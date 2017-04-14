Google buys Sports Page site

In Google's early days, the startup's team is said to have celebrated their successes at the North Bayshore neighborhood's watering hole the Sports Page Bar & Grill.

Now the search-engine giant has bought the bar -- well, technically the land underneath it. In recent days, Google has finalized sale to buy the 0.87-acre site for $12 million.

The sale comes as no surprise since the property was originally set to be sold to LinkedIn two years ago. But Google clearly had an interest in the site. Last year, after the two companies agreed to a massive land swap deal, allowing Google's ambitious development plans for North Bayshore to move forward, LinkedIn handed over its exclusive rights to buy the site to Google.

While his landlord may be changing, Sports Page owner Rob Graham said that his bar is still open for business.

"I'd like to think that Google isn't inclined to roll over me and whatever we decide will be mutually beneficial," he said. "There's no news as far as the Sports Page."

==I--Mark Noack==