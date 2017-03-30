Measure V lawsuit comes to major milestone

The lawsuit over Mountain View's Measure V will get its first major courtroom hearing next week, and the stakes are huge for both sides. At question is whether the rent-control law should go immediately into effect -- potentially requiring landlords to drop rents on thousands of apartments in a matter of days.

The hearing, scheduled for April 4, is focused on a request by landlord advocates for a preliminary injunction, which would continue blocking the rent-control law until a final judgment is made in the lawsuit. Up to this point, Measure V has been halted under a temporary restraining order, but that hold will be expiring.

Despite fierce and well-funded opposition, Mountain View voters approved Measure V last November. The new law was set to go into effect late last year, but it was halted at the eleventh hour by a lawsuit by the California Apartment Association (CAA).

The CAA's suit claims the rent control measure is misguided and unconstitutional by infringing on private-property rights. Many similar arguments were made by the landlord group's attorneys in their request for a preliminary injunction.

"It is not a property owner's legal obligation to make his or her private property 'affordable' for the general public," wrote CAA attorney Karen McCay in her injunction request. "Rather, it is an individual's moral obligation not to live beyond his or her means."

For more than a year, attorneys who helped author Measure V have expressed confidence that their voter initiative would withstand a legal challenge. In their response, they pointed out that their measure was modeled on similar rent-control programs in effect at about a dozen cities across California.

"The (plaintiffs) now seek over override the will of the voters," wrote attorney Nadia Aziz of the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, a co-defendant in the case. "The balance of harms and public interest demand that the Court deny this application, as a preliminary injunction would expose tenants to unreasonable rent hikes and evictions without cause."

If the preliminary injunction request is denied, Mountain View city officials would be obligated to immediately put the rent-control law into effect. Besides capping annual rent increases on apartments in Mountain View that were occupied prior to 1995, tenants would be entitled to ask landlords to roll back their rents to October 2015 rates. The rent control law also prohibits retaliatory evictions with a so-called just-cause eviction policy.

The City Council would also need to immediately appoint a five-member Rental Housing Committee to administer the new law.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge William Elfving is scheduled to hear the case at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in Department 3 at the Downtown Superior Court at 191 N. First Street, San Jose.