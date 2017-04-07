News

Uploaded: Fri, Apr 7, 2017, 1:58 pm

City calls for apartment rents to roll back

Landlord expected to adjust rents on eligible units back to October 2015 rates

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Owners of nearly 15,000 apartments in Mountain View are now obligated to immediately lower their rents to October 2015 rates, following news that a judicial hold on a citywide rent control program has been lifted, according to city Housing Department officials.

On Friday, City Housing Director Wayne Chen said the voter-approved Measure V rent-control program is considered to have gone into effect on Wednesday, April 5. On that day, a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge declined a request by the California Apartment Association to further delay enactment of the rent-control measure, which had been held up by a temporary restraining order.

"We are pleased the judge ruled quickly on this case, which is of keen interest to the community," said City Manager Dan Rich in an email. "We will continue our efforts to implement the will of the voters as expeditiously as possible."

As of April 5, landlords for all qualifying apartments must roll back their rents to what they were charging about 18 months prior, he said. Landlords would be required to prorate the month of April, either by giving tenants a refund on rent already collected for the month, or giving equal credit on future rent, Chen said.

For now, Mountain View officials are mostly focusing their efforts on education, leaving it up to tenants and landlords to adjust rents on their own. The City Housing Department is working to publicize materials that will be sent out citywide in the coming days that will explain the new rules for tenants and landlords. An informational website has been set up and will be updated soon with more information.

Tenants are being encouraged to take initiative and contact their landlords to discuss the rollback, Chen said. If tenants need more information or aren't comfortable reaching out to their landlords, they can contact a new city hotline at (650) 282-2514, or email ehislop@housing.org. The city is also holding walk-in office hours each Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Front Conference Room in City Hall, at 500 Castro St. Spanish translation services are available.

The ramifications of Measure V are huge for Mountain View, where more than 60 percent of the population is renters. But only a subset of apartments will be covered by rent control. Under California's Costa-Hawkins act, only units built and occupied prior to February 1995 qualify for rent control. For now, the rent-control policies only affect apartments; however, the authors of Measure V hinted that the program could be expanded to include mobile homes.

Chen acknowledged that many renters probably don't know exactly when their apartment units were first occupied, making it hard to gauge whether they are covered by rent control. The city will be working to create a user-friendly database so that anyone can enter in their address to find out this information, he said. Renters can also contact the city's hotline to find out if they are eligible.

Enforcement of the new measure will take some time. On April 18, the Mountain View City Council is expected to appoint the members of a new Rental Housing Committee that will be in charge of administering and enforcing the new program. Earlier this week, the council made final selections for five committee members, plus one alternate.

The rental committee will likely convene its first meeting in May, and the members will have their work cut out for them. At the inaugural meeting, the new committee will appoint officers, including a chair and vice-chair, as well as set their annual schedule for future business.

More crucially, the committee will quickly need to establish its internal rules and regulations for enforcing Measure V, including hiring staff to manage the citywide program. The rental committee will need to write up its own budget, which will be paid for with a new fee on city apartments -- a fee that has yet to be set.

The committee also will need to move quickly in order to set the allowable rents for the upcoming fiscal year. Under the language of Measure V, the committee must set this amount annually between 2 percent and 5 percent, based on the Consumer Price Index for the Bay Area. This amount must be established by June 30.

Amid all this activity, the central legal question over Measure V remains unresolved, leaving it possible that the entire law could be overturned. CAA Vice President Joshua Howard said the court case would still go forward.

"Obviously, we are disappointed by the court's decision, but this is only a temporary setback in our efforts," he wrote in an email. "The merits of our challenges have not been decided, which will occur in the next stage of the proceedings."

Comments

Posted by Whismanian
a resident of Whisman Station
3 hours ago

Why aren't duplexes covered for the rental rollback? Our landlord raises the rent every year $100 and then started $200 last year for "maintenance" he says which he doesn't do. Does the rent restriction increase between 2 and 5% apply to rented duplexes?

Posted by Whismanian
a resident of Whisman Station
3 hours ago

Forgot to mention he raised it four months earlier and went month to month, taking us off the lease and we have lived there for 10 years.

Posted by @Wismanian
a resident of Slater
3 hours ago

MV Tenants Coalition website FAQs: Web Link

Exemptions
Some rental housing is NOT covered by either Just Cause or Rent Stabilization: Single family homes, condos, units first occupied after 2/1/1995, units built after effective date of the ordinance, granny (“in law”) units, duplexes, hotels, hospitals, dorms, subsidized housing, etc.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
3 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

Duplexes could not be covered under a state law passed in 1995.

As to the Restraining Order to which the City Attorney stipulated when the lawsuit was filed in December, the City appears to take the position that there is no rebate owned to affected renters. It is an interesting question. Renters should talk to the interveners in the lawsuit about that issue.

Posted by mv renter
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

It is exceedingly unlikely that landlords will simply comply and roll back the rates. We can expect them to get creative in getting around Measure V. What's stopping them, for example, from adding new amenities charges or finding reasons for nuisance evictions? With near-unlimited demand for housing, they are on longer end of the lever and we can expect them to exact revenge for this measure.

Posted by Rodger
a resident of Sylvan Park
2 hours ago

This taking other people's property it can't really be legal
If it is I want to roll back restaurant prices, labor prices, repair prices, city fees prices etc etc etc.

Posted by greedy landlord
a resident of Cuesta Park
2 hours ago

Can we boot everyone out, remodel and set a new market base rate? Here comes monthly inspection fees, yard maintenance fee etc. not incl. of rent

Posted by lycosmom
a resident of Shoreline West
2 hours ago

Thank you, Wismanian, for postng information about exceptions to Measure V. Where did you find this information?

Posted by Alex M.
a resident of Willowgate
2 hours ago

If any renter feels they are owed a refund for "overpayment" since January, as discussed in the comments of another article, they are welcome to deduct that amount from next month's rent - and see how fast they get evicted for underpayment. It's pretty clear that Measure V is considered in effect as of April 5, not sooner.

Posted by Tears
a resident of Cuernavaca
1 hour ago

The landlord tears in this comments section are so delicious. Just admit you got greedy, overreached, and had to be beaten back through the will of the people.

Now all you can do is try to fantasize about the ways in which you'll get back at your tenants, without realizing that this impulse is exactly what put you in this position in the first place.

Posted by psr
a resident of The Crossings
1 hour ago
psr is a registered user.

@Tears

Not a problem. The attitude of people like you, who think you are entitled to tell other people what they can do with their own property, is what got us a Trump presidency. So far, we have gotten a SCOTUS justice that understands that he should follow the rule of law, not emotion, a chance to eliminate the debacle that is Obamacare and a likely end to the Estate Tax.

Those are tears of joy, not sorrow.

Posted by Tears
a resident of Cuernavaca
1 hour ago

Oh my, you're a Trump voter too? That makes it even better. Tell me more, please.

