News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 28, 2017, 10:40 am

Five-story apartment project gets icy reception

Shoreline West neighbors, council members balk at project size

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

A massive 240-unit apartment project planned for the Shoreline West neighborhood has become the latest flash point in Mountain View's challenging path to dramatically grow its housing stock.

The project by San Mateo-based developer Prometheus calls for a five-story apartment complex that some say would stand out like a sore thumb in a neighborhood consisting mainly of single-family homes.

Taller and denser than anything currently in the area, the new apartments proposed for 1696 Villa St. spurred an angry response from homeowners who would be living next to what they described as a towering monolith.

"I moved here to be in a single-family neighborhood, and now they're talking about increasing the density by 60 percent," said Mike McDowell, a nearby resident. "(Prometheus) hit the jackpot. They're able to do this, and we're the ones who suffer."

These complaints are nothing new. Every city across the Bay Area is dealing with similar conflicts as developers look to densify suburban neighborhoods built at a time when space seemed limitless. Prometheus representatives were upfront that their proposed housing is intended for Google employees, and would be priced accordingly.

Usually developers can soothe these tensions by offering some perks to the neighbors, such as paying for new parks, trails or playgrounds. Following this playbook, Prometheus representatives pledged to build a large park that could be deeded over to the city. However that offer didn't do much to assuage public resistance, since the proposed park would be about a half-mile away off Mariposa Avenue, close to El Camino Real. That public park would replace a parking lot at another Prometheus-owned apartment complex, where the developer plans to build a new underground garage.

The park would have to be built far away if city leaders are intent on getting as much housing as possible, said Jon Moss, Prometheus vice president. If they tried to add a park on the 3.3-acre Villa Street property, they would be able to build less than half the number of apartments, he said. Similarly, Moss warned they would also halve about 30 subsidized apartments promised with the project.

"Most of the parks are concentrated in the northern part of town, so this does seem to be a good part of town to provide a park," Moss said. "But if there's a simpler solution, we'd be in favor of that."

In that regard, the developer and city leaders were in agreement, at least in concept. As City Council members reviewed the project, it became clear that roughly half of them found the project too complicated and gigantic for the area. Echoing a sentiment shared by most of his colleagues, Councilman John McAlister suggested the project needed to be scaled down.

"We need affordable housing, but do we need it at the stake of building massive structures for a few more units?" said McAlister. "We need to slow down. We have a lot of growth in town and we need to take a step back."

Practically every council member expressed some qualms with the Villa Street project. Councilman Lenny Siegel said he was fine with the proposed building height, but he wanted more affordable housing since the project would require demolishing 19 "naturally affordable" homes. Councilwoman Pat Showalter urged Prometheus to take the extra steps for the new apartments to be converted to for-sale condominiums, so that more people could someday own homes. Councilwoman Lisa Matichak worried about parking, especially the optimistic assumption that most future households would need space for only one vehicle.

As the meeting was a study session, the council did not make a final decision. Council members took turns giving input on the various features of the proposed development, so that staff and the developer would tailor the project so that it could be approved.

Comments

35 people like this
Posted by Hippie Chic
a resident of North Bayshore
20 hours ago

Prometheus is a horrible developer and owner of overpriced apartments. Renters beware.

37 people like this
Posted by Ed
a resident of Old Mountain View
20 hours ago

An apartment building of this size is desperately needed--and many more like it, if we're going to make a dent in the housing crisis. But they belong on El Camino, near Caltrain stations, and in that new neighborhood we've been promised in North Bayshore. Not smack in the middle of an old neighborhood. Scale this one down to 3 stories.

27 people like this
Posted by Matt
a resident of Monta Loma
18 hours ago

We need affordable housing in Mountain View and Measure V rent control to come through.

What we don't need is Prometheus, which will continue to jack up rent prices in the area. Please take a look at Prometheus' website and do a search for Mountain View. You can't get a small studio for under $2,400. Most 1-bedrooms are well over $3,000. And when your lease is up, your rent will skyrocket. If you want to rent month-to-month, the offered price will be even higher.

Mountain View city council, what the heck are you doing? Well over 50% of your residents are renters (source: Web Link) Please help us and create affordable ways to live here.

