Uploaded: Thu, Apr 13, 2017, 11:42 am

Filling the housing market's hole

New housing for middle class isn't being built in Mountain View

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View officials are moving full-steam ahead with plans to add thousands of new homes throughout the city, everything from low-income apartments to luxury penthouses.

But the city's roll-out of new housing has a gaping hole. New residential development is essentially nonexistent for moderate-income families -- those earning roughly between $85,000 and $130,000 a year.

The news was most recently highlighted last week in a status update on the city's Regional Housing Needs Allocation. The allocation is basically a recommended quota for how much housing should be built in Mountain View and other Bay Area cities from 2014 through 2022. During that period, Mountain View should build 527 moderate-income units. But three years in, the city hasn't built a single one.

In contrast, the report notes a glut of new high-end housing built in Mountain View. Over the last two years, the city has built more than 650 homes priced for high-earners -- more than half its quota through 2022.

Asked about this disconnect, senior city planner Martin Alkire said that the housing numbers represent a snapshot in time and might not reflect the full picture for the city. But he acknowledged the city had a growing problem on its hands.

"This is a missing income category," he said. "Before, in different economic times, this wasn't such a highlighted need, but now with incomes escalating, it's harder for the natural market to hit those numbers."

It might seem counterintuitive from a market perspective that developers aren't rushing to build more middle-class housing. Moderate-income households account for around 30 percent of Mountain View, according to 2015 U.S. census data. So if there's significant demand in the city for this type of housing, then why aren't private developers responding?

The costs just don't pencil out, said Tim Steele, vice president of the local development company Sobrato Organization. Any new housing development costs a huge sum after taking into account inflated land value, construction costs and city fees. After those expenses, housing developers see little option but to charge what the market will bear.

"There's a huge need for the middle, but there's no way to build for middle," said Steele. "The costs won't get you a return without some form of subsidy."

Moderate-income housing seems stuck in this dilemma as private developers pencil out the costs. Just like a luxury condominium, a middle-market apartment project must also pay a variety of city impact fees, including a $17-per-square-foot surcharge on new developments.

The money from these fees typically goes to help finance low-income affordable housing, usually reserved for households earning less than $85,000 annually. Affordable housing has an established supply chain of tax credits, private investors, government subsidies and nonprofit advocates to help get it built.

But most pieces of that support system aren't available for moderate-income housing, leaving it with most of the drawbacks but few of the advantages of other housing categories.

Mountain View Housing Director Wayne Chen pointed out that developers don't typically set out to build moderate-income units. Instead they aim for whatever price the market rate will fetch, which in Mountain View is currently surpassing $3,000 per month in rent.

"If you boil it down to a basic supply-and-demand curve, developers are going to try to supply where it's feasible to turn a profit," Chen said. "This is the dilemma that most, if not all, cities are struggling with; moderate-income housing is the hole that everyone is trying to figure out how to fix."

Other Peninsula cities have recently reported similar numbers. San Jose, Santa Clara and Menlo Park reported an overabundance in newly built above-moderate housing and a complete lack of any moderate-income units.

The silver lining of this problem is that low-income housing is doing relatively well. Mountain View has built out 24 percent of its quota for affordable housing, putting the city on track to meet its goal. Last year, Mountain View put $36 million in development fees toward three affordable housing projects, which is expected to bring 233 new subsidized apartments by the end of next year.

Elected leaders throughout the Bay Area are searching for options to nurture more mid-market housing. Mayor Ken Rosenberg dubbed it the "doughnut hole" -- not expensive enough for the market to build, but too pricey for most public funding.

For now, Mountain View officials have tried to exert pressure on developers to consider more mid-market housing as projects come forward for review. That effort will be tested in the coming weeks as city staff fine-tune the North Bayshore precise plan, which is being heavily revised to allow Google to build around 10,000 housing units.

Traditionally, new residential projects in Mountain View are required to dedicate 10 percent or more of their housing as subsidized affordable units, usually for low-income households. Alkire, the senior planner, said his team is trying to figure out the right balance to encourage Google to dedicate a higher percentage to mid-market units.

Comments

14 people like this
Posted by CHW
a resident of North Whisman
6 hours ago

Enacting legislations to fill the "housing donut hole" is to legislate against the market forces. It will never work. This is not new. Every major city in the world has experienced this. What is their solution? Their solution is a public transportation system that moves people fast and cheap from their homes to their 'expensive' city destinations.

15 people like this
Posted by No surprise
a resident of North Whisman
6 hours ago

Well, when you keep tearing down existing housing that IS AFFORDABLE, guess what? You get high density expensive housing. Add in rent control, but only for the older lower cost housing, and guess what? You've just completely jammed up the housing and paved the way for more developers to turn Mountain View into Stepford. Lovely, isn't it?

