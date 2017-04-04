No decision yet in Measure V lawsuit

It was a bit of a letdown Tuesday morning as a standing-room-only crowd packed a San Jose courtroom to see if Mountain View's new rent control law could withstand its first major legal challenge.

But that question will have to wait for another day. After hearing arguments from both sides, Superior Court Judge William Elfving indicated he wouldn't issue an immediate ruling, leaving the voter-approved Measure V in limbo.

"I will take this matter under submission," Elfving announced at the April 4 hearing. "I will consider (these arguments) and do the best I can to get it right."

The hearing focused on a request by landlord advocates for a preliminary injunction, which would continue blocking enactment of the rent-control law until a final judgment is made in the lawsuit. Up until this point, Measure V has been halted under a temporary restraining order, but that hold will be expiring soon.

For attorneys in the case, the lack of decision on Tuesday wasn't a big surprise. Elfving had declined to issue a tentative ruling prior to the hearing, indicating he wanted more time to consider his decision, said Jannie Quinn, Mountain View's city attorney.

In her experience, Quinn said it would probably take a week for a decision to be handed down, although the judge was certainly entitled to take longer.

The delay in ruling capped a heated round of arguments from both sides. Lawyers representing the plaintiff, the California Apartment Association, said they had found 58 deficiencies in the language of Measure V. In sum, attorney Stephen Pahl said the measure "tramples on the rights of a minority" --landlords -- who would be restricted from participating in a future rental housing committee.

"There's a permanent underclass being created where solely by virtue of occupation you're prohibiting them from maintaining a positions on the (rental housing committee," he said. "While you can patch a few holes, at some point there's so many holes that the boat will sink."

The CAA lawyers included four declarations from landlords testifying they would suffer damages if Measure V were implemented, particularly its provision to roll back rents to 2015 rates.

Defending the measure, attorneys for the city and its allies argued that the court had a duty to exercise extreme caution in blocking Measure V, since it was a voter-approved ballot measure. Attorney James Harrison said the landlords failed to show that the text of Measure V was explicitly in conflict with established law or that it would cause irreparable harm.

"The right of initiative is one of the most precious in our democracy and the court has to jealously guard that right," said attorney James Harrison.

"For all the criticism leveled at this measure ... it was carefully drafted to control excessive rents and arbitrary eviction," he said. "This measure is consistent with other laws that have been approved over and over and over again."

