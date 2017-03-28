News

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 28, 2017, 1:53 pm

Big donations kick off Measure B campaign

Companies with ties to the district pitch in big to pass Mountain View Whisman parcel tax

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

The campaign to pass the Mountain View Whisman School District's new parcel tax got off to a quick start last month, with large donations from city leaders as well as legal firms, architects and construction companies that have a close relationship with the district, according to campaign finance documents.

The district's $191 parcel tax, which will be on the May 2 all-mail ballot as Measure B, received $25,575 in contributions through March 18. The biggest contributor on the report is Greystone West Inc., which donated $15,000 to the campaign effort. Greystone has been the construction manager for the district for years, and is currently overseeing projects at all of the district's schools fueled by Measure G bond money.

The campaign received $3,500 from Dreiling Terrones Architecture, the firm in charge of designing new campuses at Stevenson, Theuerkauf and the future Slater elementary schools, and $1,500 from Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, the firm that designed projects at Castro, Mistral and Monta Loma elementaries. Two of the district's legal firms also pitched in: Orbach Huff Suarez & Henderson LLP gave $1,500 and Dannis Woliver Kelley gave $1,000.

Other notable contributors include the Old Mountain View Neighborhood Association ($500), Mountain View City Council member Margaret Abe-Koga ($500), former Councilman Mike Kasperzak ($250) and Mountain View-Los Altos High School District trustees Fiona Walter ($250) and Sanjay Dave ($100).

Lucas Ramirez, who ran for the City Council unsuccessfully last year, pitched in $500 through his campaign finance committee Ramirez for Council 2016.

Since the filing period, Measure B campaign members have sought endorsements and donations from each of the school PTAs in the district. Crittenden Middle School's PTA appears to be the first to act, with a donation of $1,000 to the campaign as of March 21.

Measure B would generate about $2.8 million annually for the public school district over eight years, and would effectively preserve programs funded through the existing Measure C parcel tax, which expires at the end of June.

The measure requires a two-thirds majority to pass, which the district's parcel tax consultants say is within reach. Ballots will be mailed out to district residents next week, and the deadline the register to vote is April 17.

Comments

49 people like this
Posted by Taxpayer
a resident of Old Mountain View
17 hours ago

Here's a challenge to the school district:

You want our money, explain what you're doing with it!

You approved a $149,000 TTO "settlement" on Feb 28 in closed session. It has been 30 days. When do you plan to provide some information regarding this expenditure of public funds?

Please do this in a public forum, allow for questions and provide responses.

Then we can talk about whether we should approve Measure B.

Email Town Square Moderator      


46 people like this
Posted by Angry Parent
a resident of Waverly Park
17 hours ago

Agreed with Taxpayer. Why should we vote for this parcel tax when the MVWSD is failing our children with excessive waitlists, overcrowding, insufficient resources due to poorly handled budgets, and apathetic District employees who are failing at their jobs? Although I do believe that funding our schools is very important for our city, maybe individual tax payers would be better off taking the money they would save by not having to pay this parcel tax and donating it to their local school's PTA, or after-care programs, or tutoring for children in need? More transparency is needed from the MVWSD, as is better leadership before I'm convinced another parcel tax is the solution.

Email Town Square Moderator      


41 people like this
Posted by Taxpayer
a resident of Old Mountain View
17 hours ago

I also call upon the district to release the legal expenditures related to TTO. Did they reach six figures?

How nice of Orbach Huff Suarez & Henderson LLP gave $1,500 and Dannis Woliver Kelley to provide $2,500 in contributions in return for all of the extra TTO related work!

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by Taxpayer
a resident of Cuesta Park
17 hours ago

[Sorry about the typos above!]

I also call upon the district to release the legal expenditures related to TTO. Did they reach six figures?

How nice of legal firms Orbach Huff Suarez & Henderson LLP and Dannis Woliver Kelley to provide $2,500 in combined contributions in return for all of the extra TTO related work!

