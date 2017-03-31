Few opt to build companion units

It was a no-brainer last year when Mountain View leaders tried to recruit local homeowners to help solve the local housing crisis. At the time, the city loosened rules and cut fees in hopes of encouraging more suburban homeowners to build secondary homes on their properties, known as companion units.

These smaller homes, typically a renovated garage or detached building, have been touted as the quickest and easiest way to boost low-cost housing in the Bay Area, free of the hurdles that go with building dense apartments.

But on Tuesday, the Mountain View City Council learned their incentives didn't work quite as intended.

They received five times as many applications as past years, bringing the total number to ... five. City staff admitted it was pretty underwhelming.

"It's a small number, but it's still good compared to our past record," said Associate Planner Diana Pancholi.

It remains unclear exactly why more homeowners aren't jumping at the chance to build companion units, but the city is taking another big step to make it easier.

Since easing the rules last year, Mountain View and other cities have been outflanked by an even looser set of companion-unit rules passed by state lawmakers. The laws -- Senate Bill 1069 and Assembly Bill 2299 -- would go much further in eliminating restrictions on building or converting companion units.

In particular, the new rules would essentially eliminate all parking requirements for companion units in Mountain View. While the language of the bill doesn't explicitly state this, the law signals that secondary units require no dedicated parking if they are within a half-mile of "public transit."

That term is undefined, Pancholi said, but city staff interpreted it to mean public buses, Caltrain or light rail. That means that essentially all residential areas of Mountain View, except for North Bayshore, would be free to build companion units with no parking, she said.

Parking was a big sticking point for council members as they mulled the rules in the past. At the time, the council agreed to require homeowners to provide at least one parking spot per companion unit. But some members thought that requirement was going too far, and they worried it would lead to neighborhoods with vehicles hogging all the on-street parking.

That was hardly the only city rule that was torpedoed. The new state law also changed standards for setbacks needed for companion units, essentially allowing garages to be converted to housing right along the property line under certain situations. Previously, Mountain View council members had agreed that companion units should be built at least 10 feet away from the back and 5 feet from the side of a parcel. Having these homes right next to their neighbors will probably lead to some real privacy issues, Pancholi warned.

Councilwoman Pat Showalter wondered if homeowner could build a detached garage or shed right along the fence-line and then just convert it to housing after it was built. That was correct, Pancholi said, although a homeowner would still need to comply with the city's building code. She described it as a "loophole" in the new state law.

"As far as the state legislation goes, it would be allowed," she said. "You could build a very nice shed in the backyard and then covert it into an accessory unit."

The new rules indicate that companion units can be a fraction the size of a typical home or apartment. The state law sets a minimum size of 150 square feet, smaller than most studios or tiny houses, but they would still need to somehow fit in a bathroom and kitchen.

The authors of the state bills -- Santa Monica Assemblyman Richard Bloom and Fremont State Senator Bob Wieckowski -- said they specifically designed the legislation to prevent local regulations from creating a barrier to companion units. The new rules would encourage more affordable housing, they said.

Like previous times the topic of companion units came up, the conversation quickly switched to Airbnb and other short-term rental sites. Councilman Lenny Siegel urged city staff to make it a priority to regulate the local short-term rental industry, otherwise any new companion units might not wind up helping the local housing problems but instead be used as vacation rentals.

"There's a lot of units that fly under the radar," he said. "We have to bring our ordinances up to date."

Siegel made a motion to approve the new rules, and Councilwoman Pat Showalter suggested making some tweaks to reduce the city's required setbacks for building -- not converting -- new companion units. Siegel declined her suggestion, saying he wasn't prepared to consider that idea.

The City Council approved the new rules in a 5-1 vote, with Showalter opposed. She asked that the city consider loosening the setback rules as part of the goal-setting session planned in the coming days.

"We've had quite a bit of input that these setback are too onerous," she said. "We haven't gotten the onslaught of (companion unit) permits that we hoped for, that means we still haven't gotten this right yet."