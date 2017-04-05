New assistant principal at MVHS

The Mountain View-Los Altos High School District has tapped one if its own to become the new assistant principal of Mountain View High School.

Teri Faught, who taught in the district for 13 years and currently serves as a technology expert for the district's teaching staff, has been selected to replace assistant principal Lynne Ewald, who will be retiring this year and moving to Oregon. Faught began teaching in the district as a science teacher in 2004 and started the district's Earth Curriculum program. She later joined the district's Instructional Support Team, which trains teachers on education technology initiatives.

"I am honored to get to serve the teachers of Mountain View High, who I know to be passionate about providing an excellent education to all students," Faught said in a statement Monday. She starts the new job in July.

The district has started seeking a replacement for Faught on the district's technology training team, according to Eric Goddard, the district's associate superintendent of human resources.