Email Town Square Moderator      


22 people like this
Posted by Still a Yes Vote
a resident of North Whisman
17 hours ago

While I understand & have certainly felt firsthand the frustration with the school district, the right thing to do is to vote yes. If Measure B doesn't pass, it's the children who will suffer, not the administrators.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Parent
a resident of Slater
17 hours ago

Sounds like a back door deal.

Email Town Square Moderator      


26 people like this
Posted by Cuesta Park parent
a resident of Cuesta Park
16 hours ago

The parcel tax request is extremely ill timed from the district side as they have frustrated multiple patents groups with the latest fiscal and oversight shortcomings (TTO, elementary school waitlists, etc). How can they expect residents in the Cuesta and Huff neighborhood to vote yes when many families are then shut out of their neighborhood school? I heard of many families that consider private school after the TTO scandal. Do you think that they will support the measure?
On top of that, now the PTAs are asked for donations! This is basically taking money away from specific schools despite that PTA funds provided by parents is usually given with the understanding that the $ will be used for the kids at their school? There is even a slogan that the PTA donations support student oriented programs that are specific to the school! This is outrageous and will diminish future fundraising by the PTA.

I'm not surprised that construction companies and and legal firms that have gotten contracts with the district have clearly their own interest in mind when supporting a continued funding source that new contracts for them self can be expected.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by Yes vote here.
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
15 hours ago

I'll be voting yes. All issues voiced above can be addressed but I won't be some child and hold my vote until some "Ransom" I demand (anonymously) is paid.

Email Town Square Moderator      


12 people like this
Posted by Taxpayer
a resident of Old Mountain View
13 hours ago

@ Yes vote here

It's childish to demand that the district act responsibly and provide information regarding this expenditure of public funds?

I think it's the district and Superintendent who need to put on their big boy pants and act like they can be trusted with taxpayer funds. You call that "ransom"? The vote is still over a month away so lots of time for them to do their jobs.

Then people will be much more open to voting yes on Measure B.

Email Town Square Moderator      


10 people like this
Posted by @ Taxpayer
a resident of Waverly Park
13 hours ago

My family is one of those affected by the overenrollment at Huff. I received an email from the superintendent last week with information and just received another one from him this afternoon with 11 options that will be presented to the Board on Thursday. The Board needs to decide what they want to do to address the issue. District staff is working this issue hard and I appreciate the ongoing communication I am receiving.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Broke Taxpayer
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
13 hours ago

I'm already paying excessive property taxes, and you want to add on other tax? I do support educatikn, but why don't these deep pocket just donate the,money directly to the district rather than to the political campaign? No tax write off that way? Property owners are already taxes to death in this city. I pay over 1% of my house value per year in taxes. More is just not acceptable.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by @@ Taxpayer
a resident of Cuesta Park
12 hours ago

I saw the communication from the district with the 11 options. Most of them are completely ridiculous. I would expect the Superintendent to winnow it down to reasonable alternatives before releasing!

Let's see what happens. I wouldn't get too happy too soon!

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Diablo
a resident of Monta Loma
11 hours ago

I hope all the property owners/tax players remember the dysfunction school board and administration when they cast their votes. The money wasted (and closeted decision making!) on this recent math debacle is just one example. Do you trust them with your money?

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by @ @@taxpayer
a resident of Waverly Park
1 hour ago

So what is your solution? Before you simply say open another classroom at each school, you should know that every classroom at both schools is already used. If you don't have something better to offer up, then don't be so critical. The Board now has the opportunity to choose one of the 11 options or do nothing. It's in their hands.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Vina Enoteca to serve first 'Impossible burger' in Silicon Valley
By Elena Kadvany | 23 comments | 12,902 views

Coupon for Yourself and Your Partner
By Chandrama Anderson | 0 comments | 5,956 views

Housing Impact Fees and the Economy
By Steve Levy | 5 comments | 2,411 views

Planning for College Tours
By John Raftrey and Lori McCormick | 0 comments | 1,331 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here