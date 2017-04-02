San Jose man arrested on false imprisonment charges

Police arrested a San Jose man early last Saturday morning after he allegedly tried to keep a woman from leaving a hotel room.

Officers received reports around 6:15 a.m. on March 25 that a man, later identified as 42-year-old Efrain Chavez, was harassing a woman in the parking lot of Hotel Zico at 200 E. El Camino Real. Officers detained Chavez, and later found the woman who was involved in the incident, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

The woman told police that she was in a dating relationship with Chavez and was with him in a hotel room that morning. She said that Chavez was upset and allegedly became violent after she woke him up early to check out, Nelson said. Chavez allegedly pushed and grabbed her, and tried to keep her from leaving, Nelson said.

The woman was able to run to staff at the hotel's front desk for help. Chavez was arrested on false imprisonment and domestic battery charges. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail with a bail set at $20,000.