Uploaded: Sat, Apr 8, 2017, 9:26 pm

Hope Street house was drug den, police say

Two arrested after police find meth, guns and ammo

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police arrested two Mountain View residents last week after a search of their home allegedly revealed the suspects were in possession of firearms, methamphetamine and a pried-open ATM machine.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home of the two suspects, identified as 39-year-old Samuel Rowles and 33-year-old Elideth Rodriguez, on the 700 block of Hope Street on Tuesday, April 4. Police said an investigation led them to believe the couple was stockpiling guns in the home, according to police.

Officers found a pistol, magazine rounds and ammunition in multiple calibers in the home, as well as a pried-open ATM machine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said Rowles and Rodriguez are convicted felons and it's illegal for felons to have guns.

Rowles and Rodriguez were both arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail the next day on charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition, maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rowles was being held with a bail set at $51,000, and Rodriguez was being held with a bail set at $61,000.

The search warrant and subsequent arrests come after multiple reports from residents in the Old Mountain View neighborhood regarding suspicious activity outside the home, Nelson said. Residents in the area reported people frequently coming and going, and spending little time at the residence.

"Old Mountain View residents are an extremely vigilant bunch," Nelson said. "This is not the first time we had encounters at this home or been aware that there were issues."

Police have yet to determine where the ATM machine came from, Nelson said. A search of its serial number did not reveal that it had been stolen.

Police are not releasing more information about the initial reports that the home was being used to stockpile guns, citing an ongoing investigation.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Posted by Sell
a resident of Old Mountain View
on Apr 9, 2017 at 10:36 am

I wish they sell that property and have someone remodel that structure. It would really clean up the neighborhood.

Posted by Stan
a resident of Blossom Valley
on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:12 pm

Bail may be too low for these two low-lifes. They are why we need state prisons. Who was the landlord?

Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Sylvan Park
9 hours ago
According the online records the home is owned by a Linda Rowles, Web Link so no need to get on the illegal immigrant bandwagon.

Also looks like Sam has a a great reputation and a birthday coming up soon...happy birthday Sam, enjoy it in jail. Web Link

Posted by Pam
a resident of Old Mountain View
9 hours ago
We've watched that house on Hope St. for almost 30 years. We've witnessed screaming tirades between Lela Rowles and her children, fights in the street in front of the house, drug addicted behavior, and, since Lela died and left the house to her children, the suspicious comings and goings that were obvious drug dealing. I'm glad Sam Rowles has been arrested and that the house may be sold, but I also know the terrible stories behind his behavior and addiction. Let's hope he can find recovery from him wasted life.

Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Sylvan Park
8 hours ago
Nice that criminals can benefit from Prop 13 and its offshoots; Props 58 and 193.....Proposition 58 (excludes from reassessment transfers of real property between parents and children) and Proposition 193 (excludes from reassessment transfers of real property from grandparents to grandchildren) for this situation. These low lifes could no longer afford to live there if they did not have luxury of minimal prop tax that is likely 10% (or less) of what their hardworking neighbors are paying. Hopefuly the Feds will seize all assets and they will lose the house.

Posted by Greg David
a resident of Old Mountain View
2 hours ago
Where's your compassion? These kids are the product of a broken home. They are victims of their environment. How can you all be so callous?


I hear this constantly from progressives..... until it happens in their neighborhood of $1.5M cottages.

I've lived a block away for nearly three decades and although there has been no shortage of incidents at that house, frankly it has never affected my quality of life.

Maybe think twice the next time you go to the polls and vote for representatives that do nothing to address these situations. Society is to blame for allowing the situation to snowball to this extent.

Let the flaming commence....