31 people like this
Posted by Robyn
a resident of another community
17 hours ago

Enough is enough! Huge buildings ruin residential neighborhoods. Privacy is negatively impacted and the sun sets an hour earlier if you are to the east of the monolith.
These tenements belong along train tracks or other already ruined residential or commercial areas. What about traffic congestion and limited natural resources?

13 people like this
Posted by Martin Omander
a resident of Rex Manor
17 hours ago
Martin Omander is a registered user.

In general, I think it makes sense to only allow one story taller buildings than neighboring lots. So you could only build a five-story structure only if the adjacent lots have at least four-story buildings. I don't think that's the case here, but correct me if I'm mistaken.

We do need *a lot* of new housing to get real estate prices back to a sane level. With limited land the only way to go is up. But these taller buildings should be near downtown, San Antonio Shopping Center, in North Bayshore or on El Camino.

34 people like this
Posted by Rodget
a resident of Sylvan Park
17 hours ago

The city has gone mad with this high density insane development
We need to find s way to end this fast!

17 people like this
Posted by Anke
a resident of North Whisman
17 hours ago

Yet again we see that we're all fighting a losing battle against the powerful parties who benefit from increasing the already immense imbalances in our city and across the Bay Area. As long as the giant tech companies are allowed to continue their unfettered growth, we will continue to see our quality of life be taken from us.

19 people like this
Posted by Ken M
a resident of Rex Manor
17 hours ago

Stupid, stupid, stupid place to put such a development. Put it on El Camino or some other place that doesn't destroy this neighborhood. If this thing is OK'd and built I'll vote against every council person who voted for it !!! Stupid, stupid, stupid idea as set forth.

7 people like this
Posted by Sowelllike
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
17 hours ago

The hand wringing by council every week, for every decision, is getting old, tired and laughable.

Council will approve any new development with 1-1.5 parking spaces per residence. Parking is a nightmare on city streets near downtown that do not post 2 hour parking restrictions.

Council placates the residents with a vision of moving overhead pods, Ubers and uniformed valet attendants. Votes from the poor and donations from the rich is what keeps our council (and every politician) in office.

Quietly, council approves 3-4 restriction free street permits per residence for their friends and family in Old Mountain View (RPP) that have requested/demanded an end to strangers parking in front of their homes on city streets.

Now that's politics. Every new residential development is one less rent control opportunity and street parking will evaporate for visitors and those that live in new developments outside Old Mountain View that wish to support local business.

It's funny that the folks that can walk downtown will soon take up all the parking spaces left. Sigh.....

8 people like this
Posted by Marie
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
16 hours ago

How about some thought going into building schools! Where are the children going to be going to school???
It is bad enough now that children are on weight lists to attend the schools in their neighbor and have to be shifted off to locations which are sometimes impossible for parents to get them to.

27 people like this
Posted by Greg David
a resident of Old Mountain View
16 hours ago
Greg David is a registered user.

@Robyn

You do realize that this proposed project is on an old commercial toxic waste site AND next to the railroad tracks? It also happens to be very close to many single story, single family homes.



As for housing, if Mountain View really wants it to be more affordable, they need to kick their addiction to job growth. If you keep letting them build more offices, the housing will increase in price. As much as many Californians seem to want it, you can't dictate a free market economy.

13 people like this
Posted by Concerned MV resident
a resident of North Bayshore
16 hours ago

Having grown up & lived most of my life in Mountain View, the name use to mean exactly what it is - mountain view. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case - just drive down San Antonio Road towards El Camino from Central. It's stifling to see walls of buildings with more to come, not to mention what lays ahead with more traffic... Mountain View is losing its appeal due to congestion.

17 people like this
Posted by M. Roberts
a resident of Shoreline West
16 hours ago

Google has leased most of Moffett Field and is preparing for extensive development. They have also improved the golf course and hired a management company to oversee it.

Eliminate the golf course and build high-rise, high-density housing there. It appears to be well over 150 acres, right on the Bay, in an industrial technology zone. There is no other housing of any type anywhere near it.

Further, a spur line of the VTA light rail system could be built directly to it along Enterprise Way.

