Uploaded: Sat, Apr 8, 2017, 9:26 pm

Hope Street house was drug den, police say

Two arrested after police find meth, guns and ammo

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police arrested two Mountain View residents on Tuesday after a search of their home allegedly revealed the suspects were in possession of firearms, methamphetamine and a pried-open ATM machine.

Detectives served a search warrant at the home of the two suspects, identified as 39-year-old Samuel Rowles and 33-year-old Elideth Rodriguez, on the 700 block of Hope Street on Tuesday, April 4. Police served a warrant when an investigation led them to believe the couple was stockpiling guns in the home, according to police.

Officers found a pistol, magazine rounds and ammunition in multiple calibers in the home, as well as a pried-open ATM machine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said Rowles and Rodriguez are convicted felons and it's illegal for felons to have guns.

Rowles and Rodriguez were both arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail the next day on charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition, maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rowles is being held with a bail set at $51,000, and Rodriguez is being held with a bail set at $61,000.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

