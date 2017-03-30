News

No room in popular MV Whisman schools ... again

As wait lists for Huff, Bubb and Landels grow, district to decide on temporary solutions

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Hundreds of Mountain View families have grabbed a ticket and staked out a place in line, hoping for a spot in one of the Mountain View Whisman School District's highest-performing schools. But the prospects for getting their kids into their preferred school -- which in some cases, is their own neighborhood school -- is looking worse than usual this year.

Wait lists to get into schools across the district, as of March 21, show that close to 450 families are bracing for disappointment. A total of 90 families, most of whom live near Bubb, Huff and Landels, have been given the bad news their children cannot attend their own neighborhood school because of space constraints. Another 368 families have requested transfers from their home schools throughout the city to another campus, or to the district's popular choice programs, Stevenson PACT and Mistral Elementary's Dual Immersion program.

The district has a long-running problem with too much demand and not enough room at its choice programs, but the growing number of families getting pushed out of their own local school has many parents furious that the district hasn't done more to avoid displacing students. Susan Tighe, who lives a few blocks south of Huff Elementary, said she felt sick to her stomach when she heard the news that her child had been placed in Monta Loma for kindergarten instead. Not only is Monta Loma 5 miles away, but her daughter was looking forward to going to school with her friends at Huff.

"When I was pregnant I had heard rumblings of wait lists at the school, but I didn't think it would still be a problem by now," Tighe said.

Similar stories have started popping up on the social networking website Nextdoor. Parents living near Bubb Elementary -- sometimes just a block away from the campus -- told the Voice that their children have been turned away because of limited space, and instead placed in schools like Monta Loma and Castro Elementary, which have few, if any, children on a wait list.

The wait lists are constantly monitored and updated as parents move, change their minds or scramble for other options, and there's always a chance that, by the time school starts in August, kids can make it into their neighborhood school. In the case of Bubb Elementary last year, for example, all of the wait-listed kindergarteners made it in by the first day of school.

That's unlikely to happen again this year, said Assistant Superintendent Karen Robinson. Because of growing enrollment year-over-year, there are about twice as many kindergarteners who have been displaced by the open enrollment process. For parents like Tighe, the odds of her daughter getting into Huff aren't great -- she is No. 19 out of the 22 kindergarten students lined up to get into the school.

Tally up the wait lists across all grade levels, and a total of 44 families zoned for Huff are on a wait list for their own school, followed by 34 families who live within the attendance boundaries for Bubb and 5 families for Landels. Parents are unlikely to find any relief by opting for the choice programs as a fall-back: 88 kids have been wait-listed for kindergarten at Stevenson, out of a total of 198 kids at all grade levels who are on the wait list for the popular parent-participation school.

At the March 16 board meeting, Robinson announced that the district will be opening up extra kindergarten classes at Monta Loma and Castro to accommodate the students rerouted away from Bubb, Huff and Landels. As of March 6, she said, all of the students who didn't make it into their neighborhood school had at least been placed somewhere.

"Those students are in a class somewhere, at the right grade level, but not necessarily (in) their neighborhood schools," Robinson said.

It's hard to pin the problem on any one particular reason, but the district's flawed school boundaries is a good start. The number of elementary school-aged students zoned for Huff Elementary surpassed 700 students last year -- followed by Landels at 637 and Bubb at 575 -- which is well beyond the school's capacity. Huff already has four kindergarten classrooms packed to the brim, and adding a fifth class would be unsustainable in subsequent years, Robinson said.

District staff have been trying to find an elegant solution to the problem for years, and could be nearing the answer. New boundaries are currently being drafted by the district's Student Attendance Area Task Force, in hopes of re-balancing enrollment so that each school will have close to 450 students. The boundaries are being drawn under the assumption that a new school, Slater Elementary, will be open by the 2019-20 school year.

Though the boundary-drawing process is still underway, parents on the task force are taking a crack at solving over-enrollment at Huff and Bubb. Both schools are south of El Camino Real and split enrollment in the southern end of the city along Grant Road and Phyllis Avenue, but also include neighborhoods north of the busy thoroughfare. Shoreline West, with its roughly 200 elementary school-aged students, is zoned for Bubb, while the Wagon Wheel neighborhood -- a Whisman neighborhood with about 170 students -- is zoned for Huff. All of the "scenarios" currently on the table call for rezoning the Wagon Wheel and Shoreline West neighborhoods out of the two popular schools' boundaries.

