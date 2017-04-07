City calls for apartment rents to roll back

Owners of nearly 15,000 apartments in Mountain View are now obligated to immediately lower their rents to October 2015 rates, following news that a judicial hold on a citywide rent control program has been lifted, according to city Housing Department officials.

On Friday, City Housing Director Wayne Chen said the voter-approved Measure V rent-control program is considered to have gone into effect on Wednesday, April 5. On that day, a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge declined a request by the California Apartment Association to further delay enactment of the rent-control measure, which had been held up by a temporary restraining order.

"We are pleased the judge ruled quickly on this case, which is of keen interest to the community," said City Manager Dan Rich in an email. "We will continue our efforts to implement the will of the voters as expeditiously as possible."

As of April 5, landlords for all qualifying apartments must roll back their rents to what they were charging about 18 months prior, he said. Landlords would be required to prorate the month of April, either by giving tenants a refund on rent already collected for the month, or giving equal credit on future rent, Chen said.

For now, Mountain View officials are mostly focusing their efforts on education, leaving it up to tenants and landlords to adjust rents on their own. The City Housing Department is working to publicize materials that will be sent out citywide in the coming days that will explain the new rules for tenants and landlords. An informational website has been set up and will be updated soon with more information.

Tenants are being encouraged to take initiative and contact their landlords to discuss the rollback, Chen said. If tenants need more information or aren't comfortable reaching out to their landlords, they can contact a new city hotline at (650) 282-2514, or email ehislop@housing.org. The city is also holding walk-in office hours each Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Front Conference Room in City Hall, at 500 Castro St. Spanish translation services are available.

The ramifications of Measure V are huge for Mountain View, where more than 60 percent of the population is renters. But only a subset of apartments will be covered by rent control. Under California's Costa-Hawkins act, only units built and occupied prior to February 1995 qualify for rent control. For now, the rent-control policies only affect apartments; however, the authors of Measure V hinted that the program could be expanded to include mobile homes.

Chen acknowledged that many renters probably don't know exactly when their apartment units were first occupied, making it hard to gauge whether they are covered by rent control. The city will be working to create a user-friendly database so that anyone can enter in their address to find out this information, he said. Renters can also contact the city's hotline to find out if they are eligible.

Enforcement of the new measure will take some time. On April 18, the Mountain View City Council is expected to appoint the members of a new Rental Housing Committee that will be in charge of administering and enforcing the new program. Earlier this week, the council made final selections for five committee members, plus one alternate.

The rental committee will likely convene its first meeting in May, and the members will have their work cut out for them. At the inaugural meeting, the new committee will appoint officers, including a chair and vice-chair, as well as set their annual schedule for future business.

More crucially, the committee will quickly need to establish its internal rules and regulations for enforcing Measure V, including hiring staff to manage the citywide program. The rental committee will need to write up its own budget, which will be paid for with a new fee on city apartments -- a fee that has yet to be set.

The committee also will need to move quickly in order to set the allowable rents for the upcoming fiscal year. Under the language of Measure V, the committee must set this amount annually between 2 percent and 5 percent, based on the Consumer Price Index for the Bay Area. This amount must be established by June 30.

Amid all this activity, the central legal question over Measure V remains unresolved, leaving it possible that the entire law could be overturned. CAA Vice President Joshua Howard said the court case would still go forward.

"Obviously, we are disappointed by the court's decision, but this is only a temporary setback in our efforts," he wrote in an email. "The merits of our challenges have not been decided, which will occur in the next stage of the proceedings."