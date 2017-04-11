Teen arrested on indecent exposure charges

An 18-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Monday afternoon after he allegedly exposed himself to at least two women, narrowly evading police several times before he was caught.

The first incident reportedly occurred just after 11 a.m. on April 10, when a woman flagged down an officer at Grant Park Plaza and reported that the suspect, later identified by police as Thomas Serna, had exposed himself to her as she walked past his car in the northern parking lot of the plaza, police said.

The officer later tracked down a vehicle matching the woman's description of the suspect's car, a blue Mercedes C230, but the driver quickly drove off before the officer was able to check it, police said.

Police received reports shortly after that a suspect had exposed himself to a woman at the corner of Castro and Mercy streets in downtown Mountain View. The description of both the suspect and the car matched the one given by the first victim, police said.

A police sergeant spotted the same vehicle entering the Grant Park Plaza parking lot again at around 12:30 p.m., but Serna allegedly drove away at a "high rate of speed" when the sergeant began following the vehicle, police said.

Police found that the vehicle was registered to a home in Mountain View, and officers were able to arrest Serna near the home without incident.

Detectives believe that there may be more victims, and are asking anyone with additional information to contact Det. Marco Garcia at 650-903-6356 and refer to case number 17-2270.