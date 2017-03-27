Communication 101

When it comes to helping Mountain View's most needy students, better communication and parent education will improve test scores. That's what a group of Mountain View Whisman School District parents, charged with finding ways to fix the district's problematic special education and English-language learner programs, agreed to after six months of meetings to brainstorm ways to tackle students' poor performance.

At a board meeting March 16, district staff laid out a proactive plan to get parents of English learners and students with disabilities up to speed on what they need to know to ensure their students succeed in school. It includes new bilingual parent education programs, monthly meetings, videos and online resources.

The strategy includes an "ELL 101" crash course in what it's like to be a parent of a student not fluent in English, whom to ask for help and how to navigate parent-teacher conferences. For special education parents, the district will create videos explaining to parents what it's like to work with a student who has autism, and what behavioral problems in the classroom could get a student suspended.

The upcoming education campaign comes from recommendations by the district's "specific learner needs" task force, which began meeting in September following two big reality checks. The first was state test scores that showed only a slim number -- less than 20 percent -- of students with disabilities and students learning English could meet state standards, putting them well behind their peers. The second was a report on the district's academic programs called the District Quality Review, which gave a scathing assessment of both the Special Education and English-language development departments.

The report laid out a myriad of reasons why both programs were ineffective and potentially counterproductive, and detailed weak lines of communication between the school district and parents about what it means for children to be classified as an English learner or as having a disability. The parent task force was directed to focus specifically on the communication problems.

Heidi Smith, the director of the district's English-language learner program, told the Voice that the task force found plenty of room for improvement. Parents receive two notices -- one when their child is deemed an English-language learner and another when children become fluent in English -- but nothing in between, and it's hard for parents to know what kind of progress has been made.

"Somewhere in between that time we need to have more communication on how their child's English language acquisition has been going," she said.

Although schools like Castro Elementary enroll the highest number of English learners in the district, Smith emphasized that the education campaign is aimed at helping diverse neighborhoods all over the city and it would be a false to assume the efforts are directly only at Spanish-speaking students. Families in the district speak 49 different languages at home, she said, and it's the district's job to make sure everyone gets the support that's needed.

"This is something that touches each one of our schools," she said.

When it comes to special education, communication is just one slice of a multitude of problems laid out in the District Quality Review. The quality of instruction varies from school to school, general education teachers don't have the required training to handle special education students in their classrooms, and the district office is ill-equipped to identify students with disabilities and provide the support they need, according to the report. None of the task force recommendations mentioned any of these problems.

Christine Case-Lo, a parent of a special needs student and member of the task force, said she didn't have a problem with the narrow focus, and that many of the problems in the special education department can be boiled down to a communication breakdown. Many parents simply don't know what schools are legally required to provide their students, and when to intervene to make sure their child is accommodated.

"That's the number one problem that's always existed," Case-Lo said. "A lot of the problems in the (District Quality Review) boiled down to people not knowing what their rights are and students not getting the services they need."

Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told the Voice Friday that there's already been some progress on the programmatic side as well, including systemic changes to the way the district handles Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) for special education students and making sure students in special day classes, who aren't in mainstream classrooms, aren't forced to move to a different school each year.

The big challenge going forward, Case-Lo said, is making sure parents know that the new resources exist. The district can cook up a comprehensive parent education program, she said, but it won't help if the parents who need it most don't even know about it.

"We want to make this information as accessible as possible for the parents," Case-Lo said. "But if you can't actually get the parents involved or they don't know it's there, that's a problem."