The district is banking on these new boundaries to even out enrollment. Construction is set to begin in just a few months at Bubb, Huff and Landels, and each school is only going to get 18 permanent classrooms -- enough to house about 450 students with three classrooms for each grade level. The assumption is that new boundaries will not only resolve the wait list problem, but also allow the district to reduce the number of kindergarten classrooms.

Even that basic assumption seemed tenuous at the March 16 board meeting. When board member Greg Coladonato asked if it's possible some schools will continue to have four classrooms at each grade level despite the construction plans, Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph said "anything is possible."

Coladonato later told the Voice in an email that he had concerns about whether Slater will kick off its inaugural year in the same position as Huff, with too many students clamoring to get in and prompting what the district calls "forced moves" to other schools. Even if it doesn't, schools like Slater are faced with a great deal of uncertainty in the years to come. The city plans to re-zone the East Whisman and North Bayshore areas to allow the construction of thousands of new homes to the city, and there's been no long-term planning on how to handle the potential for hundreds of new students.

"If we aren't thoughtful with our planning, we could likely end up with over-enrollment problems in the schools nearest to North Bayshore and East Whisman a few years down the road, but without any land on which we could build another new school," Coladonato said.

Although the opening of Slater Elementary and new boundaries could finally provide some relief to schools like Huff and Bubb, that doesn't do much for parents of incoming kindergarteners this year. With the wait list throwing her plans into limbo, Tighe said she's keeping her options open by applying to private school.

"The fact that there's going to be a new school in 2019 is still a day late and a dollar short," she said.

A quick fix

In the two-year period between now and when Slater opens, what -- if anything -- should be done to avoid displacing students? That's the big question that will be facing board members at the Thursday, April 6, board meeting. Rudolph told the Voice on Tuesday that the board will consider 11 different ways to bring down the wait list and allow students to attend their own neighborhood schools.

Options include opening satellite classrooms for Bubb and Huff on district-owned land at either Slater or Cooper Park, adding a fourth kindergarten class at the district's choice programs or simply adding more classrooms at the two crowded schools. The district could also do a "soft open" of Slater elementary starting as early as this August for kindergarten only. Each option has its own logistics problems, and some of them could be cost-prohibitive.

Rudolph described the list as a way of getting all the options on the table: "everything under the sun including the kitchen sink." He said the district owes it to families to explore all options. The one unifying factor is that all of the possibilities have to be viable for at least two years.

"Some of these are extremely doable, some of these are extremely expensive, and some of these are not viable options," he said. "We want to explore what these options look like."

Comments

Posted by Steven Nelson
a resident of Cuesta Park
7 hours ago

I hope the Board can "direct" the Administration to put all haste on building the new 450 student school at Slater (and drop their distracting new Administration District Office effort until that school is finished). The decision was made - by a 3:2 Board majority in 2015, to build Castro+Mistral to 900 students using "stick built." I favored the Administration/construction manager's proposal for faster / cheaper permanent modularized construction (large building assemblies shipped in and assembled together on-site.) {ps Stevenson and Slater new designs}

The current Administration is in a hard place / but with only $198 M for the $423 M Student Facilities Improvement Plan (2010 FSIP) and past administrations insistence on 'no student growth expected' = what the hey?

The Castro+Mistral site facilities are to be built to 900 student capacity - per the 3:2 vote in 2015. $198 M was never, ever going to be enough Bond money to build up Bubb, Huff and Landels to 650 permanent student classroom capacity. The construction manager, Mr. Lee, convinced the Board of that years ago. [ if a rich neighbor want to contribute $50-$100 M ??]

SN is a retired MVWSD Trustee

PS Ms. Robinson has done (IMO) an increasingly excellent job in making school assignments and waitlists understandable and publicly accessible

Posted by Stan
a resident of Bailey Park
7 hours ago

What is the status of extending the private lease for what used to be named WHISMAN SCHOOL?

