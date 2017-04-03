April is Distracted Driving Awareness month

This month is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Reckless and distracted driving is the number one killer of U.S. teens, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It is illegal to hold or operate electronic devices, including smart phones, while driving.

A phone must be mounted on the dash, the center console or one of the lower corners of the windshield to be legal, CHP officials said.

The phone must not impair the driver's ability to see or block the potential deployment of an airbag.

Only drivers 18 years old and older can use hands-free devices. Drivers under 18 years old cannot.

It's also illegal for drivers to text while driving, according to CHP officials.