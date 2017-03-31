News

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 31, 2017, 11:56 am

Few opt to build companion units

State law eliminates city rules for parking, setbacks to encourage secondary units

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

It was a no-brainer last year when Mountain View leaders tried to recruit local homeowners to help solve the local housing crisis. At the time, the city loosened rules and cut fees in hopes of encouraging more suburban homeowners to build secondary homes on their properties, known as companion units.

These smaller homes, typically a renovated garage or detached building, have been touted as the quickest and easiest way to boost low-cost housing in the Bay Area, free of the hurdles that go with building dense apartments.

But on Tuesday, the Mountain View City Council learned their incentives didn't work quite as intended.

They received five times as many applications as past years, bringing the total number to ... five. City staff admitted it was pretty underwhelming.

"It's a small number, but it's still good compared to our past record," said Associate Planner Diana Pancholi.

It remains unclear exactly why more homeowners aren't jumping at the chance to build companion units, but the city is taking another big step to make it easier.

Since easing the rules last year, Mountain View and other cities have been outflanked by an even looser set of companion-unit rules passed by state lawmakers. The laws -- Senate Bill 1069 and Assembly Bill 2299 -- would go much further in eliminating restrictions on building or converting companion units.

In particular, the new rules would essentially eliminate all parking requirements for companion units in Mountain View. While the language of the bill doesn't explicitly state this, the law signals that secondary units require no dedicated parking if they are within a half-mile of "public transit."

That term is undefined, Pancholi said, but city staff interpreted it to mean public buses, Caltrain or light rail. That means that essentially all residential areas of Mountain View, except for North Bayshore, would be free to build companion units with no parking, she said.

Parking was a big sticking point for council members as they mulled the rules in the past. At the time, the council agreed to require homeowners to provide at least one parking spot per companion unit. But some members thought that requirement was going too far, and they worried it would lead to neighborhoods with vehicles hogging all the on-street parking.

That was hardly the only city rule that was torpedoed. The new state law also changed standards for setbacks needed for companion units, essentially allowing garages to be converted to housing right along the property line under certain situations. Previously, Mountain View council members had agreed that companion units should be built at least 10 feet away from the back and 5 feet from the side of a parcel. Having these homes right next to their neighbors will probably lead to some real privacy issues, Pancholi warned.

Councilwoman Pat Showalter wondered if homeowner could build a detached garage or shed right along the fence-line and then just convert it to housing after it was built. That was correct, Pancholi said, although a homeowner would still need to comply with the city's building code. She described it as a "loophole" in the new state law.

"As far as the state legislation goes, it would be allowed," she said. "You could build a very nice shed in the backyard and then covert it into an accessory unit."

The new rules indicate that companion units can be a fraction the size of a typical home or apartment. The state law sets a minimum size of 150 square feet, smaller than most studios or tiny houses, but they would still need to somehow fit in a bathroom and kitchen.

The authors of the state bills -- Santa Monica Assemblyman Richard Bloom and Fremont State Senator Bob Wieckowski -- said they specifically designed the legislation to prevent local regulations from creating a barrier to companion units. The new rules would encourage more affordable housing, they said.

Like previous times the topic of companion units came up, the conversation quickly switched to Airbnb and other short-term rental sites. Councilman Lenny Siegel urged city staff to make it a priority to regulate the local short-term rental industry, otherwise any new companion units might not wind up helping the local housing problems but instead be used as vacation rentals.

"There's a lot of units that fly under the radar," he said. "We have to bring our ordinances up to date."

Siegel made a motion to approve the new rules, and Councilwoman Pat Showalter suggested making some tweaks to reduce the city's required setbacks for building -- not converting -- new companion units. Siegel declined her suggestion, saying he wasn't prepared to consider that idea.

The City Council approved the new rules in a 5-1 vote, with Showalter opposed. She asked that the city consider loosening the setback rules as part of the goal-setting session planned in the coming days.

"We've had quite a bit of input that these setback are too onerous," she said. "We haven't gotten the onslaught of (companion unit) permits that we hoped for, that means we still haven't gotten this right yet."

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by Michael G
a resident of another community
11 hours ago

If this takes off it will be a nightmare for Silicon Valley. It isn't just a matter of building housing - you also need transportation routes in, out, and around town. 237 and 101 aren't crowded enough? Oh, wait, just take our excellent subway system - Oops! I forgot - we don't have one - or anything else resembling decent mass transit. Maybe we can build one in a few weeks? Like BART got built out so rapidly?

You can pack people in like NYC but without the NYC mass transit system, nothing will move.

