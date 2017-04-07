MV man arrested for alleged attempted theft at Kohl's

A 38-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Sunday after he was allegedly caught trying to use another person's credit card at Kohl's, and was later found to be in possession of multiple stolen identification cards and burglary tools.

Police received reports that security staff at the Kohl's on Showers Drive detained a man, later identified as Noriel Bautista, for trying to make a purchase with a credit card that did not belong to him. Officers learned that Bautista had driven to the Kohl's in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Milpitas a few days prior, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Inside the vehicle, officers allegedly found stolen ID cards, a bank statement from someone in the Central Valley, drug paraphernalia, gift cards, shaved keys and items used to craft fake ID and credit cards, Nelson said.

Bautista was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of attempted petty theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, misappropriate of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.