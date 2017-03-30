Suspect detained following MV manhunt

Four suspects were taken into custody Monday after all four allegedly tried to flee officers during a traffic stop, leading to a brief search of the area around San Antonio Circle.

Mountain View police pulled over the vehicle following a request by the Milpitas Police Department to track down suspects that had driven into Mountain View's city limits. The car was spotted around El Camino Real and Ortega Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on the afternoon of March 27, but when officers pulled over the vehicle, all four suspects inside jumped out and ran, according to police spokeswoman Katie Nelson.

Three suspects were immediately detained, but the fourth escaped. Officers, aided by canine officer Odin, searched the area around San Antonio Circle and eventually found the suspect hiding in some bushes, Nelson said. All four suspects were handed over to the Milpitas Police Department.

The search took around 20 minutes to complete, and the department alerted residents to the police activity. Police did not issue a lockdown or shelter in place at Monta Loma Elementary, but were preparing to tell school staff not to let students walk home from school until the search was completed, Nelson said.

"Fortunately the suspect was found before school even let out, so we didn't have to do that," she said.

The Milpitas Police Department did not provide information on the case after repeated requests for information.