Uploaded: Fri, Apr 14, 2017, 12:10 pm

Google buys Sports Page site

Bar still open for business, no plans to close

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

In Google's early days, the startup's team is said to have celebrated their successes at the North Bayshore neighborhood's watering hole the Sports Page Bar & Grill.

Now the search-engine giant has bought the bar -- well, technically the land underneath it. In recent days, Google has finalized sale to buy the 0.87-acre site for $12 million.

The sale comes as no surprise since the property was originally set to be sold to LinkedIn two years ago. But Google clearly had an interest in the site. Last year, after the two companies agreed to a massive land swap deal, allowing Google's ambitious development plans for North Bayshore to move forward, LinkedIn handed over its exclusive rights to buy the site to Google.

While his landlord may be changing, Sports Page owner Rob Graham said that his bar is still open for business.

"I'd like to think that Google isn't inclined to roll over me and whatever we decide will be mutually beneficial," he said. "There's no news as far as the Sports Page."

Comments

Posted by Jim Neal
a resident of Old Mountain View
5 hours ago
I hope that Google will find a way to keep The Sports Page as part of the culture of the North Bayshore. Google has already gone a long way towards changing the character and culture of Mountain View. Let's hope that doesn't mean that they want to completely overwrite it.




Jim Neal
Old Mountain View

Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
3 hours ago
I agree with Jim. I hope they don't mess with the Sports Page and try to make it a "Google Only" bar or something silly like that. That would be a loss.

When I was working at a start-up on Huff in the 1980s, I spent the aftermath of the Loma Prieta earthquake at the Sports Page until traffic cleared a bit. It was the only place with power in the area where you hang out and get news.

I hope they keep going far into the future.

Posted by Crystal
a resident of North Bayshore
1 hour ago

I hope decides to keep Sports Page and the Indian place behind it , Zareen's. I will be very sad to see these two closed down.

Posted by Juan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
1 hour ago

Keep Sports Page open! It's a piece of Mountain View history, and they do good business, especially before / during concerts.

