Uploaded: Fri, Mar 24, 2017, 10:10 am

City barrels ahead with on-demand fuel rules

New rules would constrain gas tank fill-up service for homes

by Mark Noack / Mountain View Voice

There's a plethora of apps that deliver a hot meal to your doorstep; with a few clicks, you can have a mini-bar and bartender rendezvous at your house; you can even pay to have someone come by and give you a hug.

But what about an app for a gasoline truck that goes door-to-door to fill-up people's cars? For that idea, Mountain View elected leaders indicated on Tuesday they weren't quite ready to embrace the latest modern convenience.

At least eight companies have been offering what they call on-demand gas service across the Bay Area. Building on the endless demand for convenience, these new services allow residents or businesses to schedule a gas truck to swing by and fuel up any requested vehicle, saving customers the hassle of a gas-station trip. The companies insist the service is safe, cheap and simple.

But is it legal? That's not entirely clear. Like many other start-ups, the emerging industry been operating in a legal gray area, pushing forward a business plan while safety regulators try to catch up.

Over the protests of several stakeholders, the Mountain View City Council on Tuesday approved plans to have the local fire department monitor and sanction these mobile-fuel businesses. But while the Mountain View now has formal standards, some of the mobile-fuel companies warn the regulations will essentially kill their business within the city.

"Safety is the backbone of our business," said Michael Buhr. "These regulations would have a significant impact on our business, and we don't think they're thought-through."

Buhr, CEO of the Los Altos-based Filld, was just one of the mobile-fuel representative who made the trek to City Hall on Tuesday to urge the council to hold off on the new rules. Filld, which launched in 2015, operates by sending out modified pickup trucks to fill up vehicles in parking lots, on the street or in residents' driveways. The cost is competitive -- they charge per-gallon rates comparable to nearby gas stations, with a delivery surcharge that usually is around $3.

Buhr and other supporters took aim at the new regulations for only allowing gas trucks to fill up vehicles at permitted sites.

In an abundance of caution, local fire officials said they wanted to review the layout and perform an in-person inspection of any fueling site. Any suitable site would have to be at least 25 feet from buildings or the property line. For a site to be fully permitted, it would cost $170, they said.

Council members were split on whether the new rules were going overboard with safety precautions. Councilman Chris Clark pointed out that few residents had large enough property to allow them to abide by the proposed rules, and even fewer residents would be willing to pay $170 to have a mobile-fuel service permitted at their home.

"This industry is pretty much self-regulated and we haven't had that many incidents," Clark said. "I'm not sure it rises to the need of these rules. I'd hate to run these folks out of town."

Joel Sipe, a Menlo Park fire-protection consultant with the firm Exponent, described the mobile-fuel industry as having a sterling safety record. After "350 million fill-ups," he said, there have been no known fire incidents involving a mobile-fueling truck. Meanwhile, he said standard self-service gas stations had a fire incident at a rate of about once every 3 million fill-ups. He assured the council he was speaking only as an "independent third party."

Nevertheless, at least one representative of a gas-on-wheels company gave his wholehearted support to the new rules. Frank Mycroft, CEO of Booster Fuels, hailed the regulations as a good first step that he urged city leaders to pass.

"This is a fair compromise and a fair start where we can work with customers," he said.

Mycroft later acknowledged that much of his company's business is with large corporate fleets, not the independent households serviced by his competitors.

Many City Council members were torn between wanting to nurture a new local industry but also wanting to ensure it was playing by all the rules. Brick-and-mortar gas stations pay some of the highest sales taxes among small businesses, and elected leaders grilled mobile-fuel representatives to make sure they were paying their dues. All the companies' representatives insisted they were paying every penny in taxes.

But city finance staff said it wasn't immediately clear whether this money was actually going into Mountain View's coffers. Patty Kong, city finance director, said state law required sales taxes to being paid based on the "point of sale" location. That could be interpreted as a Mountain View customer's doorstep, or it could mean the address of a web-based company's headquarters.

Kong said she was seeking clarification from the California Board of Equalization, but it would be "several months" before they would give an answer.

Councilman John McAlister, who previously owned a local gas station, said he wanted to hold off on the new rules until it was clear the city would benefit from the taxes.

"This will affect our brick-and-mortar stores that depend on people coming through," he said. "A lot of people are concerned that small businesses are leaving any time new technology is coming."

