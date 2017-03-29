News

Pledging future tweaks, Council passes mobile-fueling rules

Company reps say the new restrictions will kill local business

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

Mountain View City Council members on Tuesday second-guessed a package of new rules they passed one week earlier to regulate a new wave of fuel-delivery start-ups. While they left the door open to making looser rules in the future, council members approved the ordinance that mobile fuel company representatives said would put them out of business. The ordinance will go into effect at the end of April.

The nascent companies, including Filld and Yoshi, operate by sending out fleets of truck equipped with fuel tanks to fill up customers' vehicles in parking lots, on the street or at their homes. The companies have been pumping gas in Mountain View and other Peninsula cities for nearly two years, even though their business model was illegal, according to fire officials.

Last week, after much discussion, the Mountain View City Council approved a package of regulations tailored by state fire officials to bring the new businesses within established safety standards, which includes $170 permits and inspections of all fueling sites. But company representatives described the regulations and new fees as essentially dooming their business.

It was a true wedge issue for the city's elected leaders. On one hand, most of the council members were unsympathetic to the startups, since they had circumvented rules for a hazardous substance, albeit with a track record of no major spills or fires. Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga pressed the company representatives to explain how they complied with the law.

"The fire code does not forbid what we do, but it doesn't state that it's allowed," explained Filld founder Christopher Aubuchon. He noted that his trucks operated under a fire-code exemption allowing landscaping and construction contractors to lug 110-gallon tanks to work sites. His company's trucks were each outfitted with two to four of these tanks, he said.

The industry had apparently gained some allies since the last meeting. At the March 28 meeting, Mayor Ken Rosenberg, Councilman Chris Clark and local business leaders went to bat for the companies, saying they had operated safely for years and didn't deserve to see their business squashed.

Clark proposed a "middle ground" that would somehow satisfy both sides. In a rare move, he pulled the second reading of the ordinance off the consent agenda, and the council rehashed the issues all over again.

Fire Chief Juan Diaz, on the other hand, did not budge from his position. He once again urged the council not to weaken the rules, warning that they presented a real danger in trucking hundreds of gallons of gas into residential areas.

"Mobile fuel dispensing in a residential neighborhood, as I interpret it, is completely illegal," he said. "I'm concerned about having mobile-fuel dispensing. If we have a fire, how will we deal with this problem?"

Despite those warnings, council members seemed to agree that they needed to retool the rules to be more accommodating. They requested the fire chief to cooperate with state and county fire officials to find more options, but they didn't specify when a new set of rules should be established.

That said, the council approved the second reading of the original ordinance in a 5-1 vote with Rosenberg opposed, and Councilman John McAlister absent. It will take effect in 30 days.

"Legislating a company out of business doesn't seem like the right approach, especially one with a clear safety record," Rosenberg explained. "The letter of the law for this company doesn't seem suitable yet."

Comments

Posted by Vote for Safety!
a resident of Cuesta Park
12 hours ago

Wow, remind me who NOT to vote for in the next election!

***********
"Legislating a company company out of business doesn't seem like the right approach, especially one with a clear safety record," Rosenberg explained. "The letter of the law for this company doesn't seem suitable yet."
***********

Let's see, they are driving around our city with 2-4 110-gallon tanks. I wouldn't expect there to be an issue very often, but drive enough miles and there's going to be a major accident. If you don't understand that 440 gallons of gas is enough to fuel a catastrophic accident, you don't deserve to be major of a city.

Thank you, Fire Chief Juan Diaz for speaking clearly!

Posted by Darin
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago
Darin is a registered user.

Let me get this straight. It is okay for someone whose job is landscaping or construction to haul around 110-gallon fuel tanks. But it is not okay for someone whose job is refueling vehicles to haul around 110-gallon fuel tanks. Is that correct?

Posted by Mike
a resident of Gemello
12 hours ago

This is disappointing. How many people have cans of gas in their yards and garages, spilling it on occasion when they fill the lawn mower or car? It should be noted that there are far fewer gas spills in Oregon and NJ where they don't allow Self Serve like in California.

Posted by morenonsense
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
12 hours ago

People who enjoy meetings should not be in charge of anything. Thomas Sowell

Posted by Normally YIMBY...today NIMBY
a resident of Rex Manor
11 hours ago

I recommend watching the Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode called "The Gang Solves the Gas Crisis". They tried the same business model with hilarious results.

I'm pretty sure the free market will put these guys out of business long before any regulation. Talk about a solution in search of a problem!

