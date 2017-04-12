News

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 12, 2017, 9:47 am

Gaps in oversight need to be plugged, school board says

New rules would stop MV Whisman staff from entering deals without a contract

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

It's been three months since the Mountain View Whisman School District dropped its ill-fated digital math program, Teach to One, but board members are still sizing up what went wrong and what can be done to increase oversight of the district's high-cost educational programs.

Board members agreed last month to set limits on what kind of deals the district's top officials can make with outside companies without the board's approval. The goal of the board policy amendment, which the trustees are set to discuss at a future meeting, is to close up a loophole whereby the district could spend months working with a contractor -- and receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in services -- without a written contract and without any input from the board.

Case in point is Teach to One, a pilot program in place from the start of the school year through early January. District administrators agreed to work with the creators of Teach to One, New Classrooms Innovation Partners Inc., in April 2016, but the board never saw a contract for the services until December. Email correspondence between the district and New Classrooms staff show that the contract hadn't even been drafted until mid-October, and that Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph delayed bringing the $478,000 Teach to One contract to the board until after the November election when the newly elected board members would be sworn in.

The contract was placed on a December agenda, but was pulled; board members eventually approved an agreement with New Classrooms for $149,000, which pays for partial services provided by the company.

The school district has guidelines for the superintendent, chief business officer and assistant superintendents governing when they are allowed to enter into contracts on behalf of the district. The guidelines are intended to smooth out district operations and not bog down transactions with burdensome approval processes. Depending on the type of service and how much it costs, the contracts come to the board for ratification or review after a program is in place.

But when the contract is never put into writing and the services are in place for months, board members have little say over what district administrators decide to do. At a March 16 board meeting, board member Greg Coladonato asked what would stop the district from entering into a $10 million contract and receiving services before the board ever finds out?

"I think it's a terrible version of oversight," Coladonato said. "I don't know how we can be fiduciaries for our district if a contract of any size can be entered into by staff and, at staff's leisure, (they) can bring it back to the board."

Board members ultimately decided in a Feb. 28 closed-door session to settle with New Classrooms for $149,000 in service fees, down from the original $478,000 in the proposed but tabled December contract. Although the reasons for the settlement amount have not been made public, the district's legal counsel, Phil Henderson, said companies are taking a risk providing services before a contract is ratified, and that the district isn't truly on the hook for the contract until the board gives its final approval.

"Oftentimes I think the vendors are looking at the ratification as an administerial act," Henderson told board members. "If the board decided not to ratify a contract, we have a very strong argument that the contract is not enforceable."

Board member Tamara Wilson said she believes the best path forward is a written board policy that limits the ability of administrators to enter into non-written contracts or accepting services that are "way outside" the scope of the approved budget. Other board members agreed to place on a future agenda a board policy update dealing with contracts.

Board president Jose Gutierrez said the proposed changes should serve as an important step towards addressing what went wrong with Teach to One and putting any outstanding concerns about the problematic math program to rest.

"When you go through a process and you realize there are loopholes or weaknesses, you want to analyze it, you want to remedy it, and you want to move on," he said.

Comments

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

Kevin - I watched the Board meeting video (thanks Chis Chiang for this innovation in local gov.) and I did not see this "direction". There was not a clear statement from 3 Trustees on the draft Administrative Regulation Contract issue. Will the leadership of the MVWSD (Bd. President and Superintendent) actually put it on the very next Board Agenda? Put a written draft, showing increased "limits" on contract actions by the administrators?

The Administrative Regulation proposed, several meetings ago, by Dr. Rudolph did not impose any further contracting limits, and in fact, specifically spelled out (and seemly encouraged) the same sort of negotiate, sign, THEN bring to the board on CONSENT AGENDA (no discussion). Poppycock.

Gutierrez's "important step"? See If the next Board meeting has it as Discussion and Action Agenda item! The leadership of President Gutierrez and Superintendent Rudolph have complete control of this.

Posted by Board Watcher
a resident of Jackson Park
8 hours ago

@Steve Nelson

It would appear that President Gutierrez is indeed moving forward, in a calm, meaningful, respectful and professional manner, toward fixing the loophole that you were unable to do while on the board for four disruptive years. What a breath of fresh air.

You antagonizing comments are just that.

Posted by Filippo
a resident of another community
5 hours ago

"ratification as an administerial act" I am sorry, but that's not English. It's "administrative" , for God sake.

Posted by Neighbor
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
4 hours ago

So will the district offer a summer math program to the students who need to catch up for next year?

Posted by Justina Parola
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

ADMINISTERIAL

adjective

of or concerned with administration; administrative:
administerial matters.

Origins: 1840-50
Random House Dictionary: Web Link

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

@ Board Watcher - maybe you need to go back and watch the Board meeting where Gutierrez voted for the "loophole" in the first place, and I voted against "the loophole". Or, easier, just go read the Minutes of the MVWSD for
Motion of Nov 19, 2015, Resolution No. 1580.11/15 (page 3)

Web Link

There are those of us in the community, including three parents who gave public comment on this to the Board directly, who think the Board majority (Gutierrez, Blakely and Wheeler) is dragging their feet on a needed correction. @ Board Watcher obviously is not one of them.

so be it

Posted by @ Board Watcher
a resident of Jackson Park
1 hour ago

@Steven Nelson

Hindsight is 20/20. No one foresaw the stunt that Superintendent Rudolph would pull with TTO (and he was hired while you were on the Board, not Gutierrez) so take some blame for that why don't you.

Board President Gutierrez is rolling up his sleeves and leading the district out of the distractions and mess you helped put the district in. Your track record of embarrassing disruption and attacking any one who got in your way while a board member is well documented in The Voice. You alone cost the district hundreds of thousands of dollars with former superintendent Goldman's severance package. All because you could not control your emotions (all well documented in Board meeting videos). Had you run again for board you would have been soundly defeated.

So be it.

