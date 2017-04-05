Abducted baby found safe, police searching for her father

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a man who abducted his baby daughter Tuesday in Mountain View. The missing baby was found safe in Livermore, Mountain View police announced at noon on Wednesday.

An Amber Alert for the abducted baby was issued around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Livermore police officials contacted their counterparts in Mountain View to say that they had the baby, who was with her grandmother, according to Katie Nelson, spokeswoman for the Mountain View Police Department.

The 4-month-old baby, Madilyn, was taken late Tuesday by her father, 45-year-old Michael Wallin, of Patterson, police said. During a visit, at around 8:30 p.m. at the Residence Inn at 1854 W. El Camino Real in the city's Shoreline West neighborhood. Wallin reportedly got into an argument with the baby's mother, police said. Wallin drove off with the baby sitting on his lap, causing Madilyn's mother to be dragged a short distance by the car, police said. She was not seriously injured.

According to police, the adult son of Madilyn's mother followed Wallin, who was driving a blue, four-door 2007 Nissan Altima with paper license plates. Wallin "brake-checked" the adult son, causing him to collide with Wallin's vehicle, police reported. Wallin drove off, with Madilyn still sitting in his lap.

Wallin did not have a car seat in the Altima, police said.

Police said they are searching for Wallin, who is described as a white man with brown hair and eyes and tattoos all over his torso, arms and hands. Wallin was last seen wearing a white Golden State Warriors T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (650) 903-6395.