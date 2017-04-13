Suspects arrested on stolen vehicle, drug charges

Police arrested two Oregon residents last week after they were allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle in Mountain View, and were found to be in possession of dozens of grams of methamphetamine.

An officer spotted the suspects driving out of the Budget Motel parking lot at 1028 W. El Camino Real on Friday, April 7, around 3:20 a.m. Because of the late hour, the officer ran a check on the vehicle's license plate and found that the gold Honda Accord had been reportedly stolen out of Sacramento the day before, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

When the driver saw the officer, she allegedly drove out of the driveway and onto Shoreline Boulevard, but was stopped by a nearby second officer, Nelson said.

Officers searched the car and found the methamphetamine as well as evidence that the suspects were selling drugs, Nelson said.

Police arrested the driver, identified as 31-year-old Brandi Loyd, and booked her into Santa Clara County jail on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. The passenger, identified as 29-year-old Jocael Palomino, was arrested on the same drug charges as well as for outstanding warrants.