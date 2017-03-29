TEDx Talk in Palo Alto explores 'identity'

Artists, scientists, authors and tech experts will convene at the Oshman Family JCC on Sunday, April 2, for a discussion on the concept of identity -- the qualities, beliefs, DNA, environment, experiences and choices that make an individual or group singular and what experiences bring people together. The speakers explore different facets of identity in their various areas of expertise.

The event will feature 15 speakers and performers including physician and film producer Dr. Mehret Mandefro; museum visionary Nina Simon; dancer Desmond Richardson; President of Cultural Initiatives Silicon Valley Dr. Harry J. Saal; scientist and biofuel expert Johnathan Trent; gynecologist Dr. Marci Bowers; Drawbridge Health CTO Dr, Alicia Jackson; California Energy Commissioner David Hochschild; cognitive and social scientist Dr. Leila Takayama; "Friends" sitcom writer and producer David Crane; actor Okieriete Onaodowan; and Olympian fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad Circus and Watsonville Taiko Group.

Although sold out, the event will be available on video shortly after at tedxpaloalto.com.