Posted by OBSERVATION
a resident of Bailey Park
7 hours ago

New major residential 5 story buildings are going to worsen this problem. Do people not care about the drastic effects that has? Schools already have an extremely long waitlist and not every child is going to get good education. In fact it's going to get worse. Just an observation

Posted by Resident
a resident of Cuesta Park
7 hours ago

I'll be the first to admit I don't have all the background, but Steven's comments concern me. Why is our city spending hundreds of millions of dollars to increase the size of the lowest performing school to 900 students while simultaneously decreasing the size of our 2 most desirable schools (Huff and Bubb) to 450 students? I know it's 450 for Mistral and 450 for Castro, but I believe that was a mistake that was made a few years ago and should be modified. In business we call this failing fast - do an experiment, get the results, make adjustments and try again. If there is new data that shows Huff and Bubb need to be bigger and that students want to transfer OUT OF castro, why not change course? Sure it will cost money to change the construction plans, but won't we be back at the same place in a few years and have to spend ALOT more money if nothing is changed?

I think another thing that should be considered is moving Stevenson to the 900 student site. If there is so much demand, shouldn't that be accommodated with a larger campus? It would also be much more centrally located and then people from the Bubb and Huff neighborhoods would actually consider choosing it (and alleviating some of the capacity constraints.) Right now, it's just too far away.

Posted by Resident
a resident of Old Mountain View
7 hours ago

@OBSERVATION

So, what's the alternative, block construction in an area of growing population so that the schools don't get overwhelmed? We pay a lot of taxes for government services, and these services need to grow to service the population, schools included. Sadly, government is paralyzed by its own rules which make everything take twice as long and cost many times as much as they should.

Posted by Stan
a resident of Bailey Park
6 hours ago

Slater is a short distance from the Whisman School site on Easy Street just a hundred yards from Middlefield. Why are you not asking about that site?

Posted by Common sense
a resident of Cuesta Park
5 hours ago

Yet one more example of why the Supe needs to go and why we need to replace the current board with more competent leaders. This problem has been apparent for years, and they've been unwilling to move with a sense of urgency. The BATF discussions have been ongoing for far too long. At this point, we don't need "all options" on the table - we need two or three solid, reasonable alternatives to deal with the present issue. "All options" will just drag the process out. Opening satellite campuses for Bubb and Huff is ridiculous - many of families that could be sent to the satellite campuses moved to their neighborhoods because they wanted their kids to be able to walk or ride their bikes to school.

Posted by BD
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

Moving to 1/2 day kindergarten at those two campuses is option #8. No thank you. Making the two schools worse is a perverse way to solve this problem.

(As I see it, having one early release day a week means our kids already miss out on 10% of their education, which adds up to an entire year behind their peers educated elsewhere by the time they're in 9th grade).

Posted by Otto Maddox
a resident of Monta Loma
4 hours ago

Simple solution.. EXPAND Huff, Bubb, and Landels.

We don't need an additional campus. We need to expand existing schools.

Of course the parents of those three schools think this is a terrible idea.. because it opens the school up to students from outside the attendance boundaries.

But no.. let's focus on Slater.. with all the overhead associated with an additional campus.

Posted by Cuesta Park Parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
3 hours ago

There are only two ways to solve the situation at Bubb and Huff:

1. Change the district boundaries to restrict the number of kids at these two schools.
2. Expand these two schools so they can handle all kids within their boundaries

There does not seem to be the political desire to do 2, so that leaves 1. The longer you wait, the worse the situation gets because new kids start off in school creating an obligation for their younger siblings.

Unfortunately, the board and superintendent haven't had the guts to make the decision to do this, pushing the decision off to the various Boundary committees and intermingling this issue with the decision to reopen Slater.

So they wait until the situation gets completely out of hand and then Rudolph comes up with a list of 11 options:

"Some of these are extremely doable, some of these are extremely expensive, and some of these are not viable options," he said. "We want to explore what these options look like."

It seems like if you want to consider non-viable options, you could come up with more than 11 options.

How about renting out the district office to Google to help finance expansions at Bubb and Huff?

Or asking Elon Musk to install a Hyperloop transport system from Cuesta Park to Monte Loma?

Back to the article:
**********
Construction is set to begin in just a few months at Bubb, Huff and Landels, and each school is only going to get 18 permanent classrooms -- enough to house about 450 students with three classrooms for each grade level.
**********

No-one mentions the fact that the "desired" 450 size for schools makes no sense. Why? Having 450 kids means having around 25 kids per class with 3 classrooms per grade and six grades (K through 5). But in 4th and 5th grade the classroom size expands to 30.

If you start off with the max allowed K-3 size of 24, you get 3*24 = 72 kids per grade and you can't divide them very well in 4th and 5th. (Two classes with 36 kids each? Three classes with 30, 30 and 12?)

