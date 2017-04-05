Today: First of three meetings on high-speed-rail project

The California High-Speed Rail Authority will hold three community meetings between April 5 and 13 on the proposed San Francisco-to-San Jose section of the state high-speed-rail project.

The first meeting will be held Wednesday, April 5, in the Yerba Buena room at the Metropolitan Transportation Commission offices at 375 Beale St. in San Francisco.

Format and content of the meetings will be identical. Each will be held between 5 and 8 p.m., with a presentation at 6 p.m.

Other dates and locations are:

â€¢ Tuesday, April 11, at the Success Center, 875 West Maude Avenue, Unit 5, in Mountain View.

â€¢ Thursday, April 13, at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation at 1300 S. El Camino Real, Suite 100, in San Mateo.

People are invited to ask questions and comment on the project's potential environmental impacts.

The planned stops on the high-speed-rail route are the planned Transbay Transit Center at 1st and Mission streets in San Francisco; the Caltrain terminal at 4th and King streets in San Francisco; Millbrae (for the San Francisco International Airport); and the Diridon Caltrain station in San Jose.

--

