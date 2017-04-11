News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 11, 2017, 10:10 am

The transit system of tomorrow for traffic jams of today

Mountain View officials taking open-minded approach to solutions for city's congestion problems

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

It could be gondola cars, automated people-movers or express lanes for self-driving cars -- all ideas are on the table as Mountain View embarks on an ambitious search for a new transit system to fix the daily traffic jam.

On Monday, April 3, a team of consultants from the firm Lea+Elliott convened the first of what could be many community meetings to zero in on a transit system tailored to Mountain View's needs. That challenges inherent in that mission were readily apparent as public speakers brainstormed a speedy system that would be easily expandable, flexible and affordable.

"We've sees a lot of growth recently and the city's been trying to figure out how to handle this by reducing auto dependency," said city project manager Jim Lightbody. "Longer term, there's a concern we may need something more than shuttle buses to meet the demand and make the city work better."

The chief goal for city officials is to design a streamlined system that could deliver commuters from downtown to the North Bayshore jobs center. That system would likely be elevated above roadways to avoid the difficult and expensive task of acquiring property, something that hinders many transportation projects.

Jenny Baumgartner of Lea+Elliott went through a slide show of various automated transit systems launched around in the world, including monorails, magnetic levitation (maglev) trains and aerial lifts. They took a broad approach for now, she said, and only narrowed the field by looking for driverless systems that would only need a remote monitor. At this point, no price-comparison information for the options was available.

"In all of this, the goal would be to integrate it with what's happening in the community," she said. "This wouldn't be the end-all, be-all that solves every problem with commuter traffic congestion."

In a sign of a possible partnership, Cupertino Councilman Rod Sinks attended the meeting and voiced support for the concept.

"Our residents are growing so frustrated with transit that there's a backlash against growth." he said. "I'd love for you to succeed and succeed quickly, and I'd love to grow it to my city and beyond."

The consultant team would take those idea into consideration with the city's various long-term plans for growth to try and produce three or so alternatives, Baumgartner said. A final report is expected around September.

Also in attendance was Robert Baertsch, founder of SkyTran, a local player in the so-called automated-guideway transit field. His small five-person company at the NASA Ames Research Center has patented a magnetic rail technology that is currently being prototyped in Israel with plans to build a second system at an Abu Dhabi amusement park.

Baertsch expressed confidence that his system could be successfully implemented in the South Bay as a public-private partnership. But doing so would only make sense if a larger system was implemented with connections throughout Mountain View and nearby cities, he said.

SkyTran is currently finishing up a round of investment fundraising with plans to be "commercial ready" within two years, he said. The technology is good to go, all the company needs is to start manufacturing at capacity, Baertsch said.

"It's going to revolutionize transportation," he said.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by SB
a resident of Monta Loma
3 hours ago

Why is it so hard for Mountain View to have more roads dedicated to biking? And more safer bike lanes?