But other council members were swayed by the desire to regulate the nascent industry even if the rules were imperfect. If the rules made it difficult for consumers to get gas delivered to their doorstep, so be it, said Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga.

"I'd be uncomfortable having this in my neighborhood or near my house," she said. "There's a reason why we have gas stations where they are -- we try to keep things relatively in order to separate uses that could cause some conflicts."

The council voted 6-1 in support of the new rules with Councilman John McAlister opposed.

Posted by Kal Sandhu
a resident of Castro City
5 hours ago

These companies seem to have a good track record and I agree with Councilman Clark that we don't need necessary rules to drive folks out of town. We all want convenience and these companies are no different from getting fueled up in your driveway by an AAA truck. So is the City going to levy a fee for getting fueled by AAA or also charge for keeping cans full of gasoline in the garages??
By all means do a study of the safety and viability but lets not add more fees. Thanks

Posted by Citizen for Educated Reporting
a resident of Blossom Valley
4 hours ago

Members of our city council - this reeks of a fee grab rather than regulations backed by findings of fact. Enough of that is coming out of Washington, D.C.. Do we have to adopt that bad habit here in the center of innovation?

Posted by bill mcfarland
a resident of Willowgate
4 hours ago

I don't understand how this saves time? You are going to have to be at home and make an appointment for someone to fill your tank, correct? How is that better/different/convenient compared to getting gas while you are out driving?

Posted by Darin
a resident of Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
Darin is a registered user.

I've never used an on-demand fuel service, but allowing them to operate only at fully permitted fueling sites defeats the whole point of their service. It's like allowing Waiter.com or other food delivery services to deliver only to fully permitted dining facilities.

If their customers have to drive to a fully permitted fueling site, then their customers can drive to a standard gas station.

Posted by Greg David
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
Greg David is a registered user.

One thing these services don't have is vapor recovery pumps. Gas stations have to have them. Your car has to have an evaporative system that must be tested during the biennial smog check. Why shouldn't these companies? Heck, you can't even buy a gas can today that isn't CARB certified.

Posted by @ Cal
a resident of Cuesta Park
4 hours ago

Talk about an unnecessary service! How far is it to the nearest gas station? It might be convenient but just wait until there's a screw-up and they burn down a few houses.

Let's see, is there a difference between AAA delivering enough gas to get you to the next station or a truck with enough gas for several car fill-ups?

Just another group of start-ups solving problems only encountered by spoiled lazy, rich people.

Posted by Sigh
a resident of Cuernavaca
4 hours ago

This is California; we need to regulate and collect money for everything. So sad.

Posted by I don't know anything
a resident of Old Mountain View
4 hours ago

It's interesting how people do not understand the risk involved in this type of operation. These are vehicles with 300-500 gallons of gasoline in one or multiple tanks. This is not AAA with a couple of gas cans or your lawn mower in your garage. If an accident happens, including a large spill, fire, vehicle accident in a neighborhood (as opposed to an industrial area) it would be much worse than if waiter.com or door dash was in an accident. I for one am glad the fire department is thinking about it. It means for now a company can pay $170 a year for a permit and have a fuel delivery service available to their employees.

Posted by PeaceLove
a resident of Shoreline West
3 hours ago

Safety seems like a legitimate concern, considering the risks is this becomes a common service. I assume gas stations have to abide by a whole slew of safety and environmental rules; are these mobile deliver services bound by the same rules, at least (considering they are operating in residential areas)?

Greg David makes a key claim that at least one rule, the requirement for vapor recovery systems, does not apply to mobile gas services. I can understand an exemption for emergency services (AAA bringing you gas, for instance) but any business based on gassing people up for profit ought to be bound by the same environmental standards as any gas station.

All in all, this service doesn't thrill me because gas stations tend to stink in the best of times and I would NOT want that smell permeating every neighborhood.

Posted by Greg David
a resident of Old Mountain View
3 hours ago
Greg David is a registered user.

Another regulatory avoidance tactic they use is having transfer tanks that are just under the maximum number of gallons that would require the drivers to have hazmat certifications. I applaud the entrepreneurial spirit of the concept, but myself being in a highly regulated industry, I feel they are just not playing on a level field. Just like Uber/lyft and any number of other disruptive new concepts.

