A&E

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 23, 2017, 12:13 pm

This week's A&E highlights

by Karla Kane / Mountain View Voice

Local pop at Red Rock

The San Jose-based band David Brookings and the Average Lookings will bring its catchy melodies, classic power-pop sound and thoughtful lyrics to Mountain View's Red Rock Coffee (201 Castro St.) on Saturday, March 25, for a free, all-ages performance. Brookings, who grew up in Virginia, has released seven well-regarded albums, including his first with the current band: 2016's "David Brookings and the Average Lookings." On March 24, Spanish label You Are The Cosmos will release a vinyl-only compilation of ten favorite tracks from his catalogue, titled "King Without a Throne." Local indie-pop group The Corner Laughers (led by Arts & Entertainment Editor Karla Kane) will open the Red Rock show at 8 p.m. Go to Red Rock Coffee.

--

'Science Night' in Menlo Park

The Menlo Park Library (800 Alma St.) will once again hold a free evening event dedicated to hands-on science experiences suitable for elementary-school-aged children, teens and adults. Exhibitions and demonstrations will be offered by organizations including the National Weather Service, Marine Mammal Center, USGS Library, Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo, Marine Science Institute, Beekeepers' Guild of San Mateo, County, Recology, Learningtech, Camp Edmo, Cheeky Monkey Toys and Kepler's Books. The event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. Go to MP Library.

--

'An Intimate Evening with Kristin Chenoweth'

Broadway superstar, television actress, powerhouse vocalist and recording artist Kristin Chenoweth ("Wicked," "Glee") will perform (along with musical director and pianist Michael Orland) at Stanford University's Bing Concert Hall (327 Lasuen St.) on Saturday, March 25, at 8 p.m. The concert hall will be reconfigured so that all seats are front-facing for this performance. Tickets are $20-$200. Go to Stanford Live.

--

'The Producers'

Based on the Mel Brooks comedy film of the same name, "The Producers," is on stage at Redwood City's Fox Theatre (2215 Broadway St.) through April 2, presented by Broadway By the Bay. The show follows a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his accountant/partner in crime, who contrive a moneymaking scheme to present an embarrassing flop ("Springtime For Hitler"), only to find their terrible show is a massive hit. "The Producers" runs on weekends (Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.; and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.) and tickets are $44-$66. Go to BBTB.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: * Not sure?

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Property Owners and Developers--What's with all the Demonizing
By Steve Levy | 13 comments | 4,222 views

Our Beloved Dog Died
By Chandrama Anderson | 1 comment | 1,844 views

View all local blogs
 
Camp Connection

2017 guide to summer camps

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer, learn something new and have fun? The 2017 Summer Camp Guide features local camps for all ages and interests.

Find Camps Here