If Google needs more high-density housing, let them pay for it and build it on property they already control. The loss of a golf course pales in comparison to the permanent degradation of established neighborhoods.

11 people like this
Posted by Alex M.
a resident of Willowgate
15 hours ago

NO MORE RENTAL HOUSING PROJECTS. PERIOD.

Let's elect a city council who values HOME OWNERSHP above providing rental income to a handful of wealthy developers.

Renters are temporary, itinerant by nature, and have no sense of ownership. You get a real community when the residents have invested in it.

If a developer wants to propose a multi-story multi-unit residential project, let them propose a condominium. Those can be made affordable too. NO MORE RENTAL UNITS.

5 people like this
Posted by Alex M.
a resident of Willowgate
15 hours ago

"Councilwoman Pat Showalter urged Prometheus to take the extra steps for the new apartments to be converted to for-sale condominiums, so that more people could someday own homes."

A breath of fresh air -- thanks Pat Showalter. But it doesn't go far enough. This should be a REQUIREMENT for all new multi-unit residential projects.

18 people like this
Posted by Maher
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
15 hours ago

This growth nightmare is rooted I believe in the dreadful fact that Mountain View is now a "company town" vav Google. The social/political/economic ties and town dependency on Google hold dire consequences for our future.

Can anyone name a company town that didn't ultimately fail because I can't.

I think the city council and the entire city government needs to take a deep breath and a step back and deal with what has happened.

It's my BIGGEST HOPE.

2 people like this
Posted by Whismonian
a resident of Whisman Station
15 hours ago

I agree we need more affordable housing. Wish Google would go to Vegas!
What is the max allowable now that landlords can charge when they raise the rent? Ours does each year and charged us $200 more. Is it 4%?

6 people like this
Posted by Anke
a resident of North Whisman
15 hours ago

@Maher - exactly! There is much talk about how wonderful the tech-fueled "booming economy" and the resulting job creation. And under normal circumstances that might be true. But those new jobs don't go to locals. They go to people from all over the country and the world that the tech giants bring in to fill them. All those newcomers drive the demand for housing into the stratosphere and with it the cost. The tech companies and property management companies enjoy their sky-high profits while the rest of us get crushed by the loss of quality of life. Meanwhile, the regions all those newcomers desert suffer from "brain drain" and population loss. In short we have massive imbalances that hurt everyone except the people who cause them.

Like this comment
Posted by BOHICA
a resident of Castro City
15 hours ago

BOHICA

7 people like this
Posted by OMG!
a resident of St. Francis Acres
14 hours ago

City Council: JUST SAY NO!!!

10 people like this
Posted by Keep dreaming
a resident of North Whisman
14 hours ago

Monster development does not provide affordable housing. This will do nothing except create more congestion and more overpriced housing. MV is better off without this nonsense.

2 people like this
Posted by B. Minkin
a resident of Sylvan Park
14 hours ago

History shows that if the proposal comes from Prometheus, the council will momentarily resist while adding token complaints. Then, it will get approved.

The picture is a little too clever, showing a two-story house next to the complex, when nearly every house nearby is a single story. Those Prometheus guys know what they are doing.

8 people like this
Posted by MyOpinion
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

You don't see this happening in Los Altos, Los Gatos etc....it's not permitted.

4 people like this
Posted by the_punnisher
a resident of North Whisman
11 hours ago
the_punnisher is a registered user.

Sigh. look at the city of Englewood, CO for an example of PLANNED GROWTH for a city. For resident MOUNTAIN VIEWS, no more than 4 story housing can be developed near the city center. RTD light rail and RTD buses are within an easy walking distance. When the Historic Cinderella City Mall was closed down, the City offices moved in. Note: ALL THIS EXPECTED GROWTH WAS PLANNED DECADES AGO!
Our plan of having BART, 40 years ago, WOULD HAVE EASED THE TRANSPORTATION AND HOUSING ISSUES YOU HAVE NOW. NONE OF THIS CALTRAIN CRAP but true, fast travel for residents living South of San Jose. No empty car VTA trains if BART had been properly built THAT I PAID FOR!
I recommend 4 story height limits and no more development by Prometheus. They have shown that they " don't follow the rules " of developement. They push the MV limits every time they build in MV. I regret the Dog City building every time I see it. No more outsized buildings!

