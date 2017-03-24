Women's rights walk Sunday in Palo Alto

Local female leaders from an array of fields, from education and activism to public service, will speak at a rally on Sunday, March 26, in Palo Alto organized by Feminist Majority, a national women's rights organization.

The group's "Rally and Walk for Equality" seeks to "raise awareness and mobilize support for the final drive to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment," a Constitutional amendment that would prohibit sex discrimination and guarantee equal rights for women and girls, a press release states. A sister rally is planned for Los Angeles on the same day.

The rally is in response to President Donald Trump's "regressive" agenda, a Facebook page for the rally reads.

"The stakes could not be higher. Trump’s election and the platform he campaigned on would turn back the clock on 50 years of progress for women and girls, underscoring the urgent need to finally ratify the Equal Rights Amendment," the page reads.

In Palo Alto, a kickoff rally with speakers will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a two-mile walk along Embarcadero Road. The rally will be held at Rinconada Park, 777 Embarcadero Road.

Local speakers include Rep. Jackie Speier, chief sponsor of the Equal Rights Amendment; Nanci Kauffman, head of school for Castilleja School in Palo Alto; and Stanford University law professor Michele Dauber.

The rally will also feature the following speakers:

Jenny Bradanini, San Jose Women’s March organizer

- Esteban DeLeon, Zumba instructor

- Ellen Flamen, Lisa Liddle, Linda McGeever and Shital Patel, Walk for Equality co-chairs

- Karen Grove, board chair for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte

- Elizabeth Lanyon, development specialist for the National Center for Lesbian Rights

- Amy Pearl, national board chair of Emerge America

- Andrew Savage, "Survivor” contestant, Pearl Island and Cambodia Second Chance

- Kathy Spillar, Feminist Majority executive director

- Betty Yee, California State Controller

- Sophia Yen, reproductive health specialist, CEO of Pandia Health

The walk will start at 10:30 a.m. and the event is slated to end by 12:30 p.m. For more information, go to feministmajority.org.