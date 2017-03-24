How local schools measure up in new state assessment

In a bid to move away from grading school performance on a single number and a single test, the California Department of Education released a new report last week that sums up the quality of public schools in a detail-laden "dashboard" for school officials and families alike.

The release of the school metrics, which the state is calling a field test ahead of more comprehensive reports later this year, shows that several of Mountain View's schools have a poor track record when it comes to suspension rates -- particularly among low-income and minority students as well as students with disabilities.

The report also props up academic performance at lower-performing schools by taking into account year-over-year improvements, while simultaneously dinging higher-performing schools when test scores stagnated or declined. As a result, the report paints a misleading picture, where some of the city's highest and lowest-performing schools appear to be on par with one another.

The dashboard is intended to be the successor of the Academic Performance Index (API), a simple three-digit number -- based mostly on state test scores -- that families and real estate agents used a way to quickly compare the quality of schools. The State Board of Education junked API scores in 2013 in preparation for the new Common Core state standards, and though outdated, API scores are still frequently used to gauge academic rigor.

The three-digit API numbers have been replaced by a series of color-coded pies showing how well each school performed across several measures, including test scores, suspension rates and progress in teaching students to speak English. For each measure, schools receive either a blue, green, yellow, orange or red rating, where blue represents the highest performance and red represents the worst.

These metrics, which State Superintendent Tom Torlakson called a "high-tech report card," are based on both current school performance as well as improvements over previous years, meaning annual changes in test scores can have a huge effect on how a school is judged.

Crittenden Middle School, for example, received a better score for student performance in English Language Arts than Graham Middle School, despite fewer students at Crittenden meeting state standards. The discrepancy can be explained by Crittenden's double-digit increase in the number of students who met state standards over the year before. Similarly, Theuerkauf and Stevenson Elementary schools were both given a "green" score for performance in English Language Arts, even though 84 percent of students met the standards at Stevenson compared to only 45 percent at Theuerkauf.

The initial roll-out of the state's dashboard system did not include test scores for high schools.

Whether it was intended or not, grading on such a steep curve paints an entirely different picture on how California's public school are performing. An analysis by the Los Angeles Times found that nearly 80 percent of elementary and middle schools in the state ranked as medium- and high-performing schools on the new dashboard system, despite more than half of the state's students failing to meet standards.

The education advocacy group Education Trust-West released a statement last week calling the dashboard system misleading, and that giving a "blue" rating to schools where a majority of students could be failing to meet state standards runs the risk of lowering expectations and confusing parents, educators and the public.

"We remain concerned that the dashboard display is currently more confusing than practical, especially without clear goals and targets," said Ryan Smith, executive director of Education Trust-West.

Mountain View Whisman Superintendent Ayinde Rudolph told the Voice that weighing current performance against previous years serves an important purpose because it encourages schools to improve year-over-year regardless of how well students are already performing. If the district isn't meeting the needs of all students, he said, that ought to be reflected in the dashboard.

"We need to meet the needs of our lowest performing students, but not at the cost of other kids," Rudolph said.

As part of the annual Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP) process, school districts are required to set aside money to help any student subgroups -- like English-language learners or students with disabilities -- who score two colors below their peers. Dashboard data shows that several Mountain View schools, including schools in the Los Altos School District, have major gaps in performance along ethnic and economic lines.

Beyond test scores and academic achievement, the newly released dashboard data shows that several Mountain View schools are far too willing to suspend students instead of finding a disciplinary alternative that keeps kids in the classroom. Huff and Landels Elementary received an "orange" rating for suspending more 1 percent of the school's total enrollment over the last year, and six schools across all three of Mountain View's local school districts were given the poorest rating for their high rate of suspending students with disabilities.

At a Mountain View Whisman board meeting last week, Assistant Superintendent Cathy Baur said the district has already started training principals to better understand when a suspension is appropriate, and when it might be better to seek an alternative like counseling or community service.

"It's a work in progress for us, but we do know it's an issue," Baur said. "I think sometimes the tendency is to suspend instead of thinking about, 'Why is this happening, and what other supports can we put in place instead?'"