Posted by Vote for Safety!
a resident of Cuesta Park
11 hours ago

@ Darin

***************
He noted that his trucks operated under a fire-code exemption allowing landscaping and construction contractors to lug 110-gallon tanks to work sites.
***************

Yes, there's a difference between an occasional trip to a job-site to deliver a tank and a business which calls for trucks with 2-4 tanks to drive through our neighborhood every day.

The whole business concept is worthy of a Darwin Award. What comes next, how to "rewire" your home using extension cords?

Posted by Bill
a resident of Willowgate
11 hours ago

How is this service significantly better than stopping for gas while you are out and about?

Posted by seriously
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
11 hours ago

It's AAA with a little more gas. You don't have to wait in endless lines like Safeway. The prices are competitive. It's better to have a professional fill your tank than someone standing next to you smoking at the corner gas station while you are trying to fill up your tank.

The continued hand wringing is hilarious. It's one less future super site with underground tanks to worry about.

Posted by Seriously Seriously?
a resident of Rex Manor
11 hours ago

Nice try Mr or Mrs. PR representative. Endless lines at the gas stations in Mountain View? Are you living in an alternate universe?

If the prices are competitive that's because they're burning through VC money and will be out of business soon when they have to raise prices.

I think we can all take our chances without a "tank filling professional".

Posted by Mt. View Neighbor
a resident of North Whisman
11 hours ago

I have to say thank goodness the City has said no to something! We can only hope that in the future, they will say no more often! No to developers, no to Google, no, no, no. Please, just say no!

Posted by Mt. View Neighbor
a resident of North Whisman
11 hours ago

I have to say thank goodness the City has said no to something! There are a million delivery trucks everywhere all the time. There isn't any reason to have dangerous mobile gas bombs in residential areas.

We can only hope that in the future, they will say no more often! No to developers, no to Google, no, no, no. Please, just say no!

Posted by Bill
a resident of Willowgate
11 hours ago

If gas stations want to compete with this service perhaps they could offer to pump gas for you for a small fee ($3 ?).

Posted by BetterIdea
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
11 hours ago

I think we should keep all those corner gas stations with buried storage tanks that sell beer and cigarettes to minors opened 24 hours per day. And.... Yellow Cabs are the future. Amazon delivering the same day....that's crazy talk.

Posted by Jim
a resident of Gemello
11 hours ago

Maybe Filld will just pull an Uber and ignore the law and keep doing what they are doing.

Posted by Just Say No
a resident of Rex Manor
10 hours ago

You know these startups are small because they can't afford better PR people.

Comparing Uber and Amazon to these mobile fueling "solutions in search of problems" is cute. Those companies have economies of scale, and even Uber is losing a lot of money.

You can only sell a dollar for 90 cents for so long before you go the way of Webvan and Kozmo.

Posted by Good luck with that
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
10 hours ago

Can we cite them for a ridiculous business idea? I'm a busy SV professional and time is precious, but the idea of paying for gas delivery is laughable at best...no actually, mock-able at best. Good lord, the idea pool has become quite shallow around these parts.

Posted by Dinosaur Era Tech?
a resident of another community
10 hours ago

Hard to see anything associated with fossile fuels as our future. What's next? Residential Coal delivery as our grand parents used to do?

Posted by Happy Customer
a resident of Cuesta Park
10 hours ago

I'm really sorry that these guys are being put out of business.
We have used their service many times. It was wonderful.

Posted by User
a resident of Old Mountain View
10 hours ago

I love FillD! I do long multi-day car trips and when departing in the early AM, it saves me a lot of precious time to have someone come to my home the night before and do a fill-up. Lots of other similar scenarios. Funny to hear all the negative comments from people who never tried the service.

Shame on MV for stifling innovation. There is a state law coming that would address this for everyone.

Posted by MV Mama
a resident of Old Mountain View
8 hours ago

I'm another happy Filld user. They were always running promotions and codes, so it was actually CHEAPER to have them come to my house in the middle of the night and fill all our cars (they only charge the delivery fee for the first car). Not only did it save money, but it saved time. And to be totally honest, I really hate pumping gas. I thought the business was rather innovative. I'm sorry to see them have to leave.

Posted by askme
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
24 minutes ago

I like the concept and I almost signed up for the service until I read their Limitation of Liability statement that explicitly states that they're not liable for any gasoline spillage or for any damage to your car or property. It also goes to say that their insurance should not be used as a primary means to claim any damages caused by them.

I see gas spills all the time at gas stations. If they spill gas on my driveway or sidewalk, their say that they're not liable. No thank you. At least there's a 30 day period to opt-out of the binding arbitration. I'm not against them operating, but they've got to have decent safety measures and put it in writing that they will take responsibility in case of an accident.

Email Town Square Moderator      