Assistant Superintendent Karen Robinson pointed this out in her 3/16 presentation to the board. So not everyone in the district is stupid ...

On the other hand, if you start with 4*24 = 96 kids per year in K-3, you can divide into three classes of 32 kids. (This example also in her presentation.) But this yields a school with 576 kids (96 kids in each grade level times six grades). Well of course, a school of that size is just unworkable and would lead to horrible test scores. Oh, you say, that's the current size of Bubb and Huff? Hmmm ...

So tell me why we're moving to 450 student schools??? Or why we didn't solve the Bubb/Huff overcrowding problem a long time ago?

Is it too much to ask to have a competent MVWSD Superintendent with some real leadership abilities?

Posted by kinder parent
a resident of Whisman Station
3 hours ago

The elephant in the room here is the fact that this whole fight has a lot more to do with money, racism, and economic/class differences within Mountain View than anyone wants to admit.

Huff and Bubb are the most desirable schools in the district because they have the best test scores. They have the best test scores because Huff and Bubb are located in the most expensive part of Mountain View (comprised mostly of expensive single family homes, without many rental properties). So these kids have the richest (and also whitest) parents, and are more likely to be native English speakers and otherwise privileged, which makes them top performers on standardized tests. The demographics of each school (which are public record) make this very clear.

If we tightly restrict school boundaries to their local neighborhoods, then this result is inevitable, and we end up with a class system within Mountain View, with "top tier" schools in some neighborhoods, and schools in the less affluent neighborhoods that nobody wants to go to because they are perceived as "worse". If we're not careful, the best teachers and staff also gravitate to the most prestigious schools, further reinforcing this perception.

How do you fix this situation? One way is to mix up the boundaries a bit. The district was doing an admirable thing by including Shoreline West and Wagon Wheel within Huff/Buff districts - this helped to diversify the student body. It's sad that this will most likely be undone when Slater opens. The end result is likely that Huff and Bubb will become even more exclusive and rise farther above the other schools, and we may end up with Slater being an unpopular stepchild of a school that nobody wants to go to... AGAIN. After all, this is why Slater was closed in the first place. It was the least popular school that could not maintain enough students, because nobody wanted to send their kids to the school considered the "worst" in the district at the time.

The truth is that the differences between schools are probably not as great as we imagine them to be, but parents tend to naturally want to eke out every tiny advantage for their kids. However, from what I've seen from talking to parents and staff at several schools, all the mountain view schools are comparable and of high quality. All have great teachers and staff. The difference in test scores seems to mostly be due to demographics and English language skills, but for any individual kid, they will probably do well at any given school in the district. That said, it really does suck to live next to a school and not be able to send your kid there if you want to.

Unfortunately there's no easy solution to all this, but I agree that expanding capacity in the most desirable schools/neighborhoods seems like a better option than restricting these schools to all but the exclusive families who live next door. Personally I'd be in favor of a compromise where "core" boundaries are established for each school so that families within a few blocks are guaranteed access to that school. Really the best option would have been to open a new elementary school near Huff/Bubb instead of Slater! But that ship has sailed unfortunately.

Posted by ST parent
a resident of Rex Manor
3 hours ago

@Stan of Bailey Park

"What is the status of extending the private lease for what used to be named WHISMAN SCHOOL?"

Last year the Board voted to extend the German School lease on the Whisman site for 30 years at double the rent they were paying.

A similar extension for the Google lease of the old Slater buildings has been discussed and may happen at some point. They also talked about easily doubling the rent Google pays.

Posted by Theuerkauf parent
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

@kinder parent: thank you for saying it so well and not being afraid to name the elephant on the room.

People need to stop being scared of the so called "low performing schools". Their underperformance is not caused by anything but the fact that potentially high performing students avoid those schools.

I cannot speak for the other schools, but at Theuerkauf the teachers are competent and dedicated; the new principal is wonderful to work with and is very invested in the school- his own child attends it.
If more neighborhood families went to the school instead of trying to transfer out or go private- it would have become on par with the best schools in the district pretty fast.

Yes, I get the upset of the families zoned for Bubb and being transferred to Monta Loma. But believe me, Monta Loma cannot be really bad, and it will become even better if parents who can make a difference keep their kids there, volunteer in the PTA board, and help the school to do an even better job.
Also, there have been drastic changes in the demographics of the district, and the trend will no doubt continue. Something to keep in mind.

