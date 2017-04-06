News

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 6, 2017, 10:37 am

Council favors seven-story housing project

Concerns emerge that underground parking garage could spread toxins from nearby Superfund site

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Despite some misgivings about parking and the sheer size of the project, Mountain View City Council members on Tuesday night were largely pleased with a proposal to build two seven-story housing structures right next door to the city's largest jobs center. But bringing any amenities like parks and retail to the Terra Bella area just south of Highway 101 will probably have to wait for another day.

The project at 1001 North Shoreline Blvd., proposed by Calvano Development, would be a big divergence from the existing single-story buildings in the area, bringing a dense mix of apartments and for-sale condominiums, and a six-story parking structure, to an area currently zoned for industrial uses. The project would be right next door to a 111,443-square-foot office building -- also built by Calvano -- that is expected to be completed this summer and will be leased out to Google. The new proposed development includes 203 apartments in one structure directly facing the Highway 101 on-ramp, as well as 100 condominiums to the east of the office building.

In a letter to city staff with the initial proposal in 2015, the developer referred to the property as a "unique opportunity" for mixed-use office and residential development that follows the spirit of the draft North Bayshore Precise Plan transforming the jobs-rich are of the city with thousands of new housing units. By putting jobs and housing right next door, the developer expects the project to have a "self-mitigating" jobs-housing balance.

The property also appears to be uniquely positioned to be a bad place for retail, park land and underground parking. Since the developers' original gatekeeper proposal was submitted, 3,000 square feet of proposed retail has vanished, and the five-story residential buildings have grown to seven stories to make room for two levels of above-grade parking. Although the city typically requires underground parking for nearly all of its residential developments, digging below the surface and removing groundwater could spread contaminated water from the nearby Teledyne Spectra-Physics Superfund plume north of the site.

It's one of several Superfund sites in the city stemming from toxic chemicals, including carcinogenic TCE (trichloroethylene ), that leaked or were dumped and which then contaminated the groundwater flowing underneath the area.

Council members quickly agreed at the April 4 study session not to require to developer to study underground parking. Council member Pat Showalter said she used to be a geo-hydrologist, called the requirement "overkill" and that there's a very low chance the developer is going to find underground parking to be feasible, given the proximity to the groundwater plume. Council member Lenny Siegel added that it would be difficult to prove in a study, without a reasonable doubt, that underground parking wouldn't disrupt the plume, and that the developer could end up on the hook for the cleanup if the contaminated plume spreads as a result of the digging and groundwater removal.

"If they spread the plume beyond its current boundaries they can be named as a potentially responsible party and be liable for the entire cleanup of the site if the other responsible parties aren't able to do that," Siegel said.

Council members also overwhelmingly supported allowing the developer to pay in-lieu fees instead of providing park space -- acknowledging that it was a lousy location for a park -- and agreed to study whether to allow the developer to provide fewer parking spaces than would normally be allowed for high-density housing. Under the city's Model Parking Standard, the project would be required to provide 458 spaces for the homes, but Calvano's proposal only provides for 364 spaces. Shared parking with the nearby office building could be one of the ways to off-load parking demand in nearby lots.

Although the proposal before the City Council on Tuesday night called for setting aside 10 percent of both the condominiums and apartments for below-market rate (BMR) housing -- which is typical -- council members mostly agreed that all of the BMR units ought to be apartments. The developer could also shift some of the units from low-income to moderate-income families, expanding access to the affordable units to families making up to 120 percent of the Area Median Income. An additional package of community benefits will be developed during the formal review process for the project in the coming months.

Council members were split, however, when it came to requiring retail. Although the original gatekeeper proposal called for 3,000 square feet of ground-level retail on the project site, the developer has since dropped it from the proposal, claiming it wouldn't thrive at the project's location. The city's Environmental Planning Commission last month agreed to recommend that Calvano stick to its original proposal, and council members John McAlister, Siegel and Mayor Ken Rosenberg said they were hesitant to lose valuable retail space.

"I think we're going to have to develop the habit of requiring retail even at the risk that it might get subsidized," Siegel said. "We're losing too much retail in our community."

Rosenberg said the claim that retail wouldn't thrive in the project's location doesn't quite add up. The previous business in that location, Fiesta Del Mar, was one of Mountain View's most popular restaurants before it shut down in 2015 to make way for the office development.

"I don't want to accept that it's not possible," Rosenberg said.

