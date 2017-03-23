This week's A&E highlights

Local pop at Red Rock

The San Jose-based band David Brookings and the Average Lookings will bring its catchy melodies, classic power-pop sound and thoughtful lyrics to Mountain View's Red Rock Coffee (201 Castro St.) on Saturday, March 25, for a free, all-ages performance. Brookings, who grew up in Virginia, has released seven well-regarded albums, including his first with the current band: 2016's "David Brookings and the Average Lookings." On March 24, Spanish label You Are The Cosmos will release a vinyl-only compilation of ten favorite tracks from his catalogue, titled "King Without a Throne." Local indie-pop group The Corner Laughers (led by Arts & Entertainment Editor Karla Kane) will open the Red Rock show at 8 p.m. Go to Red Rock Coffee.

'Science Night' in Menlo Park

The Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) will once again hold a free evening event dedicated to hands-on science experiences suitable for elementary-school-aged children, teens and adults. Exhibitions and demonstrations will be offered by organizations including the National Weather Service, Marine Mammal Center, USGS Library, Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo, Marine Science Institute, Beekeepers' Guild of San Mateo, County, Recology, Learningtech, Camp Edmo, Cheeky Monkey Toys and Kepler's Books. The event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. Go to MP Library.

'An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth'

Broadway superstar, television actress, powerhouse vocalist and recording artist Kristin Chenoweth ("Wicked," "Glee") will perform (along with musical director and pianist Michael Orland) at Stanford University's Bing Concert Hall (327 Lasuen St.) on Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. The concert hall will be reconfigured so that all seats are front-facing for this performance. Tickets are $20-$200. Go to Stanford Live.

'The Producers'

Based on the Mel Brooks comedy film of the same name, "The Producers," is on stage at Redwood City's Fox Theatre (2215 Broadway St.) through April 2, presented by Broadway By the Bay. The show follows a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his accountant/partner in crime, who contrive a moneymaking scheme to present an embarrassing flop ("Springtime For Hitler"), only to find their terrible show is a massive hit. "The Producers" runs on weekends (Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.; and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.) and tickets are $44-$66. Go to BBTB.