I wouldn't worry about parking. We will have an excellent parking lot. It will be called El Camino.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Alex M.
a resident of Willowgate
11 hours ago

No, city council. You got it wrong. My property, my rules. If I build a companion unit, it's for my purposes, not yours. Whether that purpose is to have a place for visiting family to stay, or to rent to a long-term tenant, or to leave it vacant except for short-term rentals, or to use it as an art studio or a laboratory, that's my affair, not yours. If I rent it out, I will price it according to market rates, without any regard for your desire for low-cost housing.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Rodger
a resident of Sylvan Park
11 hours ago

I hope the City keeps working on this we should have 100s of applicators if the rules are favorable.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by David
a resident of Sylvan Park
11 hours ago

I desperately want to build convert a detached garage to companion unit but there's so many hoops to jump through. Such as requiring fire sprinklers and fire inspection by fire department. And the cost to the property taxes. It's so expensive to build and would take 10+ years to recoup. If only they would not charge so much for the fees and permits. Then I would do it.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by William Hitchens
a resident of Waverly Park
10 hours ago

They're at it again. They just want to wave a magic wand and make everything OK again. To paraphrase my response, "Who will rid us of this troublesome so-called city council?"

Email Town Square Moderator      


7 people like this
Posted by @David
a resident of Shoreline West
9 hours ago

"Such as requiring fire sprinklers and fire inspection by fire department."

Also known as: ensuring that the unit your building isn't a fiery death trap? Oh, what a burden!

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
9 hours ago

Maybe the response was underwhelming because most people enjoy the privacy of their own backyards. Ours is private property. We would like to keep it that way.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Whisman
8 hours ago
Christopher Chiang is a registered user.

Montainer Homes (Web Link) provides contemporary shipping container companion units. Here's a video of their home demo at the Computer Museum from last year: Web Link
Their smallest 200 square foot modular with permits and perm. foundation cost $50,000. Small homes like this easily meet offset requirements. $50,000, it's not hard to imagine homeowners breaking in just a few years of rent at levels that renters would find very affordable in this market.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Hugh Janus
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

In a galaxy far, far away, there were no liberals and life was good. I left Mountain View four years ago and my life is so much better.

Email Town Square Moderator      


6 people like this
Posted by Rain rain
a resident of Monta Loma
8 hours ago

@ @david, gee, do you have fire sprinklers in YOUR house? Building inspection and safety regulations are out of control. I am required to put a smoke detector in every bedroom, in one case two are less than 3ft from the other. Now one cannot put upgraded electrical panel on exterior bedroom or bathroom wall without expensive new casing. Faucets must be low flow (so you then spend three times longer in order to get fully rinsed off, dishes in sinks AND bodies in showers).

It's called "educated beyond intellect". Or cronyism. Or "caving to lobbyist".

But let's just keep letting government take control of every aspect of our lives. It's good for us!

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by @Rain rain,
a resident of Shoreline West
7 hours ago

I do have fire sprinklers in my house. Again, it's about ensuring that I don't live in a fiery death trap. Why is this controversial?

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by @Shoreline West commenter
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

The person you are referring to must subscribe to libertarian philosophy -- namely, that everyone should have the freedom to die in house fires.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Fiery
a resident of Shoreline West
7 hours ago

Don't forget that they should also be allowed to rent out fiery death traps to tenants. Once those tenants die in a house fire, people will know not to rent that unit again! The free market at work.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Rich
a resident of Blossom Valley
5 hours ago

I'd love to see some decent research evaluating the cost-benefit status of fire sprinklers in SMALL (less than 2,500sf or so) single story, single family detached houses.

Sprinklers aren't a panacea for residential fires. The

Email Town Square Moderator      


1 person likes this
Posted by Rain rain
a resident of Monta Loma
5 hours ago

Omg, the hysteria. I do believe you eventually will indeed "go down in flames". Seriously....sprinklers in 1200 sq ft houses (each with their own windows on ground floor no less). But yes, your hysteria will lead to a vote of a very small minority and then, guess what, we'll all need sprinklers in our houses because a very few group of namby pambys couldn't protect themselves from....themselves.

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Deniece Smith
a resident of Shoreline West
3 hours ago

Eliminate the park fees and we'll get the housing. Encourage the housing. The state should not have to dictate how to be more open about this. Our homeless problem is real and it's now. The more supply we can add, the more naturally thing will balance. Anyone can charge what they wish, or use their unit flexibly. Lenny's Airbnb limitation will solve itself if there are tons of them in MV. The prices will naturally go down. Rents would go down with more supply. Stop being so frustratingly closed minded about this and open it up and decrease the fees. If you find the flood is to large of an inundation, you can always make new laws later to tighten rules up again. Just do it already!

Email Town Square Moderator      


