William Orrick at a San Francisco hearing that Trump's Jan. 25 order violates the Constitution and federal laws.

"This unconstitutional order cannot be enforced, cannot be applied, and cannot exist consistent with law," he told the judge.

Orrick took the case under submission after an hour-long hearing and said he will rule "as soon as I can" on the two local governments' request for a nationwide preliminary injunction against implementation of the measure.

Trump's order would withhold federal funding from local governments that his administration deems to be "sanctuary jurisdictions" that shield undocumented immigrants from deportation by federal authorities.

Santa Clara County receives $1.7 billion annually in federal funds and San Francisco receives $1.2 billion. They say the order could jeopardize all of that funding and that the lack of clarity harms them in planning their budgets.

But U.S. Department of Justice attorney Chad Readler, defending the order, said it should be interpreted narrowly to refer only to "a limited range" of criminal justice grants awarded by the Justice Department and Homeland Security Department.

Readler also contended there is no urgency for an injunction because the federal government has taken no actions to enforce the measure.

"There's no enforcement action on the table," he said.

But Keker claimed those arguments are contradicted by the wording of the executive order and by a March 27 statement in which Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department will "take all lawful steps to claw back any funds awarded" to jurisdictions violating federal laws.

Keker said, "The government's argument boils down to a hope that the government and the attorney general won't do what they say they will in the executive order."

Santa Clara County and San Francisco filed separate lawsuits challenging the order, but the two cases were assigned to the same judge for purposes of judicial efficiency. The city of Richmond has filed a similar lawsuit, which was also assigned to Orrick, but which has not yet had a hearing.

A number of cities and counties from around the country filed friend-of-the-court briefs supporting Santa Clara County and San Francisco.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Srasa Kitchen temporarily closes on Castro Street
By Elena Kadvany | 6 comments | 2,192 views

I Need Your Help Naming my New Book
By Chandrama Anderson | 5 comments | 968 views

World’s Most Expensive Foods, or What to Do with All That Extra Cash
By Laura Stec | 1 comment | 614 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here