2 people like this
Posted by Diablo
a resident of Monta Loma
11 hours ago

That's not a bad location for a development of this size. Close (easy cycling, even walling distance) to North Bayshore, Shoreline Blvd and 101. Walking distance to downtown.

I was clearly a NIMBY on the Mayfield housing development, but in retrospect, it was a mistake. Even though that was close to squat, single-story Eichlers, it still made sense. I think this could work also.

1 person likes this
Posted by Neighbor
a resident of Shoreline West
11 hours ago

Was there any notice of this meeting sent to residents? I sure didn't get one and I live one freeeekin block from the proposed development. This is the first I have heard of it. (Maybe I am out of touch?) Just great, building on the Jasco site (is that still a superfund site? I don't recall it being cleaned up in the 24 years I have been here.) And E-Z access to transportation, just jump the fence! I agree that more housing needs to be built, but this project is so oversized for this neighborhood, it is just ridiculous.

Like this comment
Posted by MC
a resident of Rex Manor
9 hours ago

While I agree with most of the comments above, I think it is past time for the City Council to act like adults who are representing the best interests of the residents of Mountain View rather than caving in to every desire of huge corporations who want what they want when they want it! For some time now, watching decision after decision ruin the gem that was Mountain View, I have felt I was watching a bratty five year old order the parents around. Enough is enough -- there will never be enough housing for the Bay Area when every city is allowing all these corporations to BUILD, BUILD, BUILD! It is past time for our City Council to stand up to these corporations by speaking up for the residents who value Mountain View as it is and do not want to see it further damaged by overbuilding.

We are renters who moved here 16 years ago, we have raised our family here and we have participated in many wonderful civic events. If we had wanted to live in a concrete jungle with huge housing structures built to the sidewalks we would have chosen to live in New York or Paris or some other overpopulated, concrete city.

2 people like this
Posted by DDD
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago

Wow, so much F-you I got mine attitude, perfect for Trump's America. When people are being priced out of their homes, every bit of additional housing helps. And if you prefer people be priced out of their homes because aesthetics, that just makes you selfish. This location is within walking distance of transit/downtown, so perfect for dense housing. If dense housing cannot be build here, dense housing cannot be built anywhere.

Like this comment
Posted by YIMBY
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago

"NO MORE RENTAL HOUSING PROJECTS. PERIOD."

You're exactly why Prop 13 needs to go. Entitled NIMBY homeowners who want to freeze all development in their cities and watch their property values skyrocket are why rents are so insane in the Bay Area.

Like this comment
Posted by The Deceptions Abound
a resident of another community
4 hours ago

How is it providing affordable housing to count existing units that are older and so already naturally rent for less? This is not helping the situation. It cements in a lack of density at the "affordable" location.

Why should this developer be permitted to exceed the zoning of this location at all? Four stories would still be a large building. There roof top patio is a real negative too. This is effectively a 6 story building if there are going to be parties up on the roof.

This is not a downtown location. This is 8/10 of a mile from the train station. In the other direction, that distance puts you at South Whisman Road. Is that an area served by mass transit? This is poorly located for a transit-oriented development like this. There are not enough parking spaces for the residents. Stacking them up two cars one under and one above the other and then only providing slightly more spots than there are units. The streets are going to be packed with overflow.

Wrong location for a project of this size. 80 units per acre is the city's highest density, and it is specified that this should be on El Camino Real, San Antonio Road, or close to Downtown, not 4000 feet away. Anything over 2500 feet is too far to expect to find people walking. That's just the way people are. You aren't going to change that with a crazy plan like this.

Like this comment
Posted by IVG
a resident of Rex Manor
1 hour ago

This is clearly catnip to our preservationist friends, and I don't have time to pick a fight with all of you at once. Suffice it to say that I'm a tenant and I voted for more projects like this. I'd like to see another half-dozen around town. Supply and demand, folks.

That said, the location of this project isn't great. I'd like to know how the 240 Googlers are going to get to the Googleplex from there without driving. And the loss of the 19 existing units is unfortunate.

