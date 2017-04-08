Hope Street house was drug den, police say

Police arrested two Mountain View residents last week after a search of their home allegedly revealed the suspects were in possession of firearms, methamphetamine and a pried-open ATM machine.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home of the two suspects, identified as 39-year-old Samuel Rowles and 33-year-old Elideth Rodriguez, on the 700 block of Hope Street on Tuesday, April 4. Police said an investigation led them to believe the couple was stockpiling guns in the home, according to police.

Officers found a pistol, magazine rounds and ammunition in multiple calibers in the home, as well as a pried-open ATM machine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said Rowles and Rodriguez are convicted felons and it's illegal for felons to have guns.

Rowles and Rodriguez were both arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail the next day on charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition, maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rowles was being held with a bail set at $51,000, and Rodriguez was being held with a bail set at $61,000.

The search warrant and subsequent arrests come after multiple reports from residents in the Old Mountain View neighborhood regarding suspicious activity outside the home, Nelson said. Residents in the area reported people frequently coming and going, and spending little time at the residence.

"Old Mountain View residents are an extremely vigilant bunch," Nelson said. "This is not the first time we had encounters at this home or been aware that there were issues."

Police have yet to determine where the ATM machine came from, Nelson said. A search of its serial number did not reveal that it had been stolen.

Police are not releasing more information about the initial reports that the home was being used to stockpile guns, citing an ongoing investigation.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.