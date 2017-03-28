Big donations kick off Measure B campaign

The campaign to pass the Mountain View Whisman School District's new parcel tax got off to a quick start last month, with large donations from city leaders as well as legal firms, architects and construction companies that have a close relationship with the district, according to campaign finance documents.

The district's $191 parcel tax, which will be on the May 2 all-mail ballot as Measure B, received $25,575 in contributions through March 18. The biggest contributor on the report is Greystone West Inc., which donated $15,000 to the campaign effort. Greystone has been the construction manager for the district for years, and is currently overseeing projects at all of the district's schools fueled by Measure G bond money.

The campaign received $3,500 from Dreiling Terrones Architecture, the firm in charge of designing new campuses at Stevenson, Theuerkauf and the future Slater elementary schools, and $1,500 from Quattrocchi Kwok Architects, the firm that designed projects at Castro, Mistral and Monta Loma elementaries. Two of the district's legal firms also pitched in: Orbach Huff Suarez & Henderson LLP gave $1,500 and Dannis Woliver Kelley gave $1,000.

Other notable contributors include the Old Mountain View Neighborhood Association ($500), Mountain View City Council member Margaret Abe-Koga ($500), former Councilman Mike Kasperzak ($250) and Mountain View-Los Altos High School District trustees Fiona Walter ($250) and Sanjay Dave ($100).

Lucas Ramirez, who ran for the City Council unsuccessfully last year, pitched in $500 through his campaign finance committee Ramirez for Council 2016.

Since the filing period, Measure B campaign members have sought endorsements and donations from each of the school PTAs in the district. Crittenden Middle School's PTA appears to be the first to act, with a donation of $1,000 to the campaign as of March 21.

Measure B would generate about $2.8 million annually for the public school district over eight years, and would effectively preserve programs funded through the existing Measure C parcel tax, which expires at the end of June.

The measure requires a two-thirds majority to pass, which the district's parcel tax consultants say is within reach. Ballots will be mailed out to district residents next week, and the deadline the register to vote is April 17.