Posted by ST parent
a resident of Rex Manor
2 hours ago

@Resident of Cuesta Park

"I'll be the first to admit I don't have all the background,"

That is clear, so let me help provide some background, I've been paying careful attention and attending the meetings for the past 4+ years.

"but Steven's comments concern me."
To take a quote from a Star Wars scene: "Oh he excels in that..."

"Why is our city spending hundreds of millions of dollars to increase the size of the lowest performing school to 900 students"

OK, first, there are already over 700 kids attending school on the Castro site. This includes about 400 for Mistral (Dual Immersion) and about 300 for the "neighborhood school" Castro.

Second, the total cost of building a NEW built 450 school for the CASTRO kids is about $23 million and the cost of a full renovation of the OLD Castro buildings for the Mistral kids will be about $20 million. That will allow for the potential of 450 at Mistral and 450 at Castro.

"while simultaneously decreasing the size of our 2 most desirable schools (Huff and Bubb) to 450 students?"

Not quite, the existing Huff, Bubb & Landels campuses facilities are actually just barely to properly support 450 kids NOW. It's only because of portable classrooms that have been added over the years to allow for enrollment growth beyond 450. The major facilities, like bathroom capacity, MUR building, administration, playgrounds, etc. are all barely acceptable for 450 kids and seriously undersized for 600.

The plan is to IMPROVE facilities at Huff, Bubb & Landels to the point where they all properly accommodate 450 in the major facilities and KEEPING the portable that are serviceable. In classrooms the schools will NOT be losing capacity.

By the way, the above also goes for Monta Loma, Theuerkauf & Stevenson, except that Monta Loma has some really bad portables that may need to go and Theuerkauf has plenty of rooms, but a too small MUR and Well, Nothing about the facilities comes even close to district standards now for even 300, let alone 450. No MUR or kitchen at all, for example.

"I know it's 450 for Mistral and 450 for Castro, but I believe that was a mistake"

No, the whole point of Dual Immersion at Mistral is to get 50% native Spanish-speaking kids and 50% native English-speaking kids. The Castro school neighborhood is the center of Spanish-speaking families, so putting Mistral there is perfect. Besides, Mistral grew out of Castro to begin with.

"If there is new data that shows Huff and Bubb need to be bigger and that students want to transfer OUT OF castro, why not change course?"

Ask Todd Lee about his calculations for what it would cost to build giant-sized schools at Huff & Bubb. The costs are NOT linear, they go up drastically as you increase the maximum enrollment. If we spent every dollar on expanding Huff & Bubb to meet the local desires, those would be the ONLY schools to get ANY improvements at all!

"Sure it will cost money to change the construction plans,"

You have no idea how much! The cost of delaying just ONE WEEK is well over $200,000 for every week of delay. We have already wasted the past 3 years of time we COULD have been building on political games by the Board & District.

"but won't we be back at the same place in a few years and have to spend ALOT more money if nothing is changed?"

No, much is being changed. We are expanding to 9 schools each with a MINIMUM capacity of 450 kids.

The best projections we have of future K-5 child population wanting into out public schools show we are doing the correct thing here. If the city of MV approves vast new child-friendly housing projects, then they will also need to allow space for additional schools near that housing.

"I think another thing that should be considered is moving Stevenson to the 900 student site."

So, put another 450 kids on the Castro school site?
YOU want to put 1350 kids at the Castro site?
That's nuts. The traffic around Castro is already terrible.
The Theuerkauf site is the most central site in the district and it has the most space available for 2 K-5 schools PLUS a pre-school PLUS the District Office.

"If there is so much demand, shouldn't that be accommodated with a larger campus?"

The current Stevenson campus is very badly inefficient in it's use of land. It's terribly over-crowded to fit the 400 kids we have now, but the NEW Stevenson campus as designed will properly fit 450 kids with all proper major facilities. The new Stevenson design is far more efficient in land use.

"It would also be much more centrally located"

Have you bothered to LOOK at a MAP????? Theuerkauf and Stevenson ARE NOW on the most central location!

"and then people from the Bubb and Huff neighborhoods would actually consider choosing it"

I know quite a few Stevenson families who live quite close to Huff and Bubb.

"Right now, it's just too far away."

No, Stevenson is right in the middle of the district where it is the most available to the most families.

