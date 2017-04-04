News

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 4, 2017, 9:31 am

Support for new housing in Bay Area rises

Poll of Bay Area voters shows stronger support among younger, newer residents

Older voters who have lived in the Bay Area the longest and own their own home are less likely to want new housing built in their neighborhood than younger voters who rent and have lived in the area for a shorter time, according to poll results released Sunday, April 2.

The poll conducted for the Bay Area Council, an organization sponsored by businesses, showed that 70 percent of voters 18 to 39 years old support the construction of new housing in their neighborhood.

That's less than the 57 percent of voters 40 to 64 years old and a similar number of voters 65 years old and older who support new housing construction in their neighborhood.

Seventy-six percent of voters who have lived in the area five years or less and 75 percent who have lived in the area between six and ten years support new housing construction in their neighborhood.

That's more than the 55 percent who have lived in the Bay Area 20 years or more and support construction of new housing in their neighborhood.

"We're shutting the door on future generations - sons, daughters, grandchildren," Jim Wunderman, president and CEO of the council, said in a statement.

He said the housing supply needs to grow "dramatically."

While the poll showed generational differences in support for new housing, it also showed growing support among all voters.

This year, 62 percent said they support building new housing in their neighborhood, up from 56 percent in 2014.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

5 people like this
Posted by Yes
a resident of Rex Manor
3 hours ago

I completely agree we need more housing in Los Altos, Menlo Park, Palo Alto and Atherton. Mountain View has already built lots of new apartments. Time for the other cities to catch up. Plus, I want to live in Los Altos, but I don't have $2.5 million for a home there so we need to build more housing so it will be cheaper for me to live there.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

All of those cities need more housing, but Mountain View isn't anywhere near as dense as it should be. It's a city with multiple corporate HQs and a mass transit hub between Caltrain and light rail. It especially needs more high density housing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Greg
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago


Take a look at the parking lot of your favorite new apartment complex. Count the spaces.

Then take a look at the parking lots for Google and Linked In. Count the spaces.

Which one is larger, and by how much?

Relative to induced demand, we have not built many new apartments. The office space growth is far greater than the apartment growth, and the parking lots prove it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Juan
a resident of Rengstorff Park
1 hour ago

Three different public elementary schools are 100% full and folks who live next door have to send their kids to kindergarten four miles away. At this rate, every elementary school in Mountain View may be at capacity within a few years. I suggest to solve that problem before thinking about adding more population. This is the Mountain View "school crisis", it's real, it's happening right now, and it's more important than "a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood" wanting to save $50 on rent.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

Build the homes while your increase the size of the schools. The city can multitask.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by DoctorData
a resident of Cuesta Park
1 hour ago
DoctorData is a registered user.

Presumably, having gotten the rugrats out of the house, old people don't want those awful millennials moving back into the same neighborhood.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Yes
a resident of Rex Manor
51 minutes ago

YIMBY - As soon as I see those other cities start chipping away at their housing deficit (especially Palo Alto which is worse than Mountain View) I will support more housing in Mountain View. Until then, I'm not willing to have us be the only one left holding the bag like a schmuck.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Property Owners and Developers--What's with all the Demonizing
By Steve Levy | 21 comments | 5,649 views

Our Beloved Dog Died
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 2,197 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here