Comments

Posted by Mexican food corner
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
15 hours ago

I have gone to the 'other corner' for food about twice in the last two decades (Taco Bell). I much preferred the original Fiesta Del Mar. (but after 'too' opened up downtown? started going there)

I agree that this neighborhood area, on a very visible main drag - could again support the right iconic retail/food spot. If there is no reserved retail, we know by downtown, that Office Space will start to erode on mixed-use neighborhood uses.

What Councilwoman from Wagonwheel neighborhood would like to have the local (award winning) little burrito place displaced from the Whisman Road shopping center? I agree with members McAlister, Siegel and Rosenberg. The magic number for Council 'majority decisions' in a vote is FOUR. Please, step up Lisa!

Posted by Seriously
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
11 hours ago

Any room for trees in this project? I mean real trees - not the wimpy little overgrown shrubs they normally plant.

Posted by Albert
a resident of Stierlin Estates
11 hours ago

People living here will find it impossible to leave by Terra Bella in the mornings when Shoreline is already gridlocked. How does the city council expect to fix this problem?

Posted by Reside
a resident of Stierlin Estates
10 hours ago

I agree with Albert, traffic is already unreal at that corner. How come none of the Stierlin Estate neighborhood had any chance commenting on this massive project. We are the one's most affected my this project. And the only grocery store in the area is that now so famous Safeway on Shoreline. I guess the council believes that all those new residents will walk there since it not just the long checkout lines but also limited parking during peak hours. Shoreline Blvd is way past traffic capacity most any hour of any day. Oh my, this council is destroying our once lovely city one monster project after another.

Posted by Disappointed in MV City Council
a resident of St. Francis Acres
10 hours ago

Seven stories, I don't know what to say. I'm stunned.

Let ALL the Googlites live there, with shuttles to and from work. Get them off the streets and out of the neighborhoods.

Posted by Probably74
a resident of Cuesta Park
10 hours ago

I'm not convinced that "Shared parking with the nearby office building could be one of the ways to off-load parking demand in nearby lots" is a reasonable or feasible plan. Offices frequently need more parking spaces than they originally anticipate and housing always needs more for visitors and guests of residents.

Posted by Fed Up!
a resident of Shoreline West
10 hours ago

Just say No! So tired of the horrific city council approving one bad project after another. No retail, massive traffic, dark caverns of roads, cheesy cookie-cutter overpriced high density housing do not make a pleasant community in which to live. Companies could find other locations that would welcome the influx of jobs /housing rather than trying to put a square peg in a round hole. Large companies such as Google would attract people to those jobs wherever they were located.

Posted by the_punnisher
a resident of North Whisman
9 hours ago
Please change the name of Mountain View; it no longer applies if you build this monster housing project. Developer Acres, Toxic Terrace? I don't think people want to live here.

Posted by Disappointed in MV City Council
a resident of St. Francis Acres
9 hours ago

Alphabet/Google employees = 72,053

As of 2016, the American multinational internet company, headquartered in Mountain View, California, had 72,053 full-time employees. Up until Alphabet's creation in 2015, these figures were reported as Google employees.

Source: Web Link

I know this article isn't about Google, but I assume they are trying to cram all of their employees (and families) into Mountain View. They really have outgrown mountain view, isn't there a cap on this sort of thing? I see potential for a ghost town like Detroit, Mich. if they go elsewhere or fold.

Posted by @the punnisher
a resident of St. Francis Acres
9 hours ago

How about No-Mountain View? Toxic Terrace is clever, but rather upity.

Posted by Disappointed in MV City Council
a resident of St. Francis Acres
8 hours ago

@ the_punnisher: How about No-Mountain View? Toxic Terrace is clever, but rather upity. I think we can do better.

Posted by Juan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
6 hours ago

"Kowloon Walled City" seems like a good name, with the way things are going. 7-story (soon to be 17 story, then 70 story?) tenements lining the city boundaries, blocking all sunlight and Mountain Views.

Posted by Ross Heitkamp
a resident of Waverly Park
6 hours ago

I used to live a block from here. That is way out of proportion.
Hey, City Council, what happened to following our General Plan? We put a lot of effort into visioning how our city should grow and evolve, but you routinely ignore that and approve these changes. When you take industrial area and make it residential (a windfall for the land owner in this climate) it knocks our city balance out of whack. That was done before to create the housing imbalance, but 2 wrongs don't make a right. Make a good plan. Follow the plan. Don't feel pressured by these developers that don't have to live with the consequences. Please!

Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago

"But mah views!" said all the Boomers.

If you guys wanted the entire city of Mountain View to remain a quiet suburb then you should have bought the whole city. Thank god we're building more housing in the midst of the crunch.

