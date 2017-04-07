District aims to keep neighborhoods intact with new boundaries

After parents and residents said that changing school attendance boundaries could tear their communities apart, Mountain View Whisman school board members on Wednesday night unanimously supported assigning entire neighborhoods to schools throughout the city -- regardless of how that might affect enrollment numbers at each campus.

The decision helps wrap up a years-long process to fix problematic attendance boundaries that sent too many students to elementary schools like Huff and Bubb. The district also needs to carve out a new boundary for Slater Elementary, which is set to open in the 2019-20 school year. But as members of the district's Student Attendance Area Task Force (SAATF) neared the finish line in March, they agreed that the district board needed to weigh in on some final sticking points.

Since that March meeting, the task force is still grappling with whether to assign all Whisman neighborhoods north of Central Expressway and east of Highway 85 to Slater, or to leave North Whisman zoned for Theuerkauf Elementary. Other questions include whether the Shoreline West neighborhood ought to go to Landels or Castro, and whether to cut off the western boundary of the neighborhood at Chiquita or Mariposa avenues.

Some task force members are also mulling the idea of annexing parts of the Monta Loma Elementary boundary east of Permanente Creek to Theuerkauf, which would add more students to the district's most under-enrolled school. Maps of the proposed changes, accompanied by about 100 pages of enrollment data, are available on the district website.

Board members fell squarely in favor of zoning all Whisman residents to Slater and all Shoreline West residents to a single school, and said holding neighborhood communities together supersedes the need to balance the number of students at each campus.

North Whisman resident Julie Muir argued that her neighborhood should be zoned for Slater, which she said would go a long way toward unifying the Whisman area after its students were divvied up in 2000 following the closure of Whisman Elementary, and further torn apart in 2006 with the closure of Slater. Students have no reasonable way to get to Theuerkauf, she said, because they have to cross major thoroughfares, including Moffett and Shoreline boulevards.

"It's created a fraction in our neighborhood, and it makes it hard to for us to create a community," she said. "Taking this little section (of Whisman), which is a couple of streets, off and throwing us over to Theuerkauf ... is a real problem for us."

At the previous board meeting, North Whisman resident Soosh Gandhi said he was both "disappointed and baffled" to see options on the table that would exclude his neighborhood from Slater, saying it goes against years of public input from residents in the area.

Peter Darrah, a task force committee member, said there's a strong argument to be made to keep North Whisman within the Theuerkauf boundary. Based on demographic data, zoning the neighborhood for Slater would bring the school's enrollment to 465, essentially maxing out the school's enrollment in its inaugural year. That number is based on historic enrollment patterns in the district's choice programs (Stevenson PACT and Mistral's Dual Immersion), which could draw fewer students when the new school opens up in the area.

Compounding those concerns is the boom in residential development. About 707 new housing units are expected to be completed in the Whisman area over the next five years, much of it concentrated in the South Whisman area. It's not clear how a revision of the city's East Whisman Precise Plan, which could increase housing development, could boost enrollment in future years.

"It's a brand new school, it's 18 classrooms and you're basically opening it at capacity," Darrah said. "It's likely to draw additional people from the neighborhood, and there's development going on in that area to such an extreme extent we might need to open a second school out there."

Board member Ellen Wheeler wasn't phased, and said she'd be willing to have "a few more kids" at Slater if it means some of the biggest proponents of reopening the school will be able to send their children to the school when it opens in 2019.

"People from that neighborhood were leaders in opening up Slater, and it seems like the height of irony to me to open up Slater and say, 'You can't go there,'" she said.

Shoreline West residents also rallied to keep their community together, and told board members that it's bad enough that the new boundaries are going to push families out of Bubb. Breaking up the neighborhood between Castro and Landels on top of that, they argued, would be devastating. Resident Aaron Phillips said the district should look to annex the entirety of the Castro City neighborhood for Castro Elementary if it needs to balance out enrollment, but making small tweaks to Shoreline West would be the wrong way to "backfill" the school.

Phillips also claimed that the task force and the district's leadership have not taken the Shoreline West neighborhood's concerns seriously during the boundary-drawing process -- a claim that Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph quickly denied.

Board members were split on whether Castro City should be zoned for Monta Loma or Castro Elementary, and said they could go either way on whether residents north of Middlefield Road should be rezoned to Theuerkauf School from Monta Loma Elementary.

After the meeting, former board member Bill Lambert -- who serves on the task force -- said he was concerned that board's perspective may not help the task force boil down the boundary scenarios to two final options later this month. Boundaries need to be looked at from the perspective of the district as a whole, he said, and honing in on one boundary and how it affects a single neighborhood is not productive.

"Iâ€™m not criticizing the process because it is useful for the SAATF to put up straw proposals, but at this stage the board -- who is taking oversight responsibility for the school district -- needs to really understand what the plans actually mean and understand how they were derived," he said.

During public comments, Lambert said he and a subgroup of the task force will be spending time trying to figure out what boundary changes can be made to boost diversity at all of the campuses. He told board members that the District Quality Review released in 2015 slammed the district for its inability to close the achievement gap, and research shows that under-performing students can thrive when there's greater diversity in the classroom.

"We want to look at the data from that perspective, put the education of our kids up front and use this opportunity that's not going to come very often to address the achievement gap issue," Lambert said.

The next task force meeting is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, in the board at 750-A San Pierre Way in Mountain View from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The board is tentatively scheduled to decide on final school boundaries at its June 15 meeting.