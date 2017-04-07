News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 7, 2017, 12:43 pm

MV man arrested for alleged attempted theft at Kohl's

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A 38-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Sunday after he was allegedly caught trying to use another person's credit card at Kohl's, and was later found to be in possession of multiple stolen identification cards and burglary tools.

Police received reports that security staff at the Kohl's on Showers Drive detained a man, later identified as Noriel Bautista, for trying to make a purchase with a credit card that did not belong to him. Officers learned that Bautista had driven to the Kohl's in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Milpitas a few days prior, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Inside the vehicle, officers allegedly found stolen ID cards, a bank statement from someone in the Central Valley, drug paraphernalia, gift cards, shaved keys and items used to craft fake ID and credit cards, Nelson said.

Bautista was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges of attempted petty theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, misappropriate of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Most Viewed Stories

Teen arrested on indecent exposure charges
The transit system of tomorrow for traffic jams of today
School board agrees to add classes at crowded schools
Suspect charged in Mountain View Voice Online hacking case
Filling the housing market's hole

See today's stories
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here