Uploaded: Thu, Apr 6, 2017, 10:56 am

Los Altos pair ID'd as freeway crash victims

Car overturned in solo vehicle crash on I-280 in Menlo Park

by Bay City News Service and Mountain View Voice staff / Mountain View Voice

Two people who died in a crash on Interstate Highway 280 in Menlo Park on Wednesday afternoon have been identified by the San Mateo County coroner's office as Los Altos residents Gloria Cazanjian, 83, and Rudolph Cazanjian, 87.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 280 near Sand Hill Road.

The pair were traveling in a 1998 Toyota Avalon when the vehicle veered to the left, struck the center median and overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Gloria Cazanjian, a passenger in the Toyota, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, CHP officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rudolph Cazanjian was taken to Stanford Hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Two northbound lanes on the highway were closed as CHP officers investigated the crash. The lanes reopened by about 3:20 p.m.

A witness to the immediate aftermath of the crash was driving on Sand Hill Road and said he saw bystanders racing to help the accident victims before emergency crews arrived.

"I'm guessing about two dozen or so people rushed to help, with more cars pulling off the road," said

Dale Bentson, who said he was able to see a victim in the overturned car. "Within that nightmare, there was was some measure of hope -- that strangers would leap into the fold and do what they could to help with unknown dangers."

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to the CHP. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CHP Officer Evyn Roman at (650) 369-6261.

