The ballad of Vikesh Kapoor

When Vikesh Kapoor made his debut album, 2013's "The Ballad of Willy Robbins," there were those in the music industry who weren't convinced that a bleak folk album about the tragedy of a working-class family would be the best career move for a new artist.

"The thing that I'm most proud about with that record is that I followed my initial vision," he said. "If you start compromising at that stage and you're not listening to yourself, are you really an artist?"

Though he may currently be classified as a folk singer-songwriter, Kapoor, who'll perform at Stanford University's new intimate cabaret space in Bing Concert Hall on April 1, is more concerned with meaning and message than the trappings of style.

"I feel like genre is just the wallpaper for something that's a lot deeper; what's being said is at the heart of the song no matter what, musically, is happening," he said.

And though he's only released one official album thus far, he's been musically inclined his whole life. Raised in rural Pennsylvania, the son of immigrants from India, Kapoor said, "I grew up in a really small town on a hill in the woods. I had to kind of keep myself entertained." He briefly took piano lessons but quit after performing "Yankee Doodle" for his third-grade class, deciding he preferred playing by ear.

"I was interested in performing and exploring music in my own way, not becoming technically proficient," he said. "I think once I was a bit older and I actually had something to say, that turned into writing songs. It was the easiest way to express myself." He began composing and and playing guitar around age 12, gaining influence from the New Wave and 1980s pop his older sister loved, then gravitating toward punk rock.

As a teen, he picked up a Johnny Cash record for 25 cents at a church swap meet, put it on his dad's turntable and poured over the lyric book. "I couldn't call Johnny Cash a folk musician but he was kind of who introduced me to music that said something," he said. Years later, Kapoor decided to try his hand at writing a topical folk song, "essentially, about being able to think for yourself despite what the media is telling you." The song ("Newspress Scare"), which came out on 7-inch vinyl, is now out of print, but it caught the ear of a colleague of the late radical historian Howard Zinn, of whose work Kapoor was a fan. The connection led to Kapoor singing an original song at Zinn's memorial service, an experience he called "quite the honor."

Kapoor eventually headed west and ended up in Portland, Oregon, where he spent two years crafting "The Ballad of Willy Robbins," which was loosely inspired by a newspaper article about a blue-collar family man suffering loss and indignity. The album, with its sparse style and incisive observations, has drawn comparisons to Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan. On the first track, the melancholy and timeless-sounding "Bottom of the Ladder," he sings, "Well the days are dark like the peeling bark of a dying hemlock tree. Where the moon sets the sunrise forever I'll be forced to climb or else the same I'll forever be." To Kapoor, the acoustic arrangement best suited the subject matter and storytelling.

"I felt that folk instrumentation supported that vision, but for me, lyrics are the main concern," he said. "I conscientiously decided to write that first album within those realms. Folk music is the basis for a lot of other music so I figured, if I could write songs that could translate, then something's working."

Wary of being pinned down to a certain sound, Kapoor prefers to go where the song takes him. "I can't say that my next record is going to be a folk record," he said. "At this point the only thing I can be certain of is writing songs that are honest to me and that I feel compelled to write."

Kapoor's now relocated to Los Angeles and also works as a freelance photographer. He recently returned from India, where he did documentary work for an NGO. "For me it's, just a different mode of storytelling," he said of his two careers.

At his Stanford performance, which immediately follows sitar superstar Anoushka Shankar's earlier show in Bing's main auditorium, he'll play some new material as well as old. Since his album's release, he's toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe, playing with a range of other artists, from folk singers to garage rockers.

"That for me is a victory. I don't want to be restrained to a specific crowd," he said. "Genre is secondary to something bigger, and the acts I respect the most are the ones who can transcend." His gigs have run the gamut from "a backyard in Amarillo with more chihuahuas than people" to packed theaters, and he takes delight in the diversity. Favorite venues include a castle in rural Ireland and Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

"I like places that are visually appealing and just sound good. You can get to that place in your body where it's not just an aesthetic thing, it's an immersive experience where you can get somewhere deeper -- and a punk band in a grungy club is immersive in its own way too," he said. "That's what we hope when we go to a concert; we want to feel something more."

What: Vikesh Kapoor

Where: Bing Concert Hall Studio, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford.

When: Saturday, April 1, at 10 p.m.

Cost: $5-$20

Info: Go to Stanford Live