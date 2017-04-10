New push for city to regulate Airbnb rentals

David Haedtler has what might seem like an unfathomable problem -- he wants to pay his taxes, but the city of Mountain View is refusing his money. In fact, they sent him a letter a few months ago suggesting he stop sending in checks.

Haedtler, like hundreds of other city residents, runs an Airbnb rental business out of his house. In Mountain View, Airbnb and other short-term rental sites aren't formally recognized, and thus they remain technically illegal.

But the lack of legal status hasn't slowed Airbnb's rise -- in fact, quite the opposite. Since around 2010, the short-term rental business has seen meteoric growth. Today, the website hosts just under 800 listings in Mountain View, according to the data-analytics site AirDNA.

Like many other Airbnb hosts, Haedtler wants to abide with the law. He paid for a business license and began setting aside about 10 percent of his revenues to pay the city in transient-occupancy taxes (TOT), the same fee that hotels or bed-and-breakfasts would have to pay. So he wrote a check for $1,300 and sent it off to City Hall, he said.

"Airbnb should be paying TOT taxes just like a hotel does. I don't think that a few regulations would hurt either," he said. "As I read the city code, this didn't seem like a gray area at all."

But city officials disagree. In their letter, they noted that since they don't formally recognize Airbnb rentals, they can't accept any taxes. Residential zoning doesn't allow hotels and other lodging businesses, so they city can't collect TOT taxes on those properties, said Mountain View Finance Director Patty Kong in an interview with the Voice.

"Under city zoning, that's not a qualified use for that area," Kong said. "We don't want to accept tax for something that's not in compliance. We're not condoning that use."

Like many other cities, Mountain View has had to play catch-up in crafting new rules for a wave of web-based companies that have changed how goods and services are delivered. But while city officials have raced to regulate some business ventures, Airbnb and its counterparts have remained mostly ignored.

The lack of priority has puzzled some council members and many residents, who describe it as akin to leaving money on the table. Exactly how much money the city could net in taxes is unclear, but it would likely be at least a six-figure sum.

"It would be a substantial amount of money, and I haven't heard any opposition to doing something," said Councilman Lenny Siegel. "It's my hope that we'll move forward on something since this would easily pay for itself."

On the high end, one well-rated Airbnb listing for an entire home can net upward of $50,000 a year. But only a fraction of Airbnb rentals fetch that amount. The majority of listings in Mountain View are rented out for less than three months of the year.

Most are similar to Haedtler's listings, offering a spare bedroom or apartment to out-of-town visitors. Many of these rentals are run with a level of discretion, and even nearby neighbors are often unaware there's a mini-hotel down the street.

Some listings have raised eyebrows. A couple years ago, a Monte Loma household pitched a backyard tent and began renting it out, spurring a city investigation and the removal of the listing. More recently, Airbnb hosts have offered to rent out vans outfitted with beds. City Attorney Jannie Quinn said the city has received only "a few" complaints about short-term rentals.

Nevertheless, the need for regulation has repeatedly popped up in city meetings over the years. The topic came up again and again last month as city leaders discussed rules for companion units and gasoline-delivery start-ups. Last week, Siegel asked to add Airbnb rules to the city's list of proposed goals for the upcoming fiscal year, a topic which will be taken up later this month.

But city staff have warned that creating good rules could be a significant time-sink. Drafting rules governing short-term rentals would involve several departments, including the city attorney's office and community development, both of which are described as overburdened.

Speaking for his team, Assistant Community Development Director Terry Blount expressed some wariness about taking on the job. He pointed out community development's list of potential goals has already surpassed 30 priorities, including several gatekeeper projects, precise plan updates and other studies. Off the top of his head, he suggested a full-fledged Airbnb rental ordinance would take into account impacts to the city's zoning and availability of housing and parking.

"The best way to characterize this would be what the city wants will determine how much work we have to do," he said. "We haven't had time to look at this because we've been so engaged on other things."

Siegel and other advocates question whether the job should really be that complicated. Since so many other cities have already examined this issue, Mountain View could probably borrow heavily from a neighboring city's rules.

"It's a matter of finding a local city that already has an Airbnb ordinance," Siegel said. "We have a lot to learn, but I'm pretty sure that other cities can help."

Email Mark Noack at mnoack@mv-voice.com