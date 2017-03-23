News

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 23, 2017, 12:38 pm

Storms Friday, Sunday to bring rain, gusty winds

Bay Area rivers not expected to flood, weather service says

Bay Area rivers are expected to stay within their banks when rain from two storms falls in the region Friday and Sunday, National Weather Service officials said.

The main stem rivers such as the Russian, Napa and Salinas rivers as well as Coyote Creek are expected to stay well within their banks when the rain finally ends Monday, forecaster Bob Benjamin said.

A storm last month flooded the area around Coyote Creek in San Jose, causing millions of dollars in damage.

Rain will start falling tonight in the North Bay and spread south, affecting the rest of the Bay Area Friday.

About an inch and a half of rain will fall across most of the Bay Area on Friday, which will make the morning and afternoon commutes more challenging for workers.

The North Bay and coastal mountains are expected to receive more, with 1.5 to 3 inches falling in lower elevations and more than 4 inches possible in higher elevations, according to weather service officials.

Residents can expect the storm to bring gusty winds of 25 to 35 mph with stronger winds in the mountains and hills.

The Monterey Bay Area will see rain Friday afternoon and evening.

Skies will clear late Friday or Saturday morning and temperatures will be cooler. Rain then will start falling again Sunday afternoon and could last until Monday afternoon, weather service officials said.

Most of the area on Sunday will get only a quarter- to a half-inch of rain but 1 to 2 inches could fall in the mountains and hills.

Winds on Sunday will be weaker than during Friday's storm.

The most significant effects of the two storms will be urban flooding, downed trees and mudslides and rockslides in mountainous regions, Benjamin said.

Dry and warmer weather will begin Monday afternoon and may last through next week.

— Bay City News Service