6 people like this
Posted by Skeptical
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

I'm skeptical that there's insufficient demand and return on investment to support non-luxury apartments: no gym, no restaurants, no pool, no skylights, no vaulted ceilings, no granite, just a reasonably nice place for families who want to rent an apartment and not a lifestyle.

8 people like this
Posted by Alex M.
a resident of Willowgate
4 hours ago

"Just like a luxury condominium, a middle-market apartment project must also pay a variety of city impact fees..."

WHY must there be a "middle-market APARTMENT project"? Why not a middle-market home-ownership project? Why must Mountain View focus on yet more rental housing in a community that has a minority of the population actually owning their home? The City Council has been rubber-stamping new rental projects like a kid eating cookies. JUST SAY NO to new rental housing proposals. Please.

7 people like this
Posted by Its Obvious...
a resident of Castro City
4 hours ago

Let the market dictate supply and demand rather than the regulators and politicians "redistribute wealth schemes" for their pensions and votes.

4 people like this
Posted by Ora
a resident of Shoreline West
3 hours ago

To Its Obvious..., CHW
Mountain View residents need to get rid of: Ken S. Rosenberg, Leonard M. Siegel, Margaret Abe-Koga, Christopher R. Clark, Lisa Matichak, John McAlister, Patricia Showalter before they will turn Mountain View into East Palo Alto. They are suing Mountain View property owners (for rent control), destroying vegetation by imposing astronomical water fees (to prevent homeowners from watering trees), destroying education (casually moving school district boundaries), creating a homeless emergency, increasing parcel taxers. They are on a suicidal mission and arguments like market forces have no meaning to Mountain View Council.

7 people like this
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Whisman
3 hours ago
Christopher Chiang is a registered user.

Rentals only benefit developers. They convince cities that they serve a real need in MV (presenting data that new workers prefer rentals), but they are wrong, they only funnel profits towards investors, all the while MV residents pay the costs.

Rather, it's new home-owner-units that benefit not only the construction industry, but build equity for the residents, and also deepened our civic community with more long term stakeholders.

Why can't housing be like cars, where you start with an economy model and you upgrade (or downgrade) as your life changes? Rather, housing for new Mountain View residents is like renting a car (at rental daily rates, not leasing rates), and then being offered only one option, to buy: a luxury car with what little you've saved after paying your rental.

I wish the city would incentivize micro-housing near work centers and transit, but home-owner-units of all sizes would be welcome since any robust supply increase would drive down the cost at all levels. The city should envision a future community where there are diverse entry points from modest to extravagant, and everything in between, where residents rich or poor have the dignity of building equity rather than being exploited. That future should sound familiar to old time residents, since that was what MV used to be.

4 people like this
Posted by MC
a resident of Rex Manor
3 hours ago

What seems to be missing in both the article and the comments is the concept that Mountain View should not approve any further developments that do not increase the supply of middle income housing. PERIOD. If a developer cannot or will not provide the type of housing Mountain wants, needs, and requires, they should move aside until a willing developer comes forward. In other words, don't waste the city's time pushing developments that do not provide middle income housing. Other Bay Area cities need to do the same. WHEN EVERY DEVELOPER REALIZES THAT MOUNTAIN VIEW WILL ONLY APPROVE MIDDLE INCOME HOUSING, THAT IS WHAT THEY WILL PROPOSE IF THEY WANT TO BUILD IN MOUNTAIN VIEW.

The last paragraph of the article is an example of why we have this problem: . . . "the senior planner said his team is trying to figure out the right balance to encourage Google to dedicate a higher percentage to mid-market units." Simple concept: tell Google they can build their 10,000 housing units, however, 15 percent must be low income (let's "encourage" more than the 10 percent mentioned in the article), 45 percent middle income (do you really think the majority of Google employees are high income earners?), and 40 percent high income. LET THEM FIGURE OUT HOW TO ACCOMPLISH THIS!

6 people like this
Posted by Monta Loma
a resident of Monta Loma
3 hours ago

Chris, your first 3 paragraphs are 100% on target. The 4th is terribly misguided. I simply do not buy the proposition that micro-housing residents would choose not to own cars. They will need parking and roads like everyone else, and that is the biggest obstacle that reality presents to dreams of overdevelopment.

Alex M., I agree completely. We do not need more "luxury" apartments sucking up tech salaries and offering residents no chance of ever building equity. Enough is enough.

11 people like this
Posted by Juan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
2 hours ago

Developers will propose to build any housing that is most profitable for them. Right now, that happens to be luxury apartments. Right after they are built, the developer can turn around and sell the apartment to Wall Street, and make big bucks. Then turn around and propose another project...

As long as the city council continues to rubber stamp every housing project that comes along, this won't stop. Your city council is bought and paid for by developers. They work for developers, not you, especially if you are a "middle income" resident of Mountain View.

