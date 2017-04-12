School board agrees to add classes at crowded schools

Admitting that it's not a perfect plan, Mountain View Whisman School District officials said they will install portable classrooms to house kindergarten students who are on a waiting list to get into their own neighborhood school. District officials also said they will crack down on families who live outside the district but still send their kids to Mountain View's crowded schools.

The school board agreed at its April 7 meeting to move forward with a plan to add portables at Bubb and Huff to house students who were wait-listed by the open enrollment process but live within the school's boundary -- in some cases just a block away. A total of 33 families are on the wait list for kindergarten enrollment at the two schools, and it's unlikely that turnover and families moving out of the attendance boundary will free up enough space for all of those students, said Associate Superintendent Karen Robinson.

The board's decision comes after the open enrollment and lottery process for the 2017-18 school year left a whopping 90 families stuck on a wait list for their own neighborhood school across all grade levels, with the largest lists for incoming kindergarteners at Huff and Bubb. Those lists have fluctuated a bit since March, but as of April 6 there are still 33 incoming kindergarteners on the wait list for the two schools. Most of the wait-listed families were assigned to schools across town, including Monta Loma and Castro elementaries, leaving many parents frustrated about the district's ongoing problems with overcrowding.

If parents were fighting for swift action, that's exactly what they got at the board meeting last Thursday night. Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph presented a list of 12 strategies to immediately address the enrollment problems, putting every option on the table regardless of impracticality or cost. In the end, all signs pointed toward adding portable classrooms for a fifth kindergarten class at both Bubb and Huff.

The cost estimate for the short-term fix will be about $100,000 for construction, on top of lease payments for the portable classrooms. Rudolph stressed that the district needs to commit to reserving portables as soon as possible, and can't afford a wait-and-see approach. If waiting lists shrink significantly between now and August, he said, it's entirely possible students wait-listed for both schools will have to be merged into the same portable at either Bubb or Huff.

"Once we go down this route, those portables are going to be there. We'll have to figure it out if there's only four kids," he said. "From a facilities standpoint, we have to execute now."

The district only aimed for a quick fix, because the opening of Slater Elementary in the 2019-20 school year is expected to provide major relief at all of the other school sites. Board members still haven't decided whether enrollment at Slater, based on new school boundaries in 2019-20, will be mandatory or not, but trustees could decide to restrict grandfathering children at their old schools in order to fill Slater quickly.

If the district ends up allowing upwards of 100 kindergarten students at both Huff and Bubb this year, Rudolph warned that grandfathering restrictions may be necessary when Slater opens. Adding a fifth kindergarten creates an enrollment "bubble" that's simply not sustainable as students reach first and second grade, and the board is going to have to face tough decisions on whether the children will be able to continue their schooling at Huff and Bubb.

"At some point, you will have to address this issue by 2019, because you will have more students than your facilities can hold," Rudolph said.

The board held back on discussing potential changes to the district's enrollment priorities, a long list of criteria that determines which students are given preferential enrollment in a school. The board is tentatively scheduled to consider enrollment priorities in the fall, after the new attendance boundaries are approved.

Parent Susan Tighe, whose child is on the Huff waiting list, requested that the board put enrollment priorities on the agenda, but the proposal was denied by board president Jose Gutierrez.

"Enrollment priorities is not a priority of the board at this time; rather it is scheduled for study and discussion by the board in fall of 2017 after the conclusion of the boundaries process," Gutierrez told Tighe in an email.

Rudolph said the district will be instituting residency checks for schools with a waiting list, to verify that students at the crowded campuses actually live within the school's boundary. Rudolph told the Voice last week that there have been multiple reports of parents moving to a home within Huff's attendance boundaries and enrolling children in kindergarten, continuing to send the children there even after the family has moved to another area of the city. The district will be asking parents for multiple documents, including utility bills, to verify that they live where they say they live. Parents are encouraged to report to the district if a family appears to be attending a school from outside the school's boundary, and can contact the district at supt@mvwsd.org.

District officials will also study the possibility of ending extended-day kindergarten at the two oversubscribed schools in order to free up space for kindergarten students in the 2018-19 school year, which would give the district a head start in dealing with next year's enrollment problems. Both solutions should provide enough space until Slater opens and acts as a major relief valve for the district's enrollment woes, Rudolph said.

"Slater is the monster that eats everything else," Rudolph said. "And that's what we want. We want to relieve pressure at all the other sites by opening Slater. That's its purpose."