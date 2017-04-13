Water district walks back homeless housing idea

The Santa Clara Valley Water District is backing away from a controversial proposal to shelter homeless residents in district-owned houses in Mountain View, following resistance by neighbors and city officials concerned that the quiet, affluent neighborhood would not be a good fit for homeless housing.

With little discussion, the water district's board of directors generally agreed on Tuesday not to move forward with a plan that would have allowed Santa Clara County's Office of Support Housing to use the district's 19 single-family Waverly Park homes along Stevens Creek for permanent supportive housing.

"This is just not appropriate for Waverly Park," board member Gary Kremen, who represents Mountain View, told the Voice after the meeting. "This was very poorly done by staff."

The controversial idea originated from the water agency's Homeless Encampment Ad Hoc Committee, which last year suggested multiple ways the district could help tackle the county's homelessness problem. Because the district is not legally allowed to construct housing itself or provide social services, the committee recommended some roundabout ways to support regional efforts to house the homeless.

Among the proposals was that whenever a tenant vacates one of the district-owned Waverly Park houses, the county would be given first dibs to assess whether the property would be a suitable place for homeless residents. The idea won a majority of the board's support late last year, but was deferred to give the community a chance to weigh in.

But specific details of the plan were either nonexistent or not shared with the public, leaving Waverly Park residents fearful that the water district could be on the verge of approving a half-baked plan that could deeply affect the quality of life in their neighborhood.

At a heated community meeting in February, more than 100 residents packed the multipurpose room at Huff Elementary School demanding more information, such as whether the occupants would be homeless families or a handful of unrelated men, and what kind of vetting process would be used to determine who was a right fit for the neighborhood.

District representatives also neglected to explain what kind of services would be available for homeless residents dealing with mental health and substance abuse problems.

Kremen, who attended the meeting, said the idea would have picked up more support from the community if it had a more targeted approach to solving homelessness. He suggested that the district could have given priority to low-income and homeless families living in Mountain View with kids in local schools, who could use the stability.

In a letter to the meeting's attendees earlier this month, the water district announced that it plans to reverse course, and is now recommending that the the district continue to rent out the homes at fair market rate. The reason for shifting gears, according to the email, is that the Waverly Park homes -- most of which are located along Diericx Drive -- are far from public transportation, amenities, services and jobs, making the area a less-than-ideal location for permanent supportive housing.

This echoes comments made by Mayor Ken Rosenberg in a letter to the water district in September, which stated the city has concerns that the location is not well-suited for homeless housing.

"Community voices are important to us, and yours were heard," Jessica Collins, the water district's senior management analyst, wrote in the email. "While the comments and meeting feedback were varied, several concerns were raised that related to logistical impediments to the use of these specific rental properties for housing homeless."

Instead of homeless housing, district staff hatched an alternate plan in which 90 percent of the rental income from the 19 properties would be put in the district's Illegal Encampment Cleanup program, which aims to reduce trash, debris and pollutants from the county's waterways. About 10 percent of the money would be used to launch a pilot program aimed at addressing waterway and stream stewardship.

At the community meeting, Waverly Park-area residents told district representatives that encampments, trash and shopping carts strewn along the creek have been a problem for years, and past cleanup efforts have done little in the long term.

Although the board was supportive of the staff's recommendations, board members agreed to refer the item back to the Homeless Encampment Ad Hoc Committee for consideration before making a final vote.

Mountain View council member Pat Showalter, speaking as a Waverly Park resident, said she supported the change of focus and urged board members to vote for the staff recommendations. She commended the board for deferring a decision on the plan last year in order to allow the public to review the original plan and comment.

The water district purchased the Waverly Park homes in the 1970s and 1980s at a time when erosion and bank failure posed a serious threat. The district determined that buying and maintaining the properties would be an environmentally sound and cheaper alternative to a major construction project to install a concrete-lined channel and high retaining walls. The properties have since been rented out through a property management agency.

Although the district owns 53 residential properties in the county, it plans to demolish houses on properties in San Jose for capital projects. The Waverly Park homes were bought in lieu of a project, and at the moment are owned and rented out by the district in perpetuity.

The 19 houses generate about $891,000 in gross rental income, and over the last four decades have provided a massive return on investment when weighed against the original $2.6 million purchase cost, according to a 2015 staff memo. Construction costs to repair the creek bank near the houses are estimated at $21.1 million, but no plans are in motion to pave the crumbling bank and sell the houses.

In 2005, staff discussed whether the district ought to retain the properties, but nothing came of it, according to the staff memo. Erosion and geological conditions require the district to monitor and maintain the properties, and the homes will be demolished if bank erosion becomes a safety hazard.