Updated: Wed, Apr 5, 2017, 12:07 pm
Uploaded: Wed, Apr 5, 2017, 7:58 am

Abducted baby found safe, police searching for her father

by Mountain View Voice staff and Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who abducted his baby daughter Tuesday in Mountain View. The missing baby was found safe in Livermore, Mountain View police announced at noon on Wednesday.

An Amber Alert for the abducted baby was issued around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Livermore police officials contacted their counterparts in Mountain View to say that they had the baby, who was with her grandmother, according to Katie Nelson, spokeswoman for the Mountain View Police Department.

The 4-month-old baby, Madilyn, was taken late Tuesday by her father, 45-year-old Michael Wallin, of Patterson, police said. During a visit, at around 8:30 p.m. at the Residence Inn at 1854 W. El Camino Real in the city's Shoreline West neighborhood. Wallin reportedly got into an argument with the baby's mother, police said. Wallin drove off with the baby sitting on his lap, causing Madilyn's mother to be dragged a short distance by the car, police said. She was not seriously injured.

According to police, the adult son of Madilyn's mother followed Wallin, who was driving a blue, four-door 2007 Nissan Altima with paper license plates. Wallin "brake-checked" the adult son, causing him to collide with Wallin's vehicle, police reported. Wallin drove off, with Madilyn still sitting in his lap.

Wallin did not have a car seat in the Altima, police said.

Police said they are searching for Wallin, who is described as a white man with brown hair and eyes and tattoos all over his torso, arms and hands. Wallin was last seen wearing a white Golden State Warriors T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (650) 903-6395.

Comments

5 people like this
Posted by Wondering
a resident of another community
10 hours ago

I'll bet he spent more on that ink than he ever spent on child support. The gun tattoo on his waistline ought to void any possibility of custody of that child.

Posted by BD
a resident of Cuesta Park
8 hours ago

Can the police department share the baby's age in addition to her weight? It might help to know if we should be looking for a baby who can sit up, crawl, or is almost still a newborn.

Posted by PA Resident
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

I saw this on the news this morning. It seems the baby is 16 weeks, or 3 - 4 months from what I remember and I should imagine that the picture shown of both is very recent.

I can't understand why an Amber Alert hasn't been issued. With as much information as they have it seems to me that an Amber Alert would be very useful particularly as I have seen Amber Alerts with a lot less information in the past.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
8 hours ago

There is (at least now) a photo of the man and the baby girl - probably taken a while ago if she is now 15 pounds. But the man and vehicle should be easy to spot. And no, he is not a player for the Golden State Warriors. I checked the roster.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
8 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

More serously if you insist. Does the father have sole or joint custody? Is he a known criminal? Is the mother the criminal? Was she failing to take care of the baby? Why did he take her? Where do they normally live? Not at the Residence Inn. Of course, for the police to have issued a call for the public to look out for the father may suggest answers to some of these questions.

Posted by Gary
a resident of Sylvan Park
3 hours ago
Gary is a registered user.

You updated the story but left the original comments. Great that the baby was recovered from the grandmother. Is the suspect wanted for kidnapping or just possible crimes while fleeing with the baby? I say "possible" because if he had lawful custody, the persons trying to retrieve the baby committed the crimes. So ask the police about the legal custody status of the baby for your next update.

Posted by Channel 7
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

ABC said they shared custody but he wasn't supposed to leave with the baby. He also "brake checked" the baby moms older son who tried to follow him causing an accident. Real winner on our hands here.

Posted by Progressive
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

@wondering

typical progressive ruled by emotions and not laws....

"The gun tattoo on his waistline ought to void any possibility of custody of that child."

He obviously was wrong in driving off and potentially injuring his baby-momma, but you know NOTHING of the back story to this. Why was she at a Residence Inn in Mountain View in the first place? He might have to come to rescue the baby. He obviously had no intention of hurting the baby since he dropped her off at grandmas. You jump to conclusions because of his tatoos and his looks. (race too maybe?) The suspect in this case may actually be the victim. Unless you know ALL the facts, you know NOTHING and should keep you piousness to yourself.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Posted by @ progressive
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
3 hours ago

Well, some facts speak for themselves. You say that he had no intention of harming the baby. If that were the case, he would have purchased or borrowed an infant car seat. Instead, per all news reports and the Amber Alert, he drove off with the 4 month old on his lap and crashed his car before driving off again. That doesn't sound like responsible parenting to me as he could have surrendered the baby to authorities if she was in danger, but I'll just let the reported facts speak for themselves.

