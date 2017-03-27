News

Communication 101

Parents of English learners and special ed students say school district leaves them in the dark

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

When it comes to helping Mountain View's most needy students, better communication and parent education will improve test scores. That's what a group of Mountain View Whisman School District parents, charged with finding ways to fix the district's problematic special education and English-language learner programs, agreed to after six months of meetings to brainstorm ways to tackle students' poor performance.

At a board meeting March 16, district staff laid out a proactive plan to get parents of English learners and students with disabilities up to speed on what they need to know to ensure their students succeed in school. It includes new bilingual parent education programs, monthly meetings, videos and online resources.

The strategy includes an "ELL 101" crash course in what it's like to be a parent of a student not fluent in English, whom to ask for help and how to navigate parent-teacher conferences. For special education parents, the district will create videos explaining to parents what it's like to work with a student who has autism, and what behavioral problems in the classroom could get a student suspended.

The upcoming education campaign comes from recommendations by the district's "specific learner needs" task force, which began meeting in September following two big reality checks. The first was state test scores that showed only a slim number -- less than 20 percent -- of students with disabilities and students learning English could meet state standards, putting them well behind their peers. The second was a report on the district's academic programs called the District Quality Review, which gave a scathing assessment of both the Special Education and English-language development departments.

The report laid out a myriad of reasons why both programs were ineffective and potentially counterproductive, and detailed weak lines of communication between the school district and parents about what it means for children to be classified as an English learner or as having a disability. The parent task force was directed to focus specifically on the communication problems.

Heidi Smith, the director of the district's English-language learner program, told the Voice that the task force found plenty of room for improvement. Parents receive two notices -- one when their child is deemed an English-language learner and another when children become fluent in English -- but nothing in between, and it's hard for parents to know what kind of progress has been made.

"Somewhere in between that time we need to have more communication on how their child's English language acquisition has been going," she said.

Although schools like Castro Elementary enroll the highest number of English learners in the district, Smith emphasized that the education campaign is aimed at helping diverse neighborhoods all over the city and it would be a false to assume the efforts are directly only at Spanish-speaking students. Families in the district speak 49 different languages at home, she said, and it's the district's job to make sure everyone gets the support that's needed.

"This is something that touches each one of our schools," she said.

When it comes to special education, communication is just one slice of a multitude of problems laid out in the District Quality Review. The quality of instruction varies from school to school, general education teachers don't have the required training to handle special education students in their classrooms, and the district office is ill-equipped to identify students with disabilities and provide the support they need, according to the report. None of the task force recommendations mentioned any of these problems.

Christine Case-Lo, a parent of a special needs student and member of the task force, said she didn't have a problem with the narrow focus, and that many of the problems in the special education department can be boiled down to a communication breakdown. Many parents simply don't know what schools are legally required to provide their students, and when to intervene to make sure their child is accommodated.

"That's the number one problem that's always existed," Case-Lo said. "A lot of the problems in the (District Quality Review) boiled down to people not knowing what their rights are and students not getting the services they need."

Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told the Voice Friday that there's already been some progress on the programmatic side as well, including systemic changes to the way the district handles Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) for special education students and making sure students in special day classes, who aren't in mainstream classrooms, aren't forced to move to a different school each year.

The big challenge going forward, Case-Lo said, is making sure parents know that the new resources exist. The district can cook up a comprehensive parent education program, she said, but it won't help if the parents who need it most don't even know about it.

"We want to make this information as accessible as possible for the parents," Case-Lo said. "But if you can't actually get the parents involved or they don't know it's there, that's a problem."

Comments

4 people like this
Posted by prob get eye rolls
a resident of Monta Loma
6 hours ago

I will honestly say I have an issues with how the special ed dept is ran and the lack of help. Although I know my comment will effect how my child will be treated at school.
But I am one voice and we need more!
I have an issues w the district because there are more disabilities then just autism. Great that they are helping kids who are autistic but we have children w ADHD auditory issues and epilepsy among other disabilities.
Those kids are not getting help that desperately need it! My son has a combo of all three along with other issues and is barely reading at first grade level when he is going to go into fourth. Daily, we have to worry about him at school and his safety because of the kind of Epilepsy he has( non convulsive kind). Special ed dept needs to step up and help these children and get educated in their disorders. The epilepsy foundation among other foundations I'm sure offer free education classes for individuals interested. I know that the epilepsy foundation have offer to come out if they district wanted to and everyone told me that they are too busy for that.
This children deserve the same right to an appropriate education like other children We also need to provide more education to the staff teachers and district regarding difference kinds of disabilities because if they don't see it then they don't get it! And so that understand better how to assist these children. Another matter with this is if you ask the superintendent for help with the matter, you are told that he is too busy to meet with you or to discuss your issues with the special ed dept. We need our district to step up and help these children just as much as the other children! Please be a voice for our children, they deserve us to fight for their rights!

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Castro Parent
a resident of Rengstorff Park
2 hours ago

A big problem is how the children are classified to begin with. We made the mistake of marking a little box saying we spoke Spanish at home and my child was then classified as an English learner from kindergarten though she's only ever spoken English. It's been 5 years of meetings and tests that are nearly impossible to pass even for English only speakers. It feels like our kids are being let down. We see it even more now that the schools are divided into two. The meetings for Spanish speaking parents lack information and tools to help our children overcome obstacles and keep them from becoming another statistic.

Email Town Square Moderator      


8 people like this
Posted by Consultant
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
2 hours ago

Hire more district administrators, principals and teachers that are 100% bilingual/fluent in Spanish and pay them more. I think only the principal at the new Dual Immersion school is the only one truly fluent in the language. That broken high school/college Spanish that most are speaking just doesn't cut it and a lot of meaning and nuances and content gets dropped in communication.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Non Spanish speaking foreigner
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago

English is not my mother tongue, there are no teachers or admins fluent in my mother tongue, but I learned and keep learning English, participate in my child's education, and I don't expect English speakers to be attentive to any nuances of my communication in my mother tongue.
Just sayin'....

Email Town Square Moderator      


2 people like this
Posted by Consultant
a resident of Martens-Carmelita
1 hour ago

@Non Spanish speaking foreigner

Good for you. Unfortunately the decades old and worsening achievement gap in the district is among Spanish speaking students.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by @ above
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
1 hour ago

Well, there is a point to be made from the commenter above who is making it a point to learn English and make strides to help with his/her child's education. We can race and race and race to bend over backwards to meet the needs of everyone who doesn't speak English, but (warning: won't be popular): what about these parents taking a bit of responsibility too? Attending English classes? Scheduling more meetings with teachers? Translators are ALWAYS offered. Making sure homework is completed? Kids are fed breakfast before coming to school? I really am a compassionate person but I just think there are always two sides to a coin.

Email Town Square Moderator      


Like this comment
Posted by Christine Case-Lo
a resident of North Whisman
38 minutes ago

There are two organizations that work for special education families to communicate with the district and we want to get the word out so that we can help more! The Learning Challenges Committee is local to MVWSD and is a PTA council committee. All the PYas should know about it. Check out LCC.lamvptac.org. There is also SeLPA1CAc. Org. LCC meets monthly with Spec ed admin and we want to help give you a voice, especially families of kids who are both Spec ed and ELL.

Email Town Square Moderator      


