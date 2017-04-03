Crowd chases indecent exposure suspect

A Redwood City man was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman in the parking lot of an Orchard Supply Hardware in Mountain View, according to police.

The victim told police that she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the hardware store at 2555 Charleston Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, when the man, later identified as 31-year-old Brandon Yamagata, pulled up beside her. Yamagata then allegedly walked to the victim's car, mumbled something to her and then exposed himself, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The woman fled the vehicle through the passenger side and yelled for help, causing Yamagata to get back in his car and drive through the parking lot, Nelson said.

Shortly after that incident, Yamagata allegedly confronted a second woman leaving the parking lot of the nearby REI store and tried to get a ride in her vehicle. The woman called for help and Yamagata tried to run away, Nelson said, but several people nearby ran after him. A police sergeant saw the crowd following Yamagata, pulled over and detained him.

Officers searched Yamagata's vehicle and said they found a methamphetamine pipe and an ID card for a teenager, a minor, who lives in the area. After interviewing Yamagata, police believed that Yamagata was having an inappropriate relationship with the teenager, Nelson said.

Yamagata was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on a long list of charges including indecent exposure, annoying or molesting a child, unlawful sex with a minor, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $100,000.

The Mountain View Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding any additional victims who may have spent time with Yamagata. Anyone with information on the case may contact Det. Marco Garcia at 650-903-6356.