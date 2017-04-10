Vote on Inspire MV grants

With a pot of money ready to be doled out, local tech leaders are asking Mountain View residents to pick for their favorite ideas to improve the local community.

Launched in February, the new initiative Inspire Mountain View collected a stack of ideas for fostering compassion and equity in the city. The group is now looking to local citizens to choose the best ideas for funding.

Among the 18 pitches submitted, the Community School of Music & Arts is seeking $25,000 to host a three-day electronic music festival. Alta Vista High School wants $50,000 to help finance a prototype that can 3D-print prescription eyeglasses as an educational tool. The Community Services Agency would like $100,000 to feed up to 350 low-income families.

Inspire Mountain View is offering grant awards in each of the three funding levels. The grants comes thanks to funding from LinkedIn, Symantec, Synopsis and Google.

Voting started on April 4 and will run through April 21. Winners will be announced on May 3.

Anyone interested in learning more about the ideas and casting a vote can do so at inspiremv.org.