News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 30, 2017, 2:53 pm

Suspect detained following MV manhunt

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Four suspects were taken into custody Monday after all four allegedly tried to flee officers during a traffic stop, leading to a brief search of the area around San Antonio Circle.

Mountain View police pulled over the vehicle following a request by the Milpitas Police Department to track down suspects that had driven into Mountain View's city limits. The car was spotted around El Camino Real and Ortega Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on the afternoon of March 27, but when officers pulled over the vehicle, all four suspects inside jumped out and ran, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Three suspects were immediately detained, but the fourth escaped. Officers, aided by canine officer Odin, searched the area around San Antonio Circle and eventually found the suspect hiding in some bushes, Nelson said. All four suspects were handed over to the Milpitas Police Department.

The search took around 20 minutes to complete, and the department alerted residents to the police activity. Police did not issue a lockdown or shelter in place at Monta Loma Elementary, but were preparing to tell school staff not to let students walk home from school until the search was completed, Nelson said.

"Fortunately the suspect was found before school even let out, so we didn't have to do that," she said.

The Milpitas Police Department did not provide information on the case after repeated requests for information.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Housing Impact Fees and the Economy
By Steve Levy | 8 comments | 4,172 views

California Restaurant Association tests out public-awareness campaign in Palo Alto
By Elena Kadvany | 9 comments | 2,876 views

Planning for College Tours
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,927 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here