I'm glad you understand that you don't have the background in all this.

Posted by Mistral DI Parent
a resident of Old Mountain View
1 hour ago

It's become a well-known fact among parents in the Gabriel Mistral Dual Immersion program that Superintendent Rudolph is seeking to undermine the program by reducing Kindergarten admissions. This doesn't help when enrolling siblings of different ages and will effectively kill the Dual Immersion Choice Program within a few years. He has already gone on the record to teachers stating that he doesn't even know why the program exists. It's all part of his belief that choice programs that cater to and promote the upper end of student achievement don't belong in public schools. But this is what happens when the past board (Chiang and Co.) went out and sought a superintendent to deal with the achievement gap; the hired someone whose limited experience to begin with (none of it at the superintendent level) was to improve test scores at the lower end. Not hard to do exactly when you are starting so low to begin with.

The Board needs to have a long sit down with the supe and explain a few things to him. If he does shape up, show him to the door.

Posted by ST parent
a resident of Rex Manor
1 hour ago

@Common sense of Cuesta Park

"Yet one more example of why the Supe needs to go and why we need to replace the current board with more competent leaders."

Just to be clear, the PRIOR 2 superintendents made ZERO progress on what to do to solve anything related to enrollment or boundaries or construction. ALL the actual progress to accomplishing anything has happened under Rudolph. I grant you the TTO screw-up was really bad and made worse every time the District or Board members say anything about it, but that has ZERO to do with these issues.

And the Board of Trustees spent at least 4 years playing political games instead of doing their jobs to make a plan for the 9 schools. Instead years and millions got wasted BEFORE Rudolph got here.

"This problem has been apparent for years, and they've been unwilling to move with a sense of urgency.

Indeed, since at least since the SPIF of 2010 which said we needed $423 million to fix our schools. Rudolph was not here then. Other Supers were and accomplished nothing.

Now, of course, the Board was the main problem since they couldn't make up their dysfunctional minds to just go ahead and make 9 schools of 450 capaqcity. That's what the Board should have decided shortly after the passage of Measure G.

"The BATF discussions have been ongoing for far too long."

Because the Board wanted one outcome for political reasons, but the numbers didn't support it, so they scrapped the BATF results.

NOW, under Rudolph and with the Board finally agreeing to give us 9 schools of 450, the new SAATF is making true progress to suggest rational solutions.

"At this point, we don't need "all options" on the table"

We need short-term ideas ASAP to deal with the time between now and 2019. If the new Board does it's job as it seems they will (unlike prior Boards), then we will have a good set of boundaries for 2019 which will deal with the over-crowding problems. We need all options available for the short-term.

"All options" will just drag the process out."

The old Board, you would be correct, but this new Board may be able to function better.

Besides, remember the BATF did come to a clear result, but the old Board just tossed it out.

If the new Board is given options they don't like, they may just start brain-storming ideas on the fly with no in-depth study on the consequences.

That we don't want to happen!

Posted by ST parent
a resident of Rex Manor
1 hour ago

@Otto Maddox of Monta Loma

"Simple solution.. EXPAND Huff, Bubb, and Landels."

Simple-minded maybe. But we don't remotely have the money to expand those schools to the desired size of the moment. Costs drastically escalate when you try to expand those schools to those levels.

You want to give all the money to those schools and leave all the rest of the K-5 schools with no improvements?

That's NOT what the voters approved when they passed Measure G.

"We don't need an additional campus. We need to expand existing schools."

We do need another school, expanding the already over crowded schools is not a sustainable solution.

...

"But no.. let's focus on Slater.. with all the overhead associated with an additional campus."

I grant you that Slater will be the most expensive K-5 school in the district, but still, we need 9 schools now and may find we need another within a decade.

Posted by MV_Local_ECH_Nurse
a resident of Rex Manor
1 hour ago

Tired of everyone harping on MV whisman school district. I grew up in this city and still love it. Went to Theuerkauf, Crittenden, Los Altos HS, UC Berkeley, Drexel University, and Emory University. Your kids will be OK as long as parents DO THEIR JOB.

Here's what needs to happen:

1. Stop inter-district transfers.
2. Go to your neighborhood school.
3. Or put your kid in a private school.

Posted by Wagon wheel kinder parent
a resident of North Whisman
1 hour ago

I'm fortunate that my child got into Mistral this year and we aren't in the Huff waitlist. I just find it hilarious that the Whisman and Dlater neighborhoods begged for years for a new school, and were told there were not enough students according to demographic studies. We told them they were crazy and a deluge of students was coming. Well it is here and Slater alone is not enough.

Posted by ST parent
a resident of Rex Manor
1 hour ago

@Cuesta Park Parent

"There are only two ways to solve the situation at Bubb and Huff:

1. Change the district boundaries to restrict the number of kids at these two schools."

Currently in the works to take effect for the fall of 2019 when Slater opens.

"2. Expand these two schools so they can handle all kids within their boundaries"

This was considered and the math done, but since the voters only gave us $198 million instead of the $423 million the district actually needed, we are limited in what we can actually do.

Expanding Huff, Bubb & Landels would use up all the Measure G money and leave the other schools with no improvements.

I can certainly see why someone from your area would be happy with that.

"Unfortunately, the board and superintendent haven't had the guts to make the decision to do this,"

The Board rejected the idea of 8 schools offered by the BATF.

The SAATF started out with the idea of 9 schools and that looks like it's going to work.

"pushing the decision off to the various Boundary committees"

So, you want such a political issue decided by edict from the Super?
Oh, yeah, that will fly with the public.

"and intermingling this issue with the decision to reopen Slater."

Boundaries are directly impacted by how many schools you have and where they are, so, yes, you must intermingle them.

"So they wait until the situation gets completely out of hand"

The Board wasted 4 years playing political games, nothing to do with Rudolph, before his time.

"and then Rudolph comes up with a list of 11 options:"

To deal with short-term problems until Slater opens.

"No-one mentions the fact that the "desired" 450 size for schools makes no sense."

It actually makes more sense than spending all the Measure G money only on Huff, Bubb & Landels and the rest of the schools get nothing.

Again, I can see why someone from your area is fine with that.

"If you start off with the max allowed K-3 size of 24, you get 3*24 = 72 kids per grade and you can't divide them very well in 4th and 5th..."

The problem is that kids are NOT just predictable cogs being churned out according to a manufacturing schedule at just the right mix of ages in all the right locations to fit the school size.

It's way more complex than that.

"So tell me why we're moving to 450 student schools???"

Because we don't have enough money to just pile up more kids in Huff & Bubb.


"Or why we didn't solve the Bubb/Huff overcrowding problem a long time ago?"

Because until Measure G, we had NO money to solve anything.

"Is it too much to ask to have a competent MVWSD Superintendent with some real leadership abilities?"

Whom would you suggest? Yourself?

OK, then lets just close all the K-5 schools and build a high-rise school on the Huff campus so all of the kids in Mountain View can say they go to Huff!

Posted by @ ST parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
1 hour ago

ST Parent,

WOW! You are on fire! But, don't wear yourself out. Don't you know that most of these people simply want to complain. They don't know the first thing about most of these issues. Their solution is to fire the Super...and complain more about the next one.

I appreciate how much you understand about the District and the history of the schools and boundaries. Clearly, you have done your homework over the years.

Thank you for being sanity in all this.

It is MOST surprising - ummm, no, change that to Disappointing to see Steve Nelson giving bad information. He was voted in as a School Board Trustee. He should have been learning. Instead he spent his time arguing which cost us money when our Super left. AND, we did not get anything done!

Posted by Christopher Chiang
a resident of North Whisman
51 minutes ago
Christopher Chiang is a registered user.

The district's well intended logistical aspirations to standardize school sizes has been the bane of school construction and boundaries conversations for several superintendents. It's time to retire the goal of uniform school sizes.

No nearby district has uniform student size across their schools. You'll find great learning happening in micro-schools of one class strand to large schools of five or more class strands. Mountain View neighborhood safe routes around schools are not standard in any way, nor or neighborhood densities, nor are school lot acreage.

While, I wish the district would do more to show parents how there are professionals leading each of the schools, this does not change that everyone should expect they can attend their neighborhood school, why else have a construction bond? Likewise, we should create boundaries to foster all of MV's neighborhoods, holding none more or less important than the other.

Most school districts with a five-year-old bond would be near done with construction, and planning the next one, if not already on to the next one. This long-term relationship needs to be built on solid trust and reciprocity. The board needs to take control of policy and align it with the community.

Your current board members are who represent you. Be actively involved, show up to meetings, serve on